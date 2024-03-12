- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Firebird & China Chemical Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Develop High-Purity Manganese Sulphate Plant
Advanced manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding strategic cooperation agreement with China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd (ChinaChemical), a large Chinese conglomerate and a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC), to collaborate through the development and ultimately building the Company’s high-purity manganese sulphate plant, located in Jinshi, Hunan province, China.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Firebird Metals and leading engineering firm, China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd, have signed a non-binding strategic cooperation agreement to collaborate through the development and ultimately building the Company’s high-purity manganese sulphate plant, located in Jinshi, Hunan province, China
- The Strategic Cooperation Agreement states the parties will use their respective strengths to collaborate on the project; covering investment, financing, engineering construction, operational management, industrial research and development, and the production of battery-grade manganese sulphate and tetroxide
- The agreement with China Chemical is a significant validation and endorsement of Firebird’s LMFP battery strategy and Manganese Sulphate project
- China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd (China Chemical) is a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC) a large Chinese conglomerate
- CNCEC was founded in 1953, has completed over 90,000 projects and is responsible for 90% of all Chinese Chemical Engineering projects
- CNCEC has built and maintains the Jinshi Industrial Chemical Park where Firebird’s sulphate plant will be situated in the Development Zone
Image 1: Firebird Finance Director Wei Li, Managing Director Peter Allen and Zhou Hongkun, General Manager of the China Chemical Hunan Branch, signing of the Strategic Agreement
Under the agreement both parties will use their strengths to collaborate extensively on the project, covering investment, financing, engineering construction, operational management, industrial development, and the production of battery-grade manganese sulfate and tetroxide. This strategic partnership will evolve through mutual consultations, emphasizing advancements in innovative new energy storage battery cathode materials.
Commenting on the signing of the strategic cooperation agreement, Firebird Managing Director Peter Allen said, “We are very pleased to have attracted a partner in China Chemical, a leader in China and internationally when it comes to building high-quality, tier-one chemical projects.
“China Chemical is the right partner for Firebird and we look forward to working collaboratively with them for the development and build of our sulphate plant. China Chemical built and currently maintains the Jinshi Industrial Chemical Park and with our plant to be located in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, we have the upmost confidence that the end product with will be of the highest quality.
“We are making excellent progress in China and forming partnerships with industry leaders like China Chemical is a strong endorsement of what we are establishing and validation of our unique LMFP battery strategy.
“We are moving rapidly towards our goal of becoming a near-term, low-cost high-purity manganese producer and the timing of our growth vision could not be better, with LMFP forecast to be the dominant cathode for Electric Vehicle batteries and estimated to grow into a >$US20 billion market by 2030.”
ABOUT CHINA CHEMICAL
CNCEC is a large-scale engineering corporation directly supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) of China.
CNCEC is not only the founder of China's petroleum and chemical industrial system, but also the provider of advanced industrial solutions. Furthermore, CNCEC is one of the vanguards of "Belt and Road" Initiative, a leader in the field of clean energy engineering, and the construction practitioner of Beautiful China Initiative.
Since 1953, more than 90% of China's chemical engineering projects, and over 50% of China's oil refining and petrochemical projects, were executed by CNCEC.
CNCEC has completed over 90,000 projects across 60 countries worth a total value of ¥312 Billion with 130 overseas branches.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Firebird Metals
Overview
Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB) is an Australian mining company that’s well-positioned to develop a new manganese mining operation in Western Australia with a strategy to become a global battery cathode producer supporting a rapidly expanding electric vehicle market.
Batteries currently represent the largest non-alloy market for manganese, accounting for roughly 3 percent of global annual manganese consumption. The metal has a long history of being used as a cathode material in batteries, both in its natural form and in the form of electrolytic manganese dioxide. That includes modern lithium-ion batteries, the supply and manufacturing chain for which could potentially grow by over 30 percent annually from now through 2030.
Manganese-rich batteries are increasingly being held up as an alternative to standard lithium-ion batteries, leading to an expected exponential demand for the mineral. Tesla alone has already committed to producing manganese-based batteries for two thirds of its supply, owing to the metal's relative abundance and lower cost compared to nickel and cobalt.
Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) represents one of the most prominent phosphate battery configurations. In recent years, however, the business case for using manganese as a cathode material for lithium-ion batteries, known as lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP), has become stronger. LMFP not only improves the battery’s energy density, but also increases capacity by up to 20 percent. LMFP batteries also perform better in low-temperature environments.
As LFP rapidly nears its theoretical energy density capacity, the rise of LMFP batteries as a replacement is all but inevitable as the world continues its slow march towards electrification and sustainable energy. Consequently, this means that demand for battery-grade manganese is set to explode in the coming years. And Firebird Metals is more than ready to step in and provide some much-needed supply.
Firebird maintains ownership over a massive manganese resource in Western Australia's Pilbara region in the form of its flagship Oakover project. Characterised by near-surface mineralisation, Oakover houses an estimated 176.65 million tons (Mt) of manganese across several different targets. Because of Oakover's favourable geology, Firebird can potentially leverage Oakover to supply not just the battery market but also multiple other industries, such as steel, all through a low-cost, simple mining operation.
The end result? Significant returns for investors — a projection only further emphasised by the impressive results returned by a recent concentrate scoping study on the project. Firebird maintains several other projects in Australia as well, including the Oakover-like Hill 616 and the exploration-focused Wadanya.
Firebird's long-term strategy reaches far beyond Australia's borders, however. From mining to downstream processing, the company's vision is to become a global cathode producer. For that, Firebird is looking to China, which to date accounts for roughly 90 percent of global manganese sulphate demand.
In early September 2023, the company announced its plans to establish a processing plant in China, noting to investors that an in-house scoping study was already well underway. According to Firebird's managing director Peter Allen, the construction of this plant represents the next phase of major growth for Firebird. As with the rest of Firebird's operations, this new plant will be constructed with the company's ESG methodology front of mind, ensuring transparency and accountability in addition to human welfare, support for local communities and environmental sustainability.
This plan, should it proceed apace, has the potential to make an enormous impact on global manganese supply — all while positioning Firebird as a cost-competitive player in the manganese sulphate market and a promising investment opportunity.
Company Highlights
- An Australian junior exploration company, Firebird Resources is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for manganese as the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market and global electrification continue to ramp up.
- Firebird maintains ownership of a massive manganese resource in Australia with significant growth potential.
- A recent concentrate scoping study confirmed the potential and profitability of the company's flagship project, Oakover, situated in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
- Firebird's long-term goal involves leveraging its manganese resource to position itself as a leading global producer of manganese sulphate for the battery industry.
- The company is currently embarking on a scoping study with plans to build a manganese sulphate plant in China. This will allow it to gain a foothold in the Chinese market, which currently accounts for 90 percent of global manganese sulphate demand.
- This study represents the next phase of major growth for Firebird, and is a significant part of the company's overall strategy to establish itself as a near-term producer of battery-grade high-purity manganese sulphate.
Key Projects
Oakover
Situated 85 kilometres East of Newman in Western Australia's East Pilbara Manganese Province, Firebird's flagship Oakover project is characterised by favourable near-surface and shallow-dipping mineralisation. The project's favourable geology provides Firebird with multiple processing options, with the company currently targeting production of manganese concentrate and high-purity manganese sulphate. Oakover has, over the course of its history, been subject to extensive modern and historic exploration.
The most recent exploration program, completed by Firebird, resulted in a mineral resource estimate of 176.65 Mt at 9.9 percent manganese, including 105.8Mt at 10.1 percent manganese in the indicated resource category.
Project Highlights:
- Confirmed Potential: Firebird recently achieved a major milestone at Oakover with the completion of a concentrate scoping study which confirmed the project's outstanding long-term potential as a manganese hub. Highlights of the study include:
- Potential 18-year mine life.
- 1.2 Mt per annum with low strip ratio (0.45:1) and mining costs.
- Upfront capital investment of A$124 million with low capex optionality.
- A$741.3 million NPV and IRR of 73.1 percent.
- Indicated material accounts for 99.2 percent of material processed.
- 80 percent uplift in indicated resource at Oakover to 105.8 Mt.
