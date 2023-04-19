Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Positive Soil Sampling Results from Target 9 on Its Eureka REE Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") reports soil sample results from drill target T09, located ~800 m north from Zone 1 of its Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project").

The Eureka T09 soil sampling program has resulted in the delineation of a large-scale, well-defined, drill-ready REE target, which will now be referred to as the "Adder target".

Jim Megann, CEO of E-Tech Resources, commented: "Our previous drilling program in Zones 1-4 has yielded promising results, with a robust number of intercepts demonstrating significant mineralization. The outreach soil samples we are reporting here are located 800 m north of Zone 1 and indicate that our outreach program is identifying new areas for exploration. Moreover, we have identified numerous targets and are awaiting assay results that may confirm that they are as promising as Zones 1-4. This ongoing validation further supports our belief that the Eureka Dome may have several mineral-rich targets. As we continue to interpret the Dome's structure, we hope to identify even more drilling targets in the near future.''

The Adder target is approximately 450 m long and 250 m wide and is coincident with anomalous Thorium (Th) radiometric response. Thorium is used as an effective exploration targeting tool due to its association with the REE-bearing monazite mineralization (see Figure 1 below) identified at Eureka.

An in-situ soil pXRF survey was conducted on the Adder target on a tight 20 m by 10 m spaced sample grid. Approximately 72% of all points analyzed on the Adder target returned anomalous grades ≥500 ppm (0.05%) TREO in soil, with the highest returning 0.32% TREO in soil. The anomalous concentrations of REE found in the soil are consistent with the discovery of mineralized rock chip grab samples, (see News Release April 13, 2023) providing further confirmation of this target.

The measured background REE concentrations are

Use of the pXRF enables the field team to rapidly identify target areas with anomalous REE, and the designed detailed soil sampling work programs are then completed to further delineate drill targets.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/162996_8d2f1f14a4fc6b2c_001.jpg

Figure 1: Location of the Adder Target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/162996_8d2f1f14a4fc6b2c_001full.jpg

Eureka Project Technical Disclosure

The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Eureka Project was prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) ("SRK") effective from August 2, 2021. An Independent Technical Report titled "Independent Technical Report: Eureka, Rare Earth Project, Namibia" was released on September 15, 2021 and prepared by SRK, supporting the disclosure of the MRE, and is available on SEDAR and the Corporation's website. (https://etech-resources.com)

pXRF Technical Disclosure:

Portable X-Ray Fluorescence (pXRF) analyzers measure the presence of an element in a sample by identifying the element's characteristic X-ray emission wavelength or energy (i.e. fluorescence) when the sample is struck by a primary X-ray source/beam emitted by the instrument's X-ray tube. The amount of an element present is quantified by measuring the intensity of that element's characteristic X-ray emission. pXRF results provide only a preliminary indication of the presence of REE mineralization in samples. Accurate determination of REE content still requires analysis of samples by an accredited, certified laboratory.

E-Tech is using a SciAps X-555 pXRF analyzer equipped with a 55kV X-ray tube enabling it to detect seven (7) of the REEs (La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm, Eu and Gd) and Y, along with a range of transition elements and heavy metals. This enables the Company to have live preliminary results for TREO which are based on pXRF assays. From the pXRF results1, the TREO2 is the sum of the oxides of the analyzed REEs (La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm, Eu and Gd) plus Y. Comparisons between the internal pXRF results and ActLabs laboratory assay results for historical analytical work has confirmed the reliability of the Company's pXRF results. In the current conditions, pXRF results give the Company a strong indication of which samples are mineralized.

Samples prepared during the procedure described above are analyzed through the 40-micron sample bag with the Company's X-555 pXRF analyzer with read times of 120 seconds (40 seconds per beam).

Sample processing techniques for pXRF analysis:

The pre-loaded sample point is located using the GPS. The sampling area (i.e. pXRF analyzing spot on the ground) is swept free from the overlying gravel/rubble/pebbles using a broom. Soil material is loosened with the edge of a spade and scooped into a sieve. The material is poured through a sieve and the ≤1 mm fraction is collected in a container. A 100-micron plastic sample bag is placed over the fine material to prevent the pXRF from coming in contact with the soil. The pXRF analyzes the fine material in the container and the test results are saved. Samples prepared during the procedure described above are analyzed through the 40-micron sample bag with the Company's X-555 pXRF analyzer with read times of 120 seconds (40 seconds per beam).

