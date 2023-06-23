Nickel and Lithium Targets Identified at 14 Mile Well

Cronos Group Inc. Announces Results of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") announces that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held yesterday, June 22, 2023 (the "Meeting"), shareholders holding a total of 247,410,987 common shares of the Company voted in person or by proxy, representing 64.96% of the total number of common shares of the Company outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Company's proxy statement dated April 28, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement") was elected as a director of the Company, with each director receiving in excess of 94.8% of the votes cast in favor of his or her election. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Director Number of Shares
Voted For 		Percentage of Shares
Voted For 		Number of Shares
Withheld from Voting 		Percentage of Shares
Withheld from Voting
Jason Adler 190,713,661 95.83% 8,290,842 4.16%
Kendrick Ashton, Jr. 191,326,512 96.14% 7,677,991 3.85%
Kamran Khan 188,677,722 94.81% 10,326,781 5.18%
Dominik Meier 188,699,733 94.82% 10,304,770 5.17%
Michael Gorenstein 192,713,928 96.83% 6,290,575 3.16%
Elizabeth Seegar 188,789,168 94.86% 10,215,335 5.13%
James Rudyk 190,066,982 95.50% 8,937,521 4.49%

Shareholders also approved an advisory (non-binding) resolution on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, with 92.71% of votes cast in favor of such resolution, and approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent auditors.

For complete results on all matters voted on at the Meeting, please see the Report of Voting Results filed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and the Company's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

About Cronos
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach ® , PEACE NATURALS ® and Lord Jones ® . For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about Cronos' intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Cronos Contact
Shayne Laidlaw
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cronos GroupCRON:CACRONCannabis Investing
Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

cannabis leaves, stock chart, terrascend logo

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: TerrAscend Closer to TSX Listing

A US multi-state operator broke new ground this past week by reaching conditional approval for a listing on the TSX.

Meanwhile, Canadian cannabis operator Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED) shared less-than-bright new numbers, revealing that mishandling of financial results from its subsidiary has led to a formal investigation.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Trulieve Opening Relocated Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Fort Myers, FL

New dispensary hosts grand opening event and expands patient access to medical cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States announced the relocation of a medical dispensary in Fort Myers, Florida . Located at 5660 Bayshore Rd., the new dispensary will be open 9 AM 8:30 PM Monday through Saturday and 11 AM 8 PM on Sunday .

Trulieve Announces Appointment of Tim Mullany as Chief Financial Officer

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the appointment of Tim Mullany as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 10, 2023 . Mr. Mullany has over 20 years' experience in accounting and finance including prior Chief Financial Officer roles at publicly traded companies Jack in the Box Inc. and RAVE Restaurant Group.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

"Mr. Mullany brings extensive financial leadership experience to Trulieve, having served as Chief Financial Officer in a diverse set of private and public companies across quick service restaurant, fitness, and financial services industries," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "We are pleased to welcome Tim to our executive leadership team ahead of numerous growth catalysts. His prior experience and contributions to high growth service industries are well suited to help Trulieve execute on its strategic vision in the coming years."

"Trulieve has a proven track record as an industry leader and pioneer in U.S. cannabis," said Mr. Mullany. "I look forward to working with the team as Trulieve navigates the many exciting opportunities ahead."

The Company has accepted the resignation with immediate effect of Alex D'Amico, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, and has appointed Ryan Blust , the Company's Vice President, Finance, as its interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, to serve until Tim Mullany assumes the role.

Mr. Blust has over 18 years accounting and finance experience. He joined Trulieve in September 2018 , and has previously served as interim CFO for the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Blust served as the Controller at Vector Solutions, a software company. Mr. Blust also served as CFO for Honeycomb Company of America, an aerospace manufacturer, and as Assistant Controller for Marinemax, a retail boat company. He began his career in public accounting in 2004, serving with both Cherry Bekaert as well as Bobbitt, Pittinger & Company.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-appointment-of-tim-mullany-as-chief-financial-officer-301854181.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/19/c7605.html

cookies logo with gavel

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Maryland Suspends Cookies' Baltimore License

One of the most popular cannabis brands in North America finds itself in a difficult position — Maryland regulators have suspended the company's license just as adult-use sales are set to roll out in the state.

Meanwhile, a cannabis operator in Canada received shareholder approval to move ahead with a notable acquisition plan.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Tinley's Provides Corporate Update

Tinley's Provides Corporate Update

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on various initiatives now underway and intended to advance the Company's business and create sustainable shareholder value.

Update on Relocation to Canoga Park

Trulieve Opening New Dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona

Opening of Trulieve dispensary on Tatum Blvd. continues brand promise of offering the right products at the right price in the right place in growing Phoenix market

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new dispensary in Phoenix, AZ. Located at 16635 N. Tatum Boulevard, the doors will open at 8 AM on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 with ongoing hours of 8 AM to 10 PM seven days a week.