- Metallurgical Results: Firebird has undertaken extensive metallurgical and hydrometallurgical testwork at Oakover, with results providing the company with a high level of confidence in its growth and profit potential. Notable highlights are as follows:
- Achievable 30 to 32 percent manganese concentrate saleable product
- Achievable battery-grade manganese sulphate
- Current Plans: Firebird's concentrate scoping study assessed two production scenarios, each utilising simple processing, crush, screen, scrub and DMS beneficiation. It has chosen to pursue full production from startup with ~4 Mtpa processing and ~1.2 Mtpa of 30 to 32 percent manganese concentrate.
Hill 616
Located 35 kilometres south of the Oakover project, Hill 616 shares highly similar geological characteristics to Firebird's flagship, with shallow, gently dipping geology. Covering approximately 15.7 square kilometres within the Peak Hill Mineral Field, Hill 616 has to date undergone extensive historical drilling, with 116 holes for 4,900 metres over a 2.2-kilometre strike.
This drilling has resulted in an inferred mineral resource of 57.5 Mt at 12.2 percent manganese.
Wandanya
Wandanya is a recently established exploration-focused project situated 50 kilometres southwest of the world-class Woodie Woodie Manganese Mine. Its close proximity to Port Hedland affords it considerable direct shipping ore potential. Rock chip results indicate that Wandanya's deposits are also exceptionally high grade, returning results up to 64.9 percent and 55.2 percent manganese.
Management Team
Evan Cranston — Chairperson
Evan Cranston is an experienced mining executive with a background in corporate and mining law. He is the principal of corporate advisory and administration firm Konkera Corporate and has extensive experience in the areas of equity capital markets, corporate finance, structuring, asset acquisition, corporate governance and external stakeholder relations.
Cranston holds both a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Australia. He is currently the non-executive chairman of African Gold (ASX:A1G) and Benz Mining (TSXV:BZ, ASX:BNZ).
Peter Allen — Managing Director
Peter Allen is a mining executive with more than 20 years of experience in marketing of manganese, lithium and a range of other commodities. He was previously the managing director of marketing for Consolidated Minerals Limited, which operates Woodie Woodie mine in WA and the Nsuta Manganese mine in Ghana.
Allen assisted manganese-focused explorer Element 25 (ASX:E25) and Gulf Manganese Corporation (ASX:GMC) with PFS and product marketing. More recently, he was the marketing manager for AVZ Minerals (ASX:AVZ), a company focussed on the Manono lithium project.
Wei Li — Executive Director & CFO
Wei Li is a chartered accountant with extensive professional experience across several key sectors which include the resource industry, international trade, capital markets, project management of IPOs and spin-outs, and financial accounting. His experience includes being employed by and acting as director and CFO of several companies, predominantly in the resource sector. Prior to these roles, he managed a private base metal exploration company in the NT of Australia and assisted in commissioning an AU$150-million electrolytic manganese dioxide plant in Hunan China.
Li is currently a non-executive director of Macro Metals.
Ashley Pattison — Non-executive Director
Ashley Pattison brings over 20 years of experience in the resources sector across corporate finance and operational roles. Qualified as chartered accountant, he has extensive experience in operations, finance, strategy and corporate finance. Pattison has been the managing director of a number of listed and private mining companies over the past 10 years and also CEO of a listed mining service company.
Pattinson is currently the executive chairman of PC Gold and a non-executive director of Industrial Minerals (ASX:IND) and Macro Metals.
Brett Grosvenor — Non-executive Director
Brett Grosvenor is an experienced mining executive with over 25 years of experience in the mining and power industries. He holds a dual tertiary qualification in engineering and a master’s in business.
MTM Formally Exercises its Option for Global Licence Agreement over Flash Joule Heating
Highlights:
- Flash Metals Pty Ltd has formally exercised its Option (“FJH Option”) to license the patented Flash Joule Heating technology.
- The worldwide exclusive license will include:
- the recovery of rare earth elements (REE’s), metals and metallic compounds from Coal Fly Ash, Bauxite Residue (Red Mud), Ores, Bitumen and Coal;
- the use of processed coal fly ash waste for the lower carbon building materials including cement and concrete;
- the recovery of REE, metals (including gold, silver, platinum and palladium) and metallic compounds from E-Waste (electronic equipment, consumer electronics, power tools, print circuit board, CPU’s and smartphones); and
- the recycling of degraded or end of life Lithium-Ion Batteries to recover metals including lithium, manganese, copper, cobalt and nickel.