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The pXRF is calibrated at the start with two (2) standards. Blanks (pulverized marble rock chips) and REE standards are inserted in the analyzing sequence for every 20 samples analyzed to continually monitor the performance of the instrument. All equipment used during sample preparation is cleaned before proceeding to the next sample to prevent carry-over/contamination. Regular analysis of the blank material indicates minimal issues regarding sample contamination caused by the in-field preparation method. Each sample is thus assigned a pXRF La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Eu, Gd, and Y value (in parts per million (ppm)) which will then be superseded by lab quality assay results when they are received.

Qualified Person

Pete Siegfried, BSc. (Hons), M.Sc., is a Consulting Geologist and director of GeoAfrica Prospecting Services CC. Mr. Siegfried has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Siegfried is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) membership number: 221116 (CP Geology), and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. The Eureka Project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and 140 km east of Namibia's main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia. The Eureka deposit lies in the Southern Central Zone of the Neoproterozoic Damara Belt within EPL 6762. which covers Eureka Farm 99 and Sukses Farm 90. Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law. The Corporation continues to assess new project opportunities and expand its Southern African portfolio.

Further details are available on the Corporation's website at www.etech-resources.com or contact Jim Megann, Interim CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., at +1902 334 1949.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the completion of the work in Namibia by E-Tech and future plans and objectives of E-Tech, including acquisition of EPL 8748 by E-Tech which is subject to granting of EPL 8748 by Namibian authorities, regulatory approval and closing conditions. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions in connection with the continuance of the applicable company as a going concern and general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including risks relating to the ability to satisfy the conditions to completion of exploration programmes and work in Namibia. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. E-Tech assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings made by E-Tech with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which are available at www.sedar.com.

Footnotes:
1pXRF results are for screening purposes and are semi-quantitative only. Only 7 of the REE elements (La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm, Eu and Gd) and Y are analyzed with pXRF analyzer.
2TREO: Total Rare Earth Oxide Incl. Yttrium oxide (Y2O3)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162996

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces High-Grade Rare Earth Results from Ongoing Prospecting Program on Eureka REE Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE), (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its ongoing prospecting program at its Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project").

Assay results from thirty-eight (38) rock chip samples collected during the wider exploration program of the Eureka REE prospect have been received from the laboratory with confirmed REE mineralization including:

E-Tech Resources Expands Mineral Landholdings at The Eureka Ree Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") to acquire an 85% interest in exclusive prospecting license 8748 ("EPL 8748"). EPL 8748 is located in the Erongo Mining Corridor of Namibia which lies adjacent to, and surrounds the Company's 100% owned exclusive prospecting license 6762 ("EPL 6762"). The Company has agreed to acquire an 85% interest in EPL 8748 from a Namibian citizen on an arm's length basis (the "Vendor") through its Namibian wholly owned subsidiary E-Tech Kalapuse Mining (Pty) Ltd. (the "Purchaser").

E-Tech Resources Grants Options

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 1,060,000 stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Plan") to officers, directors, consultants, and employees. Officers and directors were granted 800,000 of the total options granted.

Each option is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 per share, will vest at the rate of 25% of the total on each of the six-month anniversary dates of the grant and will expire after five years from the date of grant. All other terms and conditions of the options are in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

E-Tech Identifies 17 Drill Targets for Exploration Drilling at Its 100% Owned Eureka Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech or the Company") is pleased to announce the identification of 17 robust drill targets defined through the recently completed ground geophysical and exploration mapping programs.

Highlights:

E-Tech Resources Announces Diamond Drilling Intersects Thick, Rare Earth Element Mineralisation, Open at Depth and Along Strike at Eureka

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech or the Corporation") is pleased to announce that its Phase 2 diamond drilling program has again successfully intersected shallow and thick REE mineralisation at its 100% owned Eureka REE Project

Highlights from the diamond drilling include:

Defense Metals Completes Successful Phase I Pilot Plant Work

 Defense Metals Corp. (" Defense Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE: 35D) is pleased to announce that the Phase I of its hydrometallurgical pilot plant at SGS Lakefield has been successfully completed.

Defense Metals Corp Logo (CNW Group/Defense Metals Corp.)

John Goode , Consulting Metallurgist to Defense Metals and who attended the pilot plant, commented:

"This first fully integrated pilot plant demonstration of the proposed Wicheeda hydrometallurgical process delivered exactly what was required of it. We have confirmed the general workability of the process, optimized certain design parameters, and identified areas that will be improved ahead of the Phase II pilot plant. The SGS Lakefield team did an excellent job of construction and operation of the circuit, and their efforts are much appreciated."

