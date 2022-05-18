Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Campaign Extension to Build Awareness of New Online Sports Betting Regulations, Now Live Across the Province of Ontario, Canada

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Hashoff LLC has launched a new social media content marketing campaign with a Nasdaq listed e-sports gaming client. The campaign is focused on promoting brand awareness and new user registration on its client's software platform now that allows online sports betting across the Province of Ontario, Canada.

This latest social media content campaign comes from Hashoff's largest key account, a Nasdaq listed leader in the e-sports and gaming sector with a current market capital in-excess of $30 Billion. Hashoff's top producing client is a global leader in online software services that allows users to place bets on fantasy sports contests within the top major sports leagues around the world (e.g., MLB, NHL, NFL, NBA, PGA, UEFA, UFC, etc.).

Hashoff's freelance content publishers will target new users via marketing on Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter. Strategic content will focus on the new online sports betting regulations within the province of Ontario, Canada. This new business is an extension of the successful campaigns that Hashoff ran for this key account in New York, and Illinois, USA, earlier this year.

The contract extension comes to DGTL and Hashoff as new regulations became legal and live in Ontario in the first quarter of calendar 2022. The terms of the contract require Hashoff to source, secure and brief top ranked micro-influencers in market in order to build new brand awareness and to drive new active users to the client's key online properties.

This latest social content marketing campaign is evidence of Hashoff's expanding global business and the continued growth of this key account. This campaign reaffirms DGTL's commitment to diversifying Hashoff's active client mix as a long-term business development strategy.

DGTL Holdings Inc
DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a service) companies entering a rapid growth stage. DGTL is focused on acquiring digital media software within the sectors of social, mobile, gaming and A/V streaming, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTCQB exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "A2QB0L". For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

Hashoff LLC
A wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL, Hashoff is an enterprise level CaaS (content-as-a-service) and social media influencer marketing agency. Hashoff's platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff's customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of sector categories, including DraftKings, Anheuser Busch-InBev, PepsiCo, Currency.com, etc. To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/technology.

Engagement Labs
A wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL, Engagement Labs is an industry-leading data and analytics technology that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. Engagement Labs' TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its diverse group of Fortune 100 level clients. To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/technology.

Investor Relations
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

