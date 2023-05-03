Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Fortuna to release first quarter 2023 financial results on May 15, 2023; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on May 16, 2023

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the first quarter 2023 on Monday, May 15, 2023, after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer, Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer – Latin America, David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer – West Africa, and Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration.

Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/48290 or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.

Conference call details:

Date : Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Time : 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial in number (Toll Free) : +1.888.506.0062
Dial in number (International) : +1.973.528.0011
Access code : 256829

Replay number (Toll Free) : +1.877.481.4010
Replay number (International) : +1.919.882.2331
Replay passcode : 48290

Playback of the earnings call will be available until Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Playback of the webcast will be available until Thursday, May 16, 2024. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company's website .

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | www.fortunasilver.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fortuna Silver MinesFVI:CAFSMSilver Investing
FVI:CA,FSM
The Conversation (0)

Pan American Silver Reports Additional High-Grade Drill Results From the La Colorada Skarn Project

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today released results for 15 new infill and exploration drill holes totaling 14,122 metres at the Company's 100% owned La Colorada Skarn project in Zacatecas, Mexico.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502006278/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver Reports Additional High-Grade Drill Results From the La Colorada Skarn Project

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today released results for 15 new infill and exploration drill holes totaling 14,122 metres at the Company's 100% owned La Colorada Skarn project in Zacatecas, Mexico.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502006278/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SilverCrest Provides Notice of First Quarter Results and Conference Call

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") announces that it will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2023 on Thursday, May 11, 2023 after market close. On Friday, May 12, 2023 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time ( 8 a.m. Pacific Time ) SilverCrest will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SilverCrest Provides Notice of First Quarter Results and Conference Call

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") announces that it will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2023 on Thursday, May 11, 2023 after market close. On Friday, May 12, 2023 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time ( 8 a.m. Pacific Time ) SilverCrest will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Hammer Mining Corp

Silver Hammer Mining: Pure-play Silver Portfolio in Tier-1 Jurisdictions


Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna reports an illegal blockade at the San Jose Mine, Mexico

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports that a small group of union employees, representing 15 percent of the mine and plant workforce, have illegally blockaded access to the San Jose Mine. As a result, operations at the mine have been temporarily halted.

The illegal blockade arose after this group of workers did not agree with the estimated amount the Company is to distribute among the workforce as part of the worker's profit sharing entitlement. Profit sharing is a transparent calculation and is payable in accordance with Mexican legislation. The blockaders demand the Company increases profit sharing participation beyond what is stipulated by law.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Aura Successfully Completes A$10 Million Placement To Support Its Project Readiness And Growth Strategy

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX: IPT) – Trading Halt

Renounceable Rights Issue To Raise Up To $1.78 Million

Related News

Uranium Investing

Aura Successfully Completes A$10 Million Placement To Support Its Project Readiness And Growth Strategy

Gold Investing

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX: IPT) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Renounceable Rights Issue To Raise Up To $1.78 Million

Gold Investing

Ramelius Acquires Controlling Interest In Breaker

Lithium Investing

Critical Resources Limited (ASX: CRR) – Trading Halt

Cobalt Investing

Loyalty Options Issue

Gold Investing

High Grade Gold Intersections At Sturec – Resource Update Imminent

×