The main objective of Phase I of the pilot plant was to test the flowsheet for operability and identify any changes that might be required before a longer test campaign. During the five days of continuous operation, the parameters for the various unit operations were varied slightly to allow optimization of the circuit ahead of the Phase II pilot plant run scheduled for late-April 2023 .

Assays are still being received and evaluation of the results has not yet been finalized. However, to date it can be reported that the extraction of Pr (praseodymium) and Nd (neodymium) from the acid bake calcine was in excess of 90%, the impurity removal circuits were very efficient, and reagent regeneration and water recirculation were effective. Minor changes will be made to the circuit ahead of Phase II and an alternative product precipitant will be used.

Methodology

The fully integrated Pilot Plant included sulphuric acid baking, water leaching, three stages of impurity removal, rare earth precipitation, magnesia regeneration and recycling, and process water recycle. The plant ran continuously and without interruption for 24 h/day over a total run time of 110 hours. Operations were handled by a total of ten SGS technicians and metallurgists on each of two shifts managed by senior day-shift staff.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release, as it relates to the metallurgical aspects of the Wicheeda Rare-Earth Project, has been reviewed and approved by John Goode , P. Eng., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who has provided the technical information relating to metallurgy in this news release.

About the Wicheeda REE Property

Defense Metals 100% owned, 4,262-hectare (~10,532-acre) Wicheeda Light REE property is located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia ; population 77,000. The Wicheeda REE Project is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is near infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the port facilities at Prince Rupert , the closest major North American port to Asia .

The 2021 Wicheeda REE Project Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report ("PEA") outlined a robust after-tax net present value (NPV@8%) of $517 million and an 18% IRR 1 . This PEA contemplated an open pit mining operation with a 1.75:1 (waste:mill feed) strip ratio providing a 1.8 Mtpa ("million tonnes per year") mill throughput producing an average of 25,423 tonnes REO annually over a 16 year mine life. A Phase 1 initial pit strip ratio of 0.63:1 (waste:mill feed) would yield rapid access to higher grade surface mineralization in year 1 and payback of $440 million initial capital within 5 years.

Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power markets, defense industry, national security sector and in the production of green energy technologies, such as, rare earths magnets used in wind turbines and in permanent magnet motors for electric vehicles. Defense Metals owns 100% of the Wicheeda Light Rare Earth Element Deposit located near Prince George, British Columbia , Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States , under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under "35D".

Defense Metals is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: http://www.discoverygroup.ca/

For further information, please contact:

Todd Hanas , Bluesky Corporate Communications Ltd.
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (778) 994 8072
Email: todd@blueskycorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to advancing the Wicheeda REE Project, the expected benefits and outcomes of the hydrometallurgical pilot plant, the expected completion of the hydrometallurgical pilot plant and the expected timelines, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of rare earth elements, the anticipated costs and expenditures, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration and metallurgical results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates, the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of personnel, materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters), risks relating to inaccurate geological, metallurgical and engineering assumptions, decrease in the price of rare earth elements, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to, the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, loss of key employees, consultants, or directors, increase in costs, delayed results, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

____________________________

1 Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project, British Columbia, Canada, dated January 6, 2022, with an effective date of November 7, 2021, and prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. is filed under Defense Metals Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defense-metals-completes-successful-phase-i-pilot-plant-work-301795483.html

SOURCE Defense Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/12/c9366.html

Discovery Group Announces Defense Metals as New Member Company

Discovery Group is pleased to announce that Defense Metals Corp. (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE: 35D) has joined the group's alliance of public companies, led by Mr. John Robins and Mr. Jim Paterson. Defense Metals is an exploration company focused on the advancement of the Wicheeda REE Property and the acquisition of mineral deposits containing rare earth elements.

John Robins, Co-Founder and Principal of Discovery Group, commented: "We are excited to welcome Defense Metals, along with their newest addition to the Board of Directors, Dale Wallster, into Discovery Group. Viewed as being one of the highest-grade deposits globally, and led by a strong management and technical team, Defense has all the attributes we look for in a Discovery Group company. The addition of Defense to our roster of companies will round out the Discovery Group portfolio, and will elevate the exposure of all our member companies, as we continue to educate and inform shareholders about market opportunities that exist with high quality junior mining explorers."

About the Wicheeda REE Property
Defense Metals' 100% owned, 4,262-hectare (~10,532-acre) Wicheeda Light REE property is located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia; population 77,000. The Wicheeda REE Project is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is near infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the port facilities at Prince Rupert, the closest major North American port to Asia.

