Prize Mining Undertakes Regional Scale Assessment of Manto Negro

Prize Mining (TSXV:PRZ) has announced that it has retained the engineering and geological consulting firm, Stantec Consulting Ltd. to complete a regional and property-scale data compilation at its Manto Negro property in Mexico.

The company said the project will include such datasets as regional magnetics, gravity, property-scale mapping and sampling, drill hole information and potentially, remote sensing (satellite imagery). All data will be compiled into a geographic information system with the intent of gaining a better understanding of the regional controls on copper-silver mineralization and highlighting areas with the best potential for follow-up drilling.

President and CEO of Prize, Michael McPhie said:

“Manto Negro is a district-scale opportunity with high grade copper and silver. We are currently drilling just two of the best exposed showings but have multiple targets to consider. Bringing on a group like Stantec to implement a GIS is intended to help us gain a better understanding of the key geological controls to define future drill targets and build a copper resource on the property.”

