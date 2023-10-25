Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on November 8, 2023

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2023 third quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos' senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

About Cronos
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach ® , PEACE NATURALS ® and Lord Jones ® . For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com .

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about Cronos' intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, each of which have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Cronos Contact
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Opening Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Marianna, Florida

Company celebrates grand opening, improves patient access in Florida's north panhandle

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary located at 4256 Lafayette Street in Marianna, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis leaves

Cannabis Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

After a rough first half of 2023, the cannabis industry didn't feel much relief in Q3. Despite calls for tax relief in Canada and reform in the US, governments on both sides of the border have been slow to respond.

However, there have been some indications that changes may be on the horizon. Here's what industry insiders had to say about trends in the space during the quarter and how they may impact investors moving forward.

Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Capital Raising & Corporate Update

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise it has received firm commitments to raise approximately $1m (before costs) through the issue of approximately 200,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares (‘Shares’) at an issue price of $0.005 per Share (the ‘Placement’). The Company has also agreed with creditors to convert $724,206 of amounts outstanding to equity, via the issuance of 157,339,296 Shares at an issue price of $0.005 per Share, with the Shares having a dollar value of $786,696, on the same terms as the Placement (‘Debt Conversions').

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis plant

Cannabis Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2023

The cannabis industry is facing similar worrying trends and patterns in 2023 as it did throughout 2022.

In the US market, investors are eagerly awaiting the potential enactment of policies that would aid the financial reality of the market. The level of optimism surrounding this event varies from moderately cautious to doom and gloom on any given day. Meanwhile, in Canada, investors are expected to continue seeing strategic closures and shifts as operators pursue cost-cutting measures.

With the first half of the year behind us, here the Investing News Network recounts the performance of some of the largest cannabis stocks out there. This list was put together based on the top-weighted pure cannabis stocks included in the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ARCA:MSOS) and the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX:HMMJ) as of October 17, 2023. Share information for companies is accurate as of October 19.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Progress on First Ever Pharmacy Sales of Low-THC Oil in Georgia

Georgia Pioneering First U.S. Distribution Through Independent Pharmacies to Expand Access for Patients

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States announced the first state inspection for the sale of low-THC medical cannabis products at one of the Company's partnering independent pharmacies in Georgia the first state in the nation to allow pharmacy sales of medical cannabis.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX: ME1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Melodiol Global Health Limited (‘ME1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ME1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 26 October 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

×