The 2021 Wicheeda REE Project Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report ("PEA") outlined a robust after-tax net present value (NPV@8%) of $517 million and an 18% IRR1.This PEA contemplated an open pit mining operation with a 1.75:1 (waste: mill feed) strip ratio providing a 1.8 Mtpa ("million tonnes per year") mill throughput, producing an average of 25,423 tonnes REO annually over a 16 year mine life. A Phase 1 initial pit strip ratio of 0.63:1 (waste: mill feed) would yield rapid access to higher grade surface mineralization in year 1 and payback of $440 million initial capital within 5 years.

About Defense Metals Corp.
Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power markets, defense industry, national security sector and in the production of green energy technologies, such as rare earths magnets used in wind turbines and in permanent magnet motors for electric vehicles. Defense Metals owns 100% of the Wicheeda Light Rare Earth Element Deposit located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB, and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under "35D".

Craig Taylor, CEO of Defense Metals, commented: "The Company is pleased to have joined Discovery Group, and we look forward to a close working relationship with the team at Discovery Group. We are also pleased to welcome Dale Wallster to the Board. Mr. Wallster is a prospector and geologist with over 40 years' experience in North American mineral deposit exploration. He brings a wealth of mineral exploration and capital markets knowledge to Defense Metals and we look forward to working with him as we continue to advance the Wicheeda Rare Earth Elements project."

About Discovery Group
Discovery Group is an alliance of public companies focused on the advancement of mineral exploration and mining projects with a proven track record of generating shareholder value through responsible, sustainable, and innovative development.

Founded in 2005 by John Robins and Jim Paterson, two respected entrepreneurs in the Canadian mining industry, Discovery Group has generated over $500M in direct and indirect expenditures resulting in over $2.6 billion in M&A activity, with notable recent successes being the sale of Great Bear Royalties to Royal Gold Inc., the sale of Great Bear Resources Ltd. to Kinross Gold Corporation, the sale of Northern Empire Resources to Coeur Mining, and the sale of Kaminak Gold to Goldcorp.

Current Discovery Group member companies include: Elemental Altus Royalties, Fireweed Metals, Gold Basin Resources, Kodiak Copper, K2 Gold, Prospector Metals, and ValOre Metals.

For more information on Discovery Group, please visit www.discoverygroup.ca or contact 604-646-4527.

On Behalf of Discovery Group Principals,

"Rita Bennett"

President

Discovery Group

Defense Metals Joins Discovery Group and Appoints a New Director

 Defense Metals Corp. (" Defense Metals " or the " Company "; (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE: 35D) announces that Defense Metals has joined the Vancouver -based Discovery Group led by Mr. John Robins and Mr. Jim Paterson . In addition, Mr. Dale Wallster has been appointed to the Company's board of directors.

Defense Metals Corp Logo (CNW Group/Defense Metals Corp.)

John Robins , Co-Founder and Principal of Discovery Group commented:

"We are excited to welcome Defense Metals into Discovery Group. In my opinion, Defense represents a world-class opportunity in the rare earth / critical metals space. Viewed as being one of the highest grade deposits globally, and led by a strong management and technical team, Defense has all the attributes we look for in a Discovery Group company. The addition of Defense to our roster of companies, will round out the Discovery Group portfolio and will elevate the exposure of all our member companies, as we continue to educate and inform shareholders about market opportunities that exist with high quality junior mining explorers."

Craig Taylor , CEO of Defense Metals commented:

"We are pleased to welcome Dale Wallster to the Board. He brings a wealth of mineral exploration and capital markets experience to Defense Metals and we look forward to working with him as we continue to advance the Wicheeda Rare Earth Elements project. The Company is also pleased to have joined Discovery Group, an alliance of public companies focused on the advancement of mineral exploration and mining projects with a proven track record of generating shareholder value. We look forward to a close working relationship with the team at Discovery Group."

Dale Wallster is a prospector and geologist with over 40 years' experience in North American mineral deposit exploration. As President and founder of Roughrider Uranium Corp., which was acquired by Hathor Exploration Limited in 2006, Dale and his team are widely credited for the discovery of Hathor's Roughrider deposit. In January of 2012 Rio Tinto plc acquired Hathor for CAD$650 million .

Mr. Wallster commented:

"In the recent explosion of strategic, geopolitical and investment interest in North American Critical Minerals, rare earth element companies represent the "Rodney Dangerfield" of the class; they are getting "no respect". Given their importance in the electrification of the world I expect this to change soon and Defense Metals, with its Wicheeda Project pre-feasibility study expected in 2024, is leading the pack."

