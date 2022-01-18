Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. reports production results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 from its four operating mines in the Americas and West Africa: the Lindero Mine in Argentina, the San Jose Mine in Mexico, the Caylloma Mine in Peru, and the Yaramoko Mine in Burkina Faso. For the full year 2021, the Company produced 207,192 ounces of gold and 7,498,701 ounces of silver or 305,859 gold equivalent 1 ...

FVI:CA,FSM