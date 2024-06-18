Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 20 June 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy


Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update and Announces Amendment of Stock Options

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update and Announces Amendment of Stock Options

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to provide an update regarding its Mankota helium discoveries.

The 9-18-3-8W3 well (" 9-18 Well ") stimulation is now anticipated to take place later in June or in July 2024. The delay is due to higher than normal rainfall in the Mankota area, which has impacted the surface conditions and postponed the start of the 9-18 Well stimulation.

Elixir Energy

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operations update on its 100% owned Grandis project located adjacent to the Wallumbilla gas hub in Queensland.

Source Rock Royalties (TSXV:SRR)

Source Rock Royalties Declares Monthly Dividend

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on July 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 28, 2024.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

BPH Energy Managing Director and Executive Chairman David Breeze.

BPH Energy Eyes Next Phase of Development for Anaesthesia Monitoring Device

BPH Energy (ASX:BP8) has completed a AU$1 million (before costs) capital raise to execute the next phase of investment in its hydrocarbon projects and the development of Cortical Dynamics.

David Breeze, the company’s managing director and executive chairman, said part of the funds will be used for the next-phase development of Cortical Dynamics’ anaesthesia monitoring EEG-based device called BARM, which stands for brain anaesthesia response monitor.

Cortical’s BARM device helps keep the patient optimally anaesthetised during surgery, and Breeze emphasised the significant unmet need in the anaesthetics community to not only optimally anaesthetise the patient, but also administer the appropriate dose of analgesia.

Oil prices with green arrow.

IEA: "Major" Global Oil Surplus Coming This Decade

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is forecasting a significant surplus in the global oil market in the coming years, saying the imbalance will be driven by slowing demand growth and a surge in supply.

The IEA’s recently published Oil 2024 report outlines a future where the oil sector will be comfortably supplied through 2030, although energy security will remain a crucial concern due to transformative forces within the sector.

The report points to a slowdown in global oil demand growth as the green energy transition progresses.

China flag.

China and Pakistan to Deepen Alliance Through Joint Mining and Energy Ventures

China and Pakistan have agreed to strengthen their mining and energy cooperation, deepening their economic partnership under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Reuters states that the announcement was made during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to Beijing, where he sought to bolster bilateral ties and economic collaboration between the two nations.

A joint statement emphasizes the nations' commitment to enhancing mining cooperation and implementing a comprehensive pact aimed at advancing mine development and industrial cooperation.

Elixir Energy
Large System Confirmed at Reedy’s Gold Deposit - Lateral and Vertical Extensions to Reedy South Gold Shear Zone Identified

Cardiex Sales and Operations Update

47.1% Niobium and 9.01% Tantalum Identified in Columbite Rock Chip at North Dam

Gold Coast Investment Showcase Presentation

×