- Directors John Hannaford and Lachlan Reynolds visited William Marsh Rice University and KnightHawk Engineering in Houston, Texas this week to inspect the technology hub and progress on the Flash Joule Heating prototype.
MTM Managing Director, Mr Lachlan Reynolds said“We are very excited to be able to formally exercise the FJH Option and proceed to licence the Flash Joule Heating technology. The development work conducted by Rice and KnightHawk Engineering to date, which we have seen in person, has given us confidence to scale up the technology and to commercialise it. The technology applications are extremely exciting and have huge potential as the world looks to decarbonise and secure critical mineral supply chains.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Can Mining Finally Go Millennial? Experts Talk Strategies for Attracting Young Investors
One of the largest intergenerational wealth transfers in history is coming in the next two decades, with an estimated US$84 trillion globally expected to be passed down from Baby Boomers to Millennials.
Compared to their older counterparts, Millennials and Gen Z have a higher risk tolerance, as is reflected in their love of tech stocks and cryptocurrencies. Millennials and Gen Z are also keen on aligning their investments with their values when it comes to the environment and sustainability — a fact that can make them uneasy about mining stocks.
Overcoming these negative sentiments is essential if the mining industry is to position itself to capture that US$84 trillion wealth transfer. But how? That was the main question posed at one panel at this year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, which the Investing News Network had the opportunity to attend.
Led by Anthony Vaccaro, president of the Northern Miner Group, the panelists were Matthew Geiger, managing partner at MJG Capital Fund; Luc ten Have, founder of GoldDiscovery.com; and Nicholas Tartaglia and Dan Kozel, co-founders of NewGen Mindset. Here's what they had to say about getting Millennials interested in the mining sector.
Young investors wary of mining stocks
In addition to the sustainability challenges associated with mining, the industry's volatility over the past decade hasn’t helped younger investors' perception of resource sector stocks.
Geiger said in recent years the mining sector has experienced short periods of “nirvana” for precious metals, battery metals and, more recently, uranium. “But as a whole, there’s been a lot of money lost in the sector, and a lot of value destruction in the past 12 years,” he said, acknowledging that given those circumstances it's unrealistic to expect young investors to be excited about the space. “These are reactionary investors, they are not contrarian at the end of the day,” Geiger added. “But the industry can still prepare for the influx and not give up on this generation of investors.”
Appealing to Bitcoin investors
Kozel advised precious metals companies to look at how successful Bitcoin companies have been in attracting young investors. “There is a common theme here at play. And that common theme is the fact that if you own gold and silver, you probably don't trust the fiat system,” he explained. “And guess what? Those same investors are buying Bitcoin for that exact reason.” Kozel added that he owns both Bitcoin and precious metals.
Crypto-mining technology itself involves a large amount of energy and metals, which Kozel said the mining industry can use to further connect with this young investor class.
Social media engagement
What else should the mining industry to do win over Millennial and Gen Z investors?
The consensus among the panelists was that mining companies should establish a stronger social media presence and take advantage of platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).
“Gen Z isn't coming to these conferences,” said ten Have. “The only way for them to get introduced is through those social media channels. I think the only way to reach them is through a coordinated social media campaign.”
Geiger agreed, saying it's inexcusable to not be on social media today. "It's not hard to do content at least on a weekly basis,” he said, recommending that companies tweet news releases with additional context, or share educational videos about the metal they are focusing on or the jurisdiction they are operating in.
Kozel spoke about the need for clearly communicated information about complex topics like 43-101 reports and drill results, sharing his experience as a young investor who had to learn about these topics. He sees an opportunity for companies that can take that information and simplify it for Millennial and Gen Z investors.
His NewGen Mindset co-founder Tartaglia said one of the problems is that there is very little information on mining in school and in the media. “There’s really a gap in the marketplace to inform and educate the next generation,” he noted.
Tartaglia also said that to learn more about mining companies he typically visits YouTube to see management interviews. With that in mind, he suggested field vlogs as a way for companies to highlight their value proposition.
“The younger generation wants a story,” he emphasized.