About Discovery Group

Discovery Group is an alliance of public companies focused on the advancement of mineral exploration and mining projects with a proven track record of generating shareholder value through responsible, sustainable, and innovative development.

Founded in 2005 by John Robins and Jim Paterson , two respected entrepreneurs in the Canadian mining industry, Discovery Group has generated over $500M in direct and indirect expenditures resulting in over $2.6 billion in M&A activity, with the most recent success being the sale of Great Bear Resources Ltd. to Kinross Gold Corporation for $1.8 billion . For more information, visit www.discoverygroup.ca .

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (B.C.), Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, Alberta , who is a director of Defense Metals and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About the Wicheeda REE Property

Defense Metals 100% owned, 4,262-hectare (~10,532-acre) Wicheeda Light REE property is located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia ; population 77,000. The Wicheeda REE Project is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is near infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the port facilities at Prince Rupert , the closest major North American port to Asia .

The 2021 Wicheeda REE Project Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report ("PEA") outlined a robust after-tax net present value (NPV@8%) of $517 million and an 18% IRR 1 . This PEA contemplated an open pit mining operation with a 1.75:1 (waste:mill feed) strip ratio providing a 1.8 Mtpa ("million tonnes per year") mill throughput producing an average of 25,423 tonnes REO annually over a 16 year mine life. A Phase 1 initial pit strip ratio of 0.63:1 (waste:mill feed) would yield rapid access to higher grade surface mineralization in year 1 and payback of $440 million initial capital within 5 years.

Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power markets, defense industry, national security sector and in the production of green energy technologies, such as, rare earths magnets used in wind turbines and in permanent magnet motors for electric vehicles. Defense Metals owns 100% of the Wicheeda Light Rare Earth Element Deposit located near Prince George, British Columbia , Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States , under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under "35D".

For further information, please contact:

Todd Hanas , Bluesky Corporate Communications Ltd.
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (778) 994 8072
Email: todd@blueskycorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to advancing the Wicheeda REE Project, the expected benefits and outcomes of working with the Discovery Group, completion of a PFS and the expected timelines, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of rare earth elements, the anticipated costs and expenditures, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration and metallurgical results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates, the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of personnel, materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters), risks relating to inaccurate geological, metallurgical and engineering assumptions, decrease in the price of rare earth elements, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to, the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, loss of key employees, consultants, or directors, increase in costs, delayed results, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

______________________

1 Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project, British Columbia, Canada, dated January 6, 2022, with an effective date of November 7, 2021, and prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. is filed under Defense Metals Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defense-metals-joins-discovery-group-and-appoints-a-new-director-301792995.html

SOURCE Defense Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/10/c2221.html

West High Yield Provides a Corporate Update

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company")  is pleased to provide an update on the status of its mining permit progress for the Record Ridge magnesium deposit located 10 kilometres southwest of Rossland, British Columbia ("Record Ridge" or the "Project") and on the status of its nearby Midnight Gold drilling program (the "Midnight Gold Drilling Program").

Record Ridge Mining Permit

Appia Announces Assay Results of the Alces Lake Western Anomalies Drilling Campaign

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is excited to announce the release of assay results from 2022 diamond drilling of various regional exploration targets at its 100%-owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REES) Property, Northern Saskatchewan.

Final assays for Appia's 2022 Alces Lake diamond drilling program have been received, compiled, and interpreted zone-by-zone, the third (and final) set of results is reported here. In 2022, The Company completed an extensive diamond drilling campaign of regional exploration targets. Targets were identified primarily through the interpretation of the company's 2021 Airborne Radiometric (U, Th, K) survey in conjunction with its 2021 and 2022 prospecting results. Table 1 below highlights the most significant geochemical assay results from the regional drilling program. Table 2 provides the collar information for all of the drill holes from the 2022 regional diamond drilling program. The complete assays results are available in Table 3 by clicking on this link.

Aclara Announces Resignation of Officer

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) announces that Rodrigo Ceballos has tendered his resignation from the position of President and General Manager of the Company to pursue another opportunity. The Company has already made significant progress in its search for a qualified candidate to succeed Mr. Ceballos and will provide further information as it becomes available

Ramón Barúa, Chief Executive Officer of Aclara, said, "We thank Rodrigo for his service and many accomplishments during his tenure as General Manager. We will always be grateful for his leadership at a critical juncture in the Company's history. We wish Rodrigo the very best in his future endeavors."

