WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Market NewsInvesting News

Curaleaf Provides Update on 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Release and Earnings Call

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced that it will delay its fourth quarter and full year earnings release and conference call, which were originally scheduled for March 28, 2023 . Due to the complexities of converting three years of financials from IFRS to U.S. GAAP coinciding with year and quarter-end reporting, and the review of the treatment of various accounting matters, the Company requires additional time to complete its financial statements.  The Company expects to file its financial statements within the month of April, no later than the prescribed filing deadline provided for under applicable securities laws. The Company will announce the date of the release of its financial statements and an earnings conference call in a subsequent press release.

About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 19 states with 147 dispensaries and employs nearly 5,500 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This media advisory contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performances. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the date of release of the Company's financial statements. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022 , which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com and EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov , and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Camilo Lyon , Chief Investment Officer
IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Jordon Rahmil, Senior Director | Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-provides-update-on-2022-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-earnings-release-and-earnings-call-301780598.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/24/c7939.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Curaleaf HoldingsCURA:CNXCURLFCannabis Investing
CURA:CNX,CURLF
The Conversation (0)

Goodness Growth Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on March 30, 2023

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company focused on providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 30, 2023 after the market closes.

Goodness Growth management will host a conference call with the investment community the same day, at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT) to discuss its results. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-888-414-4585 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-960-0331 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 8663261.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Squeeze the Day! First Lemonnade Branded Dispensary Arrives In Michigan Bringing It's Sativa-Focused Family of Strains and Products

TerrAscend and Cookies Debut New Retail Concept in Center Line

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its subsidiary, Gage Cannabis Co. ("Gage") will lead an exciting new era in cannabis retail with the grand opening of Lemonnade Center Line the first sativa-focused provisioning center in Michigan . Through its partnership with Cookies, a globally recognized cannabis brand, Gage will open a 4,600 square-foot retail store located at 24729 Sherwood Avenue in Center Line a suburb in the heart of Metro-Detroit, that will feature an exclusive selection of the most flavorful and uplifting sativa strains on the market. Lemonnade Center Line is open from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm daily.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates; Announces Cost Cutting Initiatives, Board & Management Changes

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates; Announces Cost Cutting Initiatives, Board & Management Changes

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") provides update on the status of the previously announced decommissioning of its Long Beach manufacturing facility and relocation of its bottling and related assets to the new Blaze Life Holdings, LLC ("BLH") 45,000 square foot cannabis manufacturing and distribution facility located in Canoga Park, California, and on related measures being immediately implemented to facilitate the relocation including, but not limited to, substantive cost cutting initiatives and changes to the board and management teams.

Corporate Updates

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hygrovest Limited

HGV Announces Board Renewal

Hygrovest Limited (ASX: HGV) ("HGV" or the “Company”) is an Australian-listed specialist investment company, which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.

Keep reading...Show less
new york skyline

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: MSOs Take New York to Court

A coalition of cannabis operators is suing two New York cannabis regulators over their decision to reserve the state's first 150 adult-use licenses for social equity applicants.

Meanwhile, earnings season continues in the cannabis space, with several more companies sharing financial results.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

TerrAscend Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Net Revenue

Fourth quarter 2022 record Net Revenue of $69.0 million , an increase of 50.3% year-over-year and 4.2% quarter-over-quarter

Fourth quarter 2022 positive cash flow from operations of $7.3 million compared to $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2022

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Trailbreaker Resources: Grassroots Exploration with Blue-Sky Potential

Nextech3D.ai to Present in the March 29th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Related News

Resource Investing

Brisbane Mining Conference

Resource Investing

Star Minerals Corporate Presentation March 2023

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Provides Corporate Update

Copper Investing

Cyprium Metals Update

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces Potential Year-end Filing Delay

×