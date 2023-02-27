The Conversation (0)
Obsidian Energy Ltd.
TSX:OBE
Obsidian Energy Ltd, is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with strategic assets in Alberta. It operates in a single reporting segment that is exploration, development and holding an interest in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company generates the majority of the revenue from the Crude oil sale.