Click here to read the rest of the Investing News Network's PDAC content.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Highly Encouraging REE & Gallium Results at Larins Lane Project only ~25% of Samples Assayed to Date
Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) (‘Terrain’ or the ‘Company’) advises that the first batch of 537 assays, have been received back from the December 2023 air-core drill campaign undertaken at the Company’s 100% owned Larin’s Lane project, located at the Smokebush project and approximately 350 kilometres north of Perth, Western Australia.
The Larin’s Lane REE + Gallium Project is located within the newly Emerging Midwest clay-hosted rare earth elements (REE) district of Western Australia, which is quickly earning a reputation as Australia’s premier destination for REE mineralisation. The Company notes that Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX: VMS) recently reported the highest-grade clay hosted REE intersection at their Jupiter project, which is located approximately 80 kilometres north of Terrain’s Larin’s Lane prospect (see VMS announcements dated 9 February 2024 and 8 March 2024) which further supports Terrain’s assertion of the enormous clay hosted REE potential of the mid-west region of WA.
Only ~25% of Samples Assayed and 4 of 101 holes Fully Assayed
A total of 27 holes have so far retuned REE above the 1,000ppm TREO lower cut-off
Selected holes include:
- 13m @ 1,069 ppm TREO from 80m - 23SBAC019
- 18m @ 1,004 ppm TREO from 84m - 23SBAC036 - sample zones above not assayed
- 3m @ 2,101 ppm TREO from 28m - 23SBAC067
- 4m @ 2,516 ppm TREO from 72m - 23SBAC078 - sample zones above not assayed
A total of 17 holes have so far retuned Gallium oxide grading above the 38 grams per tonne
Selected holes include:
- 6m @ 45.83 g/t - Ga2O3 from 96m - 23SBAC011 – sample zones above not assayed
- 20m @ 48.33 g/t - Ga2O3 from 4m - 23SBAC045
- 8m @ 46.77 g/t - Ga2O3 from 24m - 23SBAC071
The 537 assays received to date, largely represent samples taken at the regolith - bedrock interface, which corresponds approximately with the bottom 10 to 15 metres of each hole. Out of the 101 holes drilled, 20 holes have been fully sampled (but not for all elements), either because an individual drill hole being less than 16 metres or as part of a selected program to gain an understanding of the area’s broader regolith profile. Only about half of the currently tested samples have been submitted for a full suite of REE’s and Gallium, and so many sections of holes are incomplete with most intersections remaining open and untested, these samples have now been submitted for assay. Subject to their results the remaining ~1,252 samples bagged in 4m composites (~5,008 individual meters) may also be submitted for testing.
Note: A table of the assay results received to date can be seen in Appendix 1, also refer to Tables 4 & 5.
The practise of interface sampling is widely used across the industry as a cost-effective method for detecting mineralisation haloes around potential gold and base metal deposits which was being targeted. Whilst no gold or base metal anomalism has been detected, on closer examination Terrain identified significant elevated clay rare earth element (REE) and gallium (Ga) assays across the Larin’s Lane prospect, which will now be the primary focus of any future exploration across the Smokebush project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Terrain Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Earn In and Joint Venture Agreement Executed with Delta Lithium
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of an ‘Earn-in and Joint Venture Agreement, Morrissey Hill and Camel Hill Lithium Project’ (the “Agreement”), with Electrostate Malinda Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Lithium (ASX: DLI) (“Delta”).
The Agreement was executed on 9 March 2024 (the “Commencement Date”), between Reach Resources Limited and Critical Elements Pty Ltd (wholly owned subsidiary of Reach), and Electrostate Malinda Pty Ltd (ACN 610 194 977) (‘Electrostate”).
Key Material Terms
The material, key terms of the Agreement are as follows:
- Delta agrees to pay to Reach a non-refundable cash payment of $3,200,000, within 5 days of the Commencement Date (9 March 2024).
- Delta (via its subsidiary Electrostate) can earn an initial 51% joint venture interest (“Joint Venture Interest”) in the tenements comprising the Morrissey Hill and Camel Hill Lithium Projects (“Tenements”) by spending $3,000,000 on exploration over an initial 2-year period from the Commencement Date.
