Foremost Lithium Resource &Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8)(www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium, "Foremost or "The Company") announced John Gravelle has agreed to accept the role as President and CEO. Foremost Lithium has seen significant growth on the Company's lithium exploration assets and is in the fortunate position to quickly grow its global market presence. Mr. Gravelle brings over 30 years of global mining and extensive global capital markets experience. He is a retired partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he served in various leadership roles related to mining, including in-depth knowledge of cross-border markets, M&A and corporate governance. Mr. Gravelle's industry knowledge of capital markets, and related experience helping public companies navigate through a variety of equity and debt offerings will enable Foremost Lithium to implement strategies to increase the Company's visibility to an expanded shareholder base.

John Gravelle, Foremost's incoming President and CEO, comments: "I have seen enormous growth opportunities with this company and in the lithium market in general. We also are fortunate to have a very passionate, knowledgeable and driven team. Speaking on behalf of the Board, our primary objective is to leverage the talents of our team, our tremendous lithium projects in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and to fully take advantage of the robust demand for lithium. We will support strategic initiatives that elevate Foremost Lithium's future growth and expand our shareholder base."

The Company is committed to exploring and evaluating all possibilities and opportunities that will put it on a trajectory for growth in all markets and deliver shareholder value. Appointing John Gravelle into this role will ensure that the Company will maximize its success. Scott Taylor will continue to be on the board of directors.

John Gravelle
President and CEO, Foremost Lithium

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Foremost Lithium is an energy tech company driven to become one of the first North American Companies to produce high quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide domestically to fuel the electric vehicle and battery storage market. Given the importance and global focus on increasing energy decarbonization, especially when it comes to vehicles. The company is hyper-focused in continued exploration and growth on its four lithium properties, Jean Lake, Grass River, and Zoro located in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and Hidden Lake in the Northwest Territories. Foremost also holds its Winston Gold/Silver Project in New Mexico, USA.

Foremost Lithium Contracts Glencore Canada's Expert Process Solutions to Pilot SC6 Spodumene Concentrate and Lithium Hydroxide Production from Zoro Lithium Project

Foremost Lithium Contracts Glencore Canada's Expert Process Solutions to Pilot SC6 Spodumene Concentrate and Lithium Hydroxide Production from Zoro Lithium Project

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8)  (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium, Foremost or the Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted XPS Expert Process Solutions (a Glencore company) to develop a process to develop and refine spodumene concentrate (SC6 technical specification) into a saleable battery-grade lithium hydroxide product. The contractual relationship reflects Foremost's commitment to deliver battery-grade lithium hydroxide to supply an integrated EV battery ecosystem to energize the electrification of the transportation sector.

Foremost's initial 2020 metallurgical test work, done in conjunction with SGS Canada Inc, indicated that it is possible that Heavy Liquids Separation (HLS) combined with magnetite separation can be used to produce a high-grade (close to 6% Li2O) lithium spodumene concentrate after the rejection of iron silicate minerals therefore, most of the spodumene should be amenable to recovery by HLS and/or flotation. The mineralogical characteristics of the Zoro Dyke 1 pegmatite highlight the economic potential of the project. These preliminary findings suggest that Foremost's Zoro property contains lithium resources meeting industry and market specifications. The new project with XPS and SGS will utilize a more robust 500 kg sample size which will allow us to confirm that it is feasible to convert the 6% Li2O from Zoro to Lithium hydroxide (LiOH) which is the compound for which the Electric Vehicle makers / giga factories have unprecedented demand.

Foremost Lithium Announces C$1,145,000 Shareholder Loan

Foremost Lithium Announces C$1,145,000 Shareholder Loan

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("FAT" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to enter into a secured loan agreement with shareholders Mr. and Mrs. Jason and Christina Barnard (the "Lenders") pursuant to which the Lenders will advance a loan in the principal amount C$1,145,000 (the "Loan") effective May 4th, 2022. The Loan will matures on May 5th, 2023 and bear interest at a rate of 8.35% per annum payable in monthly installments of CAD $8,000.. The Loan is repayable at any time without penalty. It is anticipated that the proceeds of the Loan will be used to fund continued exploration activities on the Company's Snow Lake projects located in Manitoba, and general working capital.

