Corsair Gaming Inc is engaged in the business of providing high-performance gear for gamers and content creators. The product portfolio includes Cases, Keyboards, Mice, Headsets, Power Supplies, Gaming Computers, Gaming Chairs, Mousepads, and other related products. The company operates in two segments namely, Gamer and Creator peripherals, which is the key revenue-generating segment; and Gaming Components and systems. Geographically, the group derives revenue from the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.