Firebird Metals

Firebird & China Chemical Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Develop High-Purity Manganese Sulphate Plant

Advanced manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding strategic cooperation agreement with China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd (ChinaChemical), a large Chinese conglomerate and a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC), to collaborate through the development and ultimately building the Company’s high-purity manganese sulphate plant, located in Jinshi, Hunan province, China.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Firebird Metals and leading engineering firm, China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd, have signed a non-binding strategic cooperation agreement to collaborate through the development and ultimately building the Company’s high-purity manganese sulphate plant, located in Jinshi, Hunan province, China
  • The Strategic Cooperation Agreement states the parties will use their respective strengths to collaborate on the project; covering investment, financing, engineering construction, operational management, industrial research and development, and the production of battery-grade manganese sulphate and tetroxide
  • The agreement with China Chemical is a significant validation and endorsement of Firebird’s LMFP battery strategy and Manganese Sulphate project
  • China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd (China Chemical) is a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC) a large Chinese conglomerate
  • CNCEC was founded in 1953, has completed over 90,000 projects and is responsible for 90% of all Chinese Chemical Engineering projects
  • CNCEC has built and maintains the Jinshi Industrial Chemical Park where Firebird’s sulphate plant will be situated in the Development Zone

Image 1: Firebird Finance Director Wei Li, Managing Director Peter Allen and Zhou Hongkun, General Manager of the China Chemical Hunan Branch, signing of the Strategic Agreement

Under the agreement both parties will use their strengths to collaborate extensively on the project, covering investment, financing, engineering construction, operational management, industrial development, and the production of battery-grade manganese sulfate and tetroxide. This strategic partnership will evolve through mutual consultations, emphasizing advancements in innovative new energy storage battery cathode materials.

Commenting on the signing of the strategic cooperation agreement, Firebird Managing Director Peter Allen said, “We are very pleased to have attracted a partner in China Chemical, a leader in China and internationally when it comes to building high-quality, tier-one chemical projects.

“China Chemical is the right partner for Firebird and we look forward to working collaboratively with them for the development and build of our sulphate plant. China Chemical built and currently maintains the Jinshi Industrial Chemical Park and with our plant to be located in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, we have the upmost confidence that the end product with will be of the highest quality.

“We are making excellent progress in China and forming partnerships with industry leaders like China Chemical is a strong endorsement of what we are establishing and validation of our unique LMFP battery strategy.

“We are moving rapidly towards our goal of becoming a near-term, low-cost high-purity manganese producer and the timing of our growth vision could not be better, with LMFP forecast to be the dominant cathode for Electric Vehicle batteries and estimated to grow into a >$US20 billion market by 2030.”

ABOUT CHINA CHEMICAL

CNCEC is a large-scale engineering corporation directly supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) of China.

CNCEC is not only the founder of China's petroleum and chemical industrial system, but also the provider of advanced industrial solutions. Furthermore, CNCEC is one of the vanguards of "Belt and Road" Initiative, a leader in the field of clean energy engineering, and the construction practitioner of Beautiful China Initiative.

Since 1953, more than 90% of China's chemical engineering projects, and over 50% of China's oil refining and petrochemical projects, were executed by CNCEC.

CNCEC has completed over 90,000 projects across 60 countries worth a total value of ¥312 Billion with 130 overseas branches.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksasx:frbresource investingResource Investing
FRB:AU
Firebird Metals
Firebird Metals

Firebird Metals