Jason Barnard states: "My wife and I are pleased to continue to support the company with this shareholder loan of well over 1 million dollars to advance the exploration and development of the Company's Snow Lake assets. It is integral the company to not enter into a dilutive financing at this time. My wife and I would also like to extend a warm welcome to the newest addition to the board, Mr. John Gravelle and feel fortunate to have added such an astute and experienced mining and capital market executive to the team at Foremost. We look forward to additional drills turning immediately to help increase our shareholder value."

Foremost Lithium Intersects a New Spodumene Pegmatite and Extends Dike 8 on Its 100% Owned Zoro Lithium Project in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Intersects a New Spodumene Pegmatite and Extends Dike 8 on Its 100% Owned Zoro Lithium Project in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com), is pleased to announce it has completed a ten hole 1,509 meter drill program designed to test Mobile Metal Ion ("MMI") soil geochemical anomalies and assess the deeper levels of high-grade spodumene pegmatite Dike 8 discovered in 2018. The drilling contract was completed by Bodnar Drilling Ltd. of Ste. Rose du Lac and helicopter support was provided by Gogal Air Services Ltd. of Snow Lake. Both Bodnar and Gogal Air are Manitoba corporations.

Dyke 16 Discovery

Foremost Lithium Identifies Multiple New High Priority Pegmatite Targets on Its 100% Owned Jean Lake Lithium Project in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Identifies Multiple New High Priority Pegmatite Targets on Its 100% Owned Jean Lake Lithium Project in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com), is pleased to announce final interpreted results from the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, ("UAV") magnetic survey over the Jean Lake property first disclosed on March 1st, 2022 (see press release of same date). Jean Lake is Foremost's 100% owned 1,002-hectare (2,476-acre) property situated in Snow Lake, Manitoba, Canada. The North-East sector of Foremost' s Jean Lake property (claim JOL 9419) directly abuts with Snow Lake Lithium's Sherritt Gordon ("SG") and Grass River ("GRP") pegmatites exposed on Snow Lake Lithium's ADD3203 claim.

Final images from EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. ("EarthEx") magnetic data identified fourteen (14) high priority structural targets for further exploration work in the northern portion of the Jean Lake property. Fourteen sets of independently colored lines are final interpretations of the magnetic low lineaments from a Centre for Exploration Targeting ("CET") analysis and overlay the magnetic "low" picks layer. The coincidence of the magnetic lows with the Beryl Pegmatites and their extension along a trend recognized for its association with Snow Lake Lithium's high-grade SG and GRP spodumene pegmatites is highly encouraging. Of particular importance, Target 11 (BLUE) and Target 10 (GREEN) directly match the previously identified Beryl Pegmatite dykes (B-1 and B-2) which assayed between 3.89% and 5.17% Li2O, respectively. The locations of the B-1 and B-2 Beryl Pegmatite dykes are annotated with the magnetic data in Figure 1.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/120836_foremostfigure1_550.jpg

Figure 1 - Magnetic image covering the Jean Lake property. The gap in the image is due to the location of Hydroelectric power lines crossing the property. Location B-1 assayed 3.89% Li2O connects with target 11; and Location B2 (red circle) assayed 5.17% Li2O and connects with target 10.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/120836_foremostfigure1.jpg

Figure 2 builds upon Figure 1 now showing Snow Lake Lithium's SG and GRP spodumene pegmatites as per their disclosed interim drilling results from March 10th, 2022[1]. There are multiple features which appear to connect the known pegmatite dykes and interpreted lineaments on both properties.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/120836_foremostfigure2_550.jpg

Figure 2 - Foremost Lithium's Jean Lake magnetic survey results with overlays of Snow Lake Lithium's SG and GRC pegmatites.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/120836_foremostfigure2.jpg