- If Delta earns an initial 51% Joint Venture Interest (Stage 1 Earn In), the parties agree to form an unincorporated joint venture (the “Joint Venture”), to explore for minerals in the area of the Tenements, on the standard terms and conditions, as set out in the Agreement.
- Delta can earn a further 29% Joint Venture Interest (Stage 2 Earn In), taking its total Joint Venture Interest to 80%, upon further expenditure of $6,000,000 over the next 2 years from Stage 1 completion.
- On completion of the Stage 2 Earn In, Reach can elect to either maintain its 20% Joint Venture Interest by co-contributing to further expenditures pro rata to its Joint Venture Interest or dilute its 20% Joint Venture Interest in accordance with a standard dilution formula.
- The parties have also agreed to negotiate in good faith the terms pursuant to which Delta may purchase Reach’s 20% Joint Venture Interest (assuming that Delta has either earned its 80% Joint Venture Interest or Reach has diluted its Joint Venture Interest to 20%) for a fair market value which may be determined by an independent expert.
- In the event that Delta delineates a mineral resource estimate (as that term is defined in the JORC Code) of equal to or greater than 7.5Mt at 0.8% Li2O (at a 0.5% cut off grade) at any time within 8 years of the Commencement Date, on the Tenements, Delta agrees to pay Reach $10,000,000 in either in cash, Delta ordinary fully paid shares or a combination of both.
- The Agreement contains standard terms and conditions for documents of this nature, including standard contractual joint venture terms, warranties, representations, dilution provisions, default provisions as well as assignment and pre-emptive rights.
Tenements the subject of earn in by Delta:
The Agreement includes the below listed granted exploration tenements, mining lease tenement, and tenement ballot applications (the “Tenements”), for the purposes of earn in by Delta:
- Reach Granted Tenements:
exploration licenses 09/2375 and 09/2388 held by RR1;
exploration license 09/2354 held by Critical Elements; and
M09/101 (completion to occur following this announcement upon the issue of shares in accordance with agreement (ASX Announcement 25 October 2023).
- Reach Ballot Applications (applied for by Critical Elements):
09/2805; 09/2807; 09/2897; 09/2902; 09/2906; and 09/2909.
Conditions Precedent
There are no outstanding conditions precedent on the Commencement Date.
Termination
If Delta does not incur the full amount of the Stage 1 Earn-in expenditure within the 2-year period, Delta will not have earned the Stage 1 Joint Venture Interest and Reach may terminate this agreement by giving notice in writing to Delta.
Otherwise, standard termination clauses exist.
Delta may withdraw from the Agreement prior to earning the initial 51% joint venture interest.
Confidentiality
Standard confidentiality clauses, consistent with an agreement of this nature have been included.
CEO Jeremy Bower commented:
“To receive $3.2M cash up front, and a further $10M cash/script if a successful JORC mineral resource delineation of equal to or greater than 7.5Mt at 0.8% Li2O (at a 0.5% cut off grade) is achieved, is a great result during these difficult market conditions. Importantly, we have ensured the final 20% has uncapped upside, with this portion to be negotiated in good faith between Reach and Delta.
Combined with our recently announced Rights Issue to raise up to ~$2M, and further subject to shareholder approval being obtained to consolidate the capital of the Company, Reach will re-emerge with a tight capital structure and over $6M cash.
We are working with the Traditional Owners at our Wabli Creek Niobium project to get on the ground and complete the necessary heritage requirements so we can validate the large target areas identified by independent geochemist Sugden Geoscience late last year and we look forward to updating shareholders on our various work streams as we progress.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
PDAC President: Critical Metals, Raising Capital Take Center Stage at Convention
Speaking at this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, President Raymond Goldie shared his thoughts on the event as well as trends he's seeing in the Canadian mining industry.
While critical minerals were a key topic at this year's conference, Goldie said funding was also top of mind.
"We have to also bear in mind that a lot of our members — especially junior resource companies — are finding a great deal of difficulty in raising capital," he said. "That's probably the number two topic (at PDAC) — how do we raise money?"
At the moment, royalty companies and family offices are starting to step in where equity markets were before.
When asked about his background in the mining industry and with PDAC, Goldie said his biggest accomplishment with the organization came 35 years ago, when he helped bring the event to the Metro Toronto Convention Center.
