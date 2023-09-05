Fortuna intersects 1,299 g/t Ag Eq over a true width of 9.9 meters at the San Jose Mine, Mexico

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

When Will Gold Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

Avricore Health Corporate Update - Mid-Year Review Demonstrates Company on Right Track

BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF

HURA:CA

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF

NLR

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust

U.UN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Fortuna intersects 1,299 g/t Ag Eq over a true width of 9.9 meters at the San Jose Mine, Mexico

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce the discovery of the Yessi vein, a new blind mineralized structure, at the San Jose Mine in Mexico.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration, commented, "Drilling by the mine geology team recognized a new blind zone of alteration and brecciation, resulting in the intersection of 1,299 g/t Ag Eq over 9.9 meters in drill hole SJOM-1387, and 621 g/t Ag Eq over 5 meters in drill hole SJOM-1391. This new zone has been named the Yessi vein." Mr. Weedon continued, "Extension drilling intersected the Yessi vein approximately 200 meters further east of the Victoria Mineralized Zone, highlighting the potential size and strength of San Jose´s mineralized system." Mr. Weedon added, "Drilling continues with additional holes planned along strike to the north and south to further define the extent of Yessi´s mineralization."

Yessi vein drilling highlights include:

  • SJOM1387 : 1,299 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 9.9 meters
  • SJOM1391 :     621 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 5.0 meters
  • SJOM1396 :     483 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters

Three drill holes totaling 1,118 meters were completed from an underground platform after infill drilling on the Victoria Mineralized Zone intersected alteration and brecciation towards the original planned depth in drill hole SJOM-1387. The resulting 200-meter extension returned intervals of up to 90 meters of brecciation, alteration, and zones of mineralization (refer to Figure 1). These holes support the interpretation of the Yessi vein, which represents the easternmost limit of mineralization intersected at San Jose to date and which does not have any surface expression, highlighting the regional prospectivity.

A review of the geochemical signature of the Yessi vein indicates a potentially different phase of mineralization with respect to the other San Jose mineralized structures, containing a higher gold to silver ratio and low levels of base metals. Further work is planned to better understand the relationship between the Yessi vein and the broader mineralized system at the San Jose Mine.

Additional drilling is currently underway to define the strike extent and geometry of the Yessi vein. Mineralization remains open along strike to the north and south, and at depth. Refer to Appendix 1 for details of the Yessi vein drill holes and assay results.

Figure 1: Cross section A - A' looking north showing recent drilling results.

Cross section A - A' looking north showing recent drilling results.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA-QC)

Following detailed geological and geotechnical logging, drill core samples are split on-site by diamond sawing. One half of the core is submitted to the internal laboratory located in the CMC facilities. The CMC laboratory has been accredited by the Standard Council of Canada (ISO 17025: 2017) for preparation, drying, gravimetry, fire assay, Inductively Coupled Plasma, and Atomic Absorption processes. The remaining half core is retained on-site for verification and reference purposes. Following preparation, the samples are assayed for gold and silver by standard fire assay methods and for silver and base metals by Inductively Coupled Plasma and as well as three acid digestion at the same internal laboratory. The QA-QC program includes the blind insertion of certified reference standards and assay blanks at a frequency of approximately 1 per 20 normal samples as well as the inclusion of duplicate samples for verification of sampling and assay precision levels.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, and the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | www.fortunasilver.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube

Forward looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements which constitute "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward looking Statements. The Forward looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for the Company's plans for additional drilling to further define the extent of Yessi's mineralization; statements regarding the potential size and strength of San Jose's mineralized system; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company's mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; timelines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; expenditures; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; changes in prices for silver, gold and other metals; the timing and success of the Company's proposed exploration programs at the San Jose Mine; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna's mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; fluctuations in prices for energy, labour, materials, supplies and services; fluctuations in currencies; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; governmental and other approvals; political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labour relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to expectations regarding the results from the exploration programs conducted at the San Jose Mine; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company's information derived from its exploration programs at the Company's mineral properties; current mineral resource and reserve estimates; the presence and continuity of mineralization at the San Jose Mine; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that Forward looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward looking Statements.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

Reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves.

Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

APPENDIX 1. Yessi vein drill results, San Jose Mine, Mexico

Hole ID Easting (NAD27_14N) Northing (NAD27_14N) Elevation (m) EOH Depth (m) 1 UTM Azimuth Dip Depth From (m) Depth To (m) ETW
(m) 2 		Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Ag Eq (ppm) 3 Hole Type 4
SJOM-1387 745298 1847650 1236 355.6 101 -12 203 205 1.8 0.43 60 92 DD
including 202.6 203 0.5 0.69 93 144 DD
239 240 1.1 0.86 109 174 DD
241 242 0.5 2.25 243 412 DD
250 251 0.9 2.27 229 400 DD
252 253 0.9 1.70 196 324 DD
268 270 1.0 0.75 88 144 DD
270 271 1.1 0.62 79 126 DD
274 275 1.1 1.88 242 383 DD
289 291 1.3 0.67 74 124 DD
301 314 9.9 6.40 820 1,299 DD
including 301 302 0.6 0.62 79 125 DD
and 302 303 0.7 4.27 743 1,063 DD
and 303 304.5 1.4 0.60 71 116 DD
and 304.5 305 0.4 0.56 65 107 DD
and 305 307 1.2 4.56 556 898 DD
and 307 308 1.2 4.31 531 854 DD
and 308 309 0.9 27.52 3,516 5,580 DD
and 309 310 0.4 3.62 571 843 DD
and 310 311 0.4 1.67 276 401 DD
and 311 312 1.3 11.97 1,569 2,467 DD
and 312 313 0.7 8.70 858 1,511 DD
and 313 314 0.8 1.16 157 244 DD
320 322 1.5 0.78 132 191 DD
SJOM-1391 745298 1847650 1236 360.0 101 -20 209 213 2.4 1.74 226 357 DD
including 212 213 0.4 5.92 779 1,223 DD
337 345 5.0 3.13 386 621 DD
including 337 338 0.6 1.13 191 276 DD
and 338 340 1.0 3.51 455 718 DD
and 340 340.3 0.5 4.32 488 812 DD
and 342 343 0.7 0.98 95 169 DD
and 343 343.4 0.2 3.77 481 764 DD
and 344.6 345 0.2 10.36 1,525 2,302 DD
SJOM-1396 745298 1847649 1237 402.2 102 -3 192 196 3.5 0.44 50 83 DD
including 194.8 196 1.3 0.53 59 99 DD
263.6 264.4 0.7 2.50 295 483 DD
273 275 1.4 0.56 73 115 DD
275 276 0.8 0.78 105 163 DD


1 EOH: End of hole
2 ETW: Estimated true width
3 Ag Eq calculated using a factor of 75:1 using metal prices of US$1,840/oz for gold with 90% metallurgical recovery, and US$24.14/oz for silver with 91% metallurgical recovery
4 DD: Diamond drilling tail

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abcb1e98-17b8-45c4-aca3-018efe883af2


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fortuna Silver MinesFVI:CAFSMSilver Investing
FVI:CA,FSM
The Conversation (0)
silver bars and coins on top of graphs

What are Silver Futures? (Updated 2023)

Investing in silver futures is one of many options for those interested in entering the silver market.

The highest price for silver to date was reached half a century ago, when the precious metal hit US$48.70 per ounce. In recent years, investors have been wondering when the silver price will go up and if it will it ever break past its record. Some silver bulls believe that could happen in the near future, with a few market insiders even calling for a triple-digit silver price.

