BriaCell Announces $4 Million Strategic Investment and Clinical Alliance with Prevail Partners, LLC and Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

Fisker Enters Next Phase of Production for Electric Fisker Ocean

  • Fisker begins ramping up production to meet customer demand for the electric Fisker Ocean
  • Next phase of Fisker Ocean One deliveries will start in June in European and US markets

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, is commencing the next phase of production as it accelerates its global launch of the electric Fisker Ocean SUV, and is planning to deliver to next customers across Europe and US markets starting in June.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005448/en/

Fisker ramps up production for customer cars to enable deliveries in June. Photo credit: Fisker

Fisker ramps up production for customer cars to enable deliveries in June. Photo credit: Fisker

As previously announced, Fisker expects to gradually ramp up production over the course of May and plans to build 1,400-1,700 vehicles by end of June, provided all partners deliver. 1 The company plans to increase production further during Q3 2023 to support the delivery roll-out in the rest of its global launch markets and support its 2023 volume forecast of 32,000-36,000 vehicles.

"Consistent with our brand's commitment, we are going to give extra attention to detail on each vehicle ensuring a great customer experience, since these are built for our first volume deliveries and marketing purposes such as test drives," says CEO Henrik Fisker. "I am excited about our next customers' deliveries coming up, and we will inform our first customers shortly on timing as we are finalizing the schedule now."

Today, Fisker is beginning to gradually ramp-up production while working with the supply chain to ensure all are capable of meeting the brand's volume and quality expectations. 1 Included in the Fisker Ocean Ones to be produced in May are the first US-bound units for customer deliveries and marketing purposes, which are expected to start arriving in June.

Both the Fisker Ocean Extreme and One trims achieve a confirmed combined WLTP range of up to 707 km 2 , which is the longest range of any battery electric SUV sold in Europe today. Fisker Ocean Extreme and One trims are expected to receive EPA range and regulatory approval and CARB Executive Order later this month.

Customers can explore the Fisker Ocean and specify their own vehicle via the Fisker website .

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world's most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our CEO, the statements regarding the planned launch timing, pricing, delivery, and estimated range of the Fisker Ocean, the planned timing of the opening of Fisker facilities, the Company's future performance, and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed-upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors", filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

1 Production numbers are subject to suppliers delivering the required number of high-quality parts which enables manufacturing to produce high quality vehicles.
2 This WLTP range number applies to Fisker's European markets. WLTP measurements conducted on Fisker Ocean Extreme with standard 20" wheels. Actual range will vary with conditions such as external environment, vehicle configuration, wheel size and diameter, and vehicle use.

European Media:
Press.europe@fiskerinc.com

US Media
Fisker@GODRIVEN360.com

Customer service: Support@fiskerinc.com

Fisker Inc. Communications:
Matthew DeBord
Sr Director, Communications Strategy & Storytelling
mdebord@fiskerinc.com

Franziska Queling
Regional Head of Public Relations Europe
fqueling@fiskerinc.com

Investor Relations:
Frank Boroch, VP of Investor Relations
fboroch@fiskerinc.com

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005561/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005422/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fisker Delivers First All-Electric Fisker Ocean SUV

Fisker Delivers First All-Electric Fisker Ocean SUV

  • The first customer of the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV took delivery of their new vehicle today in Denmark
  • Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker personally presented the new owner with their Fisker Ocean One launch edition model
  • The handover took place at the Fisker Center+ facility in Copenhagen
  • Delivering up to 707km/440 UK miles confirmed WLTP range, the Fisker Ocean One and Ocean Extreme offer the highest driving range of any battery-electric SUV available in Europe

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announces that the first customer has taken delivery of the brand-new Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005250/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fisker and Ample Partner to Deliver Fisker Ocean EVs with Innovative Swappable Batteries by the Start of 2024

Fisker and Ample Partner to Deliver Fisker Ocean EVs with Innovative Swappable Batteries by the Start of 2024

  • Fisker and Ample seek to increase adoption of EVs in the United States and Europe
  • The companies intend to bring the first Fisker Ocean SUVs to market with swappable batteries by Q1 2024
  • Fisker and Ample will share revenue related to the battery swapping system
  • Ample's technology will enable Fisker to broaden use cases for customers and Ample to assist fleet operators in transitioning to electric mobility

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, and Ample, a leader in energy management and module battery swapping, today announced a partnership to deliver Ample-powered Fisker EVs. This partnership is important to Fisker's long-term strategy to increase scale and adoption of its EVs in the United States and Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005571/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PayPal Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its first quarter 2023 results for the period ended March 31, 2023 . The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https:investor.PYPL.comfinancialsquarterly-resultsdefault.aspx .

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern time ) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com . In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Real Matters Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Real Matters Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

(all amounts are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts and unless otherwise stated)

Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL) ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

FIS Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

FIS Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

  • Increased first quarter revenue 1% on a GAAP basis and 3% on an organic basis to $3.5 billion
  • Generated first quarter GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.24 and Adjusted EPS of $1.29
  • Announces increase to full-year 2023 outlook

FIS ® (NYSE:FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today reported its first quarter 2023 results.

"We are very pleased with our strong start to the year, surpassing our financial targets for the first quarter, raising our full-year guidance and making meaningful progress with our previously announced spin-off of our Merchant business," said FIS CEO and President Stephanie Ferris. "We are also beginning to see positive results from our Future Forward enterprise transformation program and its focus on driving a more efficient, effective and growth-enabled FIS. As economies remain challenged by macroeconomic uncertainties, FIS' diversified client base remains a position of strength and we are continuing to unlock financial technology for our clients to drive the financial world forward."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Worldpay From FIS Opens New Growth Opportunities with United Arab Emirates Expansion

Worldpay From FIS Opens New Growth Opportunities with United Arab Emirates Expansion

Key facts

  • Worldpay from FIS continues to drive global e-commerce with new domestic acquiring capability in the UAE.
  • Expansion is part of business' plans to expand its merchant acquiring presence in key markets.

Continuing to build its footprint as a leading global acquirer, global financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) has announced today its Worldpay merchant business will be expanding its payment processing capabilities into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Award-winning All-electric Fisker Ocean SUV Receives European Certification and Prepares for Regional Deliveries Starting May 5

Award-winning All-electric Fisker Ocean SUV Receives European Certification and Prepares for Regional Deliveries Starting May 5

  • European regulators have certified the Fisker Ocean SUV for sale
  • Deliveries of the Fisker Ocean One launch edition expected to start in Europe May 5
  • Fisker has produced several units of the AWD Fisker Ocean Ultra and the FWD Fisker Ocean Sport
  • The company has seen an increase in European reservations for the Fisker Ocean since announcing a WLTP range of up to 707 km

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announced today that European regulators have certified the Fisker Ocean SUV. The company intends to start deliveries to European customers on May 5.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425006201/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fisker Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Results and Webcast

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The release will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 a.m. PT (8:00 a.m. ET). Speakers on the call will be Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, Chief Technology Officer; and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Fisker Inc.

The conference call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Fisker's Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/ . An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for 12 months thereafter.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

×