"Thirty-five years ago the mining industry was not in very good shape. The premier company was Noranda, and the CEO of Noranda used to say, 'Well, these days I'm sleeping like a baby — every two hours I wake up and cry,'" he said.
With PDAC's membership numbers declining, Goldie and others brainstormed what to do.
"Someone had the bright idea that across the street from the Royal York, which is where we had always held our convention since 1932 — across the street there was this building being created called the Metro Toronto Convention Center," Goldie explained. While the convention center was initially considered too big for PDAC, ultimately the organization made the decision to go international and it expanded to fit the new space.
"What I see here today at the convention is the realization of a 35 year old dream," Goldie said.
Looking forward to PDAC's future, he noted that under its strategic plan the organization has three purposes: giving its members access to capital, access to land and access to skills.
"The future of the PDAC I see as very much addressing those three key areas," he said. "Both access to land and skilled people (involve) forming stronger relationships with Indigenous people. They live there. They're our natural allies, so we want to work with them in realizing the blessings that we have in that part of the world."
Watch the interview for more from Goldie on the resource sector. You can also click here for our PDAC playlist.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Exploration Update - Redlings REE Project
Marquee Resources Limited (“Marquee” or “the Company”) (ASX:MQR) is pleased to update the market on the ongoing exploration activities at its Redlings REE Project. The Company has received the final results of a 2,228- sample geochemical sampling campaign whilst the current RC drilling programme continues to progress. The current drilling program is planned to consist of ~1,500m RC drilling to target dense pipe-like bodies at the Redlings REE Project. These pipe-like structures are interpreted to represent carbonatite intrusions, extending to significant depths. The interpreted deep-seated carbonatite intrusions are inferred to represent the potential source of surficial rare earth element (REE) anomalism of up to 7.8% TREO previously encountered at the Project. The drilling forms part of the Company’s aggressive exploration strategy to fully test the potential of the Project to host an economic REE mineral resource.
- Final results from regional geochemistry campaign refine targets for ongoing drilling.
- Up to 7,675ppm TREO assay results received from the latest auger programme.
- Significant surficial REE anomalism spatially associated with interpreted carbonatites and the primary source of surficial REE mineralisation identified at Redlings.
- The first drill hole (MQRC167) was completed to a depth of 500m with samples now sent to the laboratory.
- Drill holes MQRC168 and MQRC169 were completed to 386m and 248m, respectively, and intersected interpreted carbonatite intrusions with associated fenitic alteration.
- The final drill hole, MQRC170, has commenced and is expected to take 1 week to complete.
Marquee Executive Chairman, Mr Charles Thomas, commented:
“Drilling continues to progress at Redlings, as we systematically test the shallowest gravity anomalies over the Project extents.”
“The first batch of samples have now arrived at the lab and the second batch are being sent as we speak. We look forward to updating the market once we receive the assays from this campaign.”
“We are further buoyed by the encouraging results from our latest auger programme, which identified up to 7,675ppm TREO at Redlings.”
Table 1: Drillhole Table
Figure 1: Geochemistry over gravity density shells and the location of planned drillholes.
Exploration Update
The Company recently completed a 1,907-station ground gravity survey (refer MQR ASX Release 4 Oct 2023) and has now received the final, validated assay results from a 2,228-sample geochemical sampling campaign (refer ASX Release 20 December 2023 and 31 January 2024). The geophysical and geochemical results have delineated multiple, coincident gravity and geochemical anomalies interpreted to represent carbonatite intrusions and associated alteration. Three 500m RC drill holes were initially planned to intersect the shallowest part of the identified anomalies to test for rare-earth element enrichment associated with the inferred carbonatites.
MQRC167 was successfully drilled to target depth of 500m, and samples have now been received at the lab. Drillholes MQRC168 and MQRC169 were drilled to 386m and 248m, respectively, and unfortunately did not reach the target depth of 500m due to the significant influx of water into the drillholes and had to be abandoned. As such, MQRC170 has been added to the initial program.
Completion of drilling is expected to take a further 1 week with the first batch of assays expected 6-8 weeks following the completion of drilling. A further drilling campaign is planned to commence post receipt of assays should this exploration campaign be successful.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Marquee Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
