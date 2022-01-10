CMC Metals Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has acquired an option to earn up to a 100 percent working interest in the Rodney Pond Property in the highly prospective Gander Subzone in Central Newfoundland, subject to an option agreement with Nancy, Stephen and Larry Rogers of Hare Bay, Newfoundland. Terms of the option agreement are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approvalPursuant to