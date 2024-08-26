Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource Investing News

Western Australia’s DEMIRS Launches New Online System for Environmental Approvals

DEMIRS is looking to ensure that environmental approvals are assessed efficiently after they are submitted by mining companies.

Online portal concept.
ewg3D / iStock

The Western Australia Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS) is launching a new platform for state environmental approvals, the department announced on August 22.

The Resources Online platform will be a single-user portal that will provide better customer experiences and improve business processes when lodging environment applications under the Mining Act 1978 and state petroleum legislation.

“It will ultimately replace the current Environmental Assessment and Regulatory System,” DEMIRS said, adding that the portal is a key deliverable under the department’s Fast-tracking Mining Approvals program, which “aims to significantly expand and improve the digital capability of mining and petroleum environmental lodgements.”

Targeting improved assessment timeframes and efficiency, the department said it has been working closely with stakeholders to ensure that the new product meets the mining sector's needs.

An industry-wide survey was opened on February 28 to gather insights that were then used to inform the design and department processes around the system. Responses were collected until March 15.

An industry working group consisting of participants from across the resource sector was also established to ensure that a variety of requirements and perspectives were addressed.

“Our goal was to ensure applications are submitted and assessed as efficiently as possible, so it was essential we worked closely with industry,” said Tyler Sujdovic, DEMIRS' executive director, resource and environmental compliance.

“The feedback we have been receiving from the working group has been encouraging,” he continued. “It tells us we are on the right track, and we are looking forward to welcoming the group back to test the system before going live.”

Resources Online is expected to launch at the end of September. DEMIRS said it is following a phased implementation approach, and the first release will be for Programme of Works applications.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

