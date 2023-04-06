Gold Price Blows Past US$2,000 Mark Again, Silver Hits US$25

Fortuna to present at the Gold Forum Europe 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Gold Forum Europe 2023, which is being held at the Park Hyatt in Zurich, Switzerland from April 11 th to 12 th 2023.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Fortuna, will be presenting on Tuesday, April 11 th at 2:10 p.m. Central European Time.

About Gold Forum Europe

Gold Forum Europe is Europe's only independent investment event serving the precious metals sector. The Gold Forum offers an unparalleled representation of private and publicly traded precious metal equities spanning all stages of production, development, and exploration.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

Carlos Baca
Director of Investor Relations
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | www.fortunasilver.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube


Pan American Silver Announces Transfer of Listing of Common Shares to the New York Stock Exchange

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American ") announced it will transfer the listing of its common shares to the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") from the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NASDAQ"). Pan American expects to begin trading on the NYSE on April 18, 2023, under its existing ticker symbol "PAAS". Pan American's shares will continue to trade on the NASDAQ until the market close on April 17, 2023. Pan American's listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange will not change.

"Following our transformative transaction with Yamana Gold Inc., which significantly increases the scale of our silver and gold operations in Latin America, we are pleased to join our industry peers on the NYSE," said Michael Steinmann, President and CEO of Pan American. "We believe the NYSE platform provides Pan American with the capital markets presence required to support our growing company."

Silver Supply Facing Pressure as Solar Energy Attracts Interest

Silver Supply Facing Pressure as Solar Energy Attracts Interest

Experts see a bright future for silver demand, and the solar power industry is one reason for their optimism.

The global transition to green energy has sparked an increased need for alternatives to traditional fuels like oil and gas, and silver is going along for the ride due to its use in solar panels, which are playing a growing role in energy production.

How much silver will the solar industry need in the future? Here the Investing News Network (INN) looks at that question.

First Majestic Announces 2022 Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the 2022 Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates for its four material mineral properties with an effective date of December 31, 2022. Three material properties are currently in production: the San Dimas SilverGold Mine, the Santa Elena SilverGold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine. The fourth material property, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, was recently placed in temporary suspension to focus on exploration, definition, and expansion of the mineral resources and optimization of mine planning and plant operations.

During 2022, the Company completed a total of 249,201 metres of exploration drilling representing a 9% increase in metres drilled compared to the prior year. Approximately 80% of this drilling was focused on near mine or brownfield targets while the remainder was focused on greenfield targets looking for new discoveries. In 2022, the Company's Mineral Resource estimates show an increase in contained silver equivalent ounces more than offsetting mine depletion following a record 31.3 million silver equivalent ounces in annual production.

Fortuna files Form 40-F, Annual Report

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports that the Company has filed today its fiscal 2022 annual report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ").

The Form 40-F, which includes the Company's fiscal 2022 annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and annual information form, is available on the Company's website and on the SEC´s website .

First Majestic Announces Closing Sale of La Guitarra to Sierra Madre

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced transaction to sell its 100% owned past producing La Guitarra Silver Mine to Sierra Madre Gold & Silver Ltd. ("Sierra Madre") (TSXV: SM) following the receipt of approval from the Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica (COFECE) and the TSX Venture Exchange as well as the completion of other customary closing conditions. In consideration of the sale, First Majestic received 69,063,076 shares of Sierra Madre at a deemed price of CDN$0.65 per share for an approximate value of CDN$44.9 million or US$35.0 million.

Endeavour Silver Files Amended Pitarrilla Technical Report

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces that it has filed an amended technical report titled " Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pitarrilla AG-PB-ZN Project, Durango State, Mexico " dated March 15, 2023, with an effective date of October 6, 2022 in respect of the Company's Pitarrilla project (the " Amended Pitarrilla Technical Report "). The Amended Pitarrilla Technical Report addresses comments raised by the British Columbia Securities Commission (" BCSC ") in the course of a pre-filing review conducted by the BCSC at the Company's request.

The Amended Pitarrilla Technical Report amends the technical report titled " Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pitarrilla AG-PB-ZN Project, Durango State, Mexico " dated November 21, 2022 and effective October 6, 2022 (the " Original Pitarrilla Technical Report ") and contains no material differences to the Original Pitarrilla Technical Report filed on December 8, 2022.

×