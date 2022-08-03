Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Four Brands from Two Global CPG Conglomerates Leverage Patented Data and Analytics PaaS for Analysis of Digital Advertising Sponsorships During Top Broadcasted Sporting Event in North America

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Engagement Labs has secured four new PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) contracts from two global consumer packaged goods (CPG) conglomerates.

Included in these contracts is an NYSE listed CPG global conglomerate with a current market capital of US $300 billion (now a new client under DGTL management). The combined deals are valued at more than $180,000 and are focused on measuring the effectiveness of digital advertising and sports marketing sponsorships activated during the top broadcasted sporting event in North America.

These new TotalSocial® PaaS agreements include:

  • An NYSE listed CPG conglomerate with a current market capital of $360 billion. This first-time engagement allows this global conglomerate to pilot the TotalSocial® PaaS to analyze impact of digital advertising and sponsorships for its flagship personal care products (new client)
  • Three of America's best-selling RTE snack brands leveraging TotalSocial® for sponsorship evaluation and measurement of brand amplification of both online and offline consumer discussions pre and post campaigns (existing client)

The CPG sector continues to be a strong market and area of growth for Engagement Labs and its flagship social intelligence and analytics platform, TotalSocial®.

"It's always exciting to partner with a major new Fortune 500 client and equally thrilling to grow our existing relationships with globally recognizable brands. Insightful TotalSocial® data in conjunction with our experience in evaluating major tentpole events allows Fortune 500 brands to analyze their sponsorship investments and discover what amplifies consumer messaging and sales acceleration. Engagement Labs is sought and commissioned to provide insights to marketing executives seeking to improve brand awareness and purchase intent in a highly nuanced and competitive marketplace. These new contracts from leading CPG clients underscores the value of TotalSocial®'s proprietary data analytics as global household brands continue to use TotalSocial® to validate on-going digital advertising and sporting event sponsorship," added Steven M. Brown, Chief Commercial Officer of DGTL Holdings Inc.

TotalSocial® is a robust social data analytics PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) that specializes in analyzing, measuring and scoring the effectiveness of media spend. The TotalSocial® platform empowers brands to find new ways to connect more effectively with targeted consumers. To learn more visit https://www.engagementlabs.com.

For more information contact

Investor Relations
Email: IR@dgtlinc.com
Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

--

DGTL Holdings Inc.
DGTL Holdings Inc. is building a portfolio of digital media software subsidiaries. DGTL (i.e., Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a service) companies entering a rapid growth lifecycle stage within the sectors of social, mobile, gaming and streaming. DGTL's vision is to build a walled garden digital media conglomerate via M&A and a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTCQB exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "A2QB0L".

For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

Engagement Labs
As a wholly owned subsidiary, Engagement Labs is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. Their flagship TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for itsF500 level clients. Engagement Labs is expanding its products and service offerings to a full-service social media marketing content, analytics and distribution-based social management platform.

To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

All funds in Canadian currency. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132593

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