Lindsay Bottomer, Co-founder, and Geoscience Advisor of Foremost states: "The Jean Lake results are very encouraging with regards to the clarity and abundance of the trends of magnetic lows identified from the EarthEx magnetic data. Targets 10 and 11 correspond with the locations of the B-1 and B-2 Beryl Pegmatites on Jean Lake and Targets 5, 6, and 7 are on trend with the SG and GRP on Snow Lake Lithium's ground. On March 10th, 2022, Snow Lake Lithium announced results from exploration hole GRP-001, an exploration hole previously undrilled, returned 2 pegmatite intercepts grading 30% spodumene from 34.8 m to 40.48 m, and 41.86 m to 44.22 m for a total intersection of 8.04 m[1]. It is noteworthy that Snow Lake Lithium's GRP structure appears to directly connect to one of the imaged magnetic low features present on Jean Lake. We have prioritized the top 10 drill targets for an immediate drill program based upon all available data."

Scott Taylor, President and CEO of Foremost Lithium states: "The final magnetic data interpretation, together with the 3.89% Li2O assayed on the B-1 Beryl pegmatite outcrop and the 5.17% Li2O on the B-2 Beryl pegmatite outcrop, and the March 10th disclosure of Snow Lake Lithium's interim drilling results hitting intercepts of 30% spodumene on GRP-001 have imparted a sense of urgency and enthusiasm to extend and expedite our exploration work and drilling campaign throughout the spring and summer on Jean Lake."

Scott Taylor continues: "In recent news, Canada's mining sector is set to receive an unprecedented tranche of Federal incentives to accelerate and scale up production of raw materials used in EV batteries[2]. One example is the new Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC) which specifically incentivizes capital deployed to support hard rock Canadian lithium exploration and development activities. Stellantis and LG Energy Solution recently announced a new $4.9 Billion-dollar Ontario based Gigafactory scheduled to come online in 2024. American automakers General Motors & Ford Motor Co. have both announced plans to make electric vehicles at Ontario based factories. These long-term macroeconomic catalysts all support the Company's strategic focus and enhance the value of our Snow Lake lithium assets which are situated nearby these massive long-term Canadian EV investments."

Technical information contained in the press release has been approved by the Company's Co-Founder and Geoscience Advisor, Lindsay Bottomer, P. Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc.
EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc is a Manitoba company, founded in 2014 in Selkirk, Manitoba. The President and Chief Geophysicist, Daniel Card, P. Geo, RPGeo, holds a BSc. Hons degree from the University of Manitoba (2007). EarthEx is highly specialized in geophysical prospecting for hard rock minerals and works with cutting edge technologies and data analysis methodology. Since its inception in 2014, EarthEx has quickly become a household name in the Canadian mineral exploration industry, with rapid and continued growth expected in the coming years.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.
Foremost Lithium is an energy technology company focused and committed to become one of the first North American Companies to produce high quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide. Lithium hydroxide is a strategic battery mineral mainly consumed in the production of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. Lithium based batteries power the daily use of consumer electronics, enable electrification of the transportation sector, and provide stationary grid storage, critical to developing a clean-energy economy. The Company is prudently and systematically exploring and building tonnage on its four lithium properties, Jean Lake, Grass River, and Zoro located in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and Hidden Lake in the Northwest Territories. Foremost Lithium also holds assets in precious commodities with its Winston Gold/Silver Project in New Mexico, USA.

Foremost Lithium Appoints John Gravelle to Board of Directors

Foremost Lithium Appoints John Gravelle to Board of Directors

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Gravelle has agreed to be the Chair of its board of directors. Mr. Gravelle has board experience with several TSX main board and venture public mining companies, and is currently a director of Century Global Commodities Corporation and KP3993 Resources Inc. He is a retired partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he served in various leadership roles related to the mining sector including Global Mining Industry Leader. He is a Canadian CPA CA.

Scott Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foremost Lithium commented, "We welcome Mr. Gravelle as Chair of the Board of Directors. We believe his strong financial background and extensive public company board experience will bring additional value to the Company as it continues to execute its value creation strategy."

