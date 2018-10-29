Prize Mining Undertakes Regional Scale Assessment of Manto Negro

Copper

Prize Mining (TSXV:PRZ) has announced that it has retained the engineering and geological consulting firm, Stantec Consulting Ltd. to complete a regional and property-scale data compilation at its Manto Negro property in Mexico.

The company said the project will include such datasets as regional magnetics, gravity, property-scale mapping and sampling, drill hole information and potentially, remote sensing (satellite imagery).  All data will be compiled into a geographic information system with the intent of gaining a better understanding of the regional controls on copper-silver mineralization and highlighting areas with the best potential for follow-up drilling.

President and CEO of Prize, Michael McPhie said:

“Manto Negro is a district-scale opportunity with high grade copper and silver.  We are currently drilling just two of the best exposed showings but have multiple targets to consider.

Bringing on a group like Stantec to implement a GIS is intended to help us gain a better understanding of the key geological controls to define future drill targets and build a copper resource on the property.”