Trading silver futures is not the same as owning physical metal, but it’s a popular strategy for advanced investors with a higher risk tolerance. Read on to learn more about how silver futures work and what role they can play in a portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Closes Sale of Cozamin Royalty to Gold Royalty Corp

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Minera Plata Adelante SA de CV ("MPA") has closed the royalty sale (the "Royalty Transaction") with Gold Royalty Corp. As previously announced on July 31, 2023, MPA agreed to sell its interest in the 1% Cozamin royalty ("Royalty") for total consideration of US$7,500,000, payable in cash. The Royalty applies to two concessions (Calicanto and Vicochea) on Capstone's Cozamin copper-silver mine, located 3.6 kilometres north-northwest of Zacatecas City in state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The sale transaction includes an option granted to Gold Royalty Corp to purchase any additional royalties which may be granted on the five remaining concessions under the 2017 concession division agreement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver Reports Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as at June 30, 2023

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") reports its estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2023, inclusive of the assets acquired through the Yamana Gold Inc. ("Yamana") transaction. Please see the Company's news release dated March 31, 2023, announcing the completion of the Yamana transaction for further information. Proven and probable mineral reserves are estimated to contain approximately 576.6 million ounces of silver and 12.9 million ounces of gold. Measured and indicated ("M&I") mineral resources (excluding proven and probable reserves) are estimated to total approximately 959.1 million ounces of silver and 17.5 million ounces of gold. Inferred mineral resources total 479.4 million ounces of silver and 9.2 million ounces of gold.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Metals (TSXV:FWZ)

Fireweed Metals


Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Announces Closing Sale of La Parrilla

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced transaction to sell its 100% owned past producing La Parrilla Silver Mine located in the state of Durango, Mexico to Golden Tag Resources Ltd. ("Golden Tag") (TSXV: GOG) following the receipt of approval from the Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica (COFECE) and the TSX Venture Exchange as well as the completion of other customary closing conditions. In consideration of the sale, First Majestic received 143,673,684 common shares of Golden Tag at a deemed price of CDN$0.19 per common share for an approximate value of CDN$27.0 million or US$20.0 million (the "Consideration Shares"). First Majestic will also receive up to US$13.5 million (see terms below) in the form of three milestone payments in either cash or shares in Golden Tag with the share price and number of shares to be determined upon the anniversary date (where applicable).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Discusses Estimated Time to Production on the Terronera Project and Growth Drivers in New CEO Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap today published a new Video Interview with Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)(TSX:EDR), a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico, according to the company's website (see here: https:edrsilver.com

Click the following link to watch the Video Interview:

Endeavor Silver Discusses Estimated Time to Production on the Terronera Project and Growth Drivers

Endeavour Silver will also be presenting at the Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek, happening September 12-15, 2023. For more information, please visit: https://www.precioussummit.com/

You can follow Planet MicroCap on TWITTER, LINKEDIN, YOUTUBE

Please review important disclosures on our website at: https://snn.network/terms-of-use

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is advancing construction of the Terronera Project and exploring its portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders. For more information about Endeavour Silver, please visit: https://edrsilver.com/

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. You can subscribe to Planet MicroCap's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/snnwire

CONTACT:

Planet MicroCap
info@snnwire.com

SOURCE: Endeavour Silver Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773956/Endeavour-Silver-Discusses-Estimated-Time-to-Production-on-the-Terronera-Project-and-Growth-Drivers-in-New-CEO-Video-Interview-on-Planet-MicroCap

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Häggån Scoping Study Confirms the Scale and Optionality of Aura’s Critical Minerals Project in Sweden

2023 Exploration Update Gold, Lithium, Gallium & Rare Earths

Aboriginal Heritage Survey Completed Opening Path To Maiden Drilling Program

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) – Suspension from Quotation

Related News

Uranium Investing

Häggån Scoping Study Confirms the Scale and Optionality of Aura’s Critical Minerals Project in Sweden

Resource Investing

2023 Exploration Update Gold, Lithium, Gallium & Rare Earths

Resource Investing

Aboriginal Heritage Survey Completed Opening Path To Maiden Drilling Program

Cobalt Investing

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) – Suspension from Quotation

Nickel Investing

Developing Vietnam Rare Earth Supply Chain Update

Resource Investing

Multiple Thick, Stacked Pegmatites Intersected At Morrissey Hill, Yinnetharra, W.A.

rare earth investing

Makuutu MLA Status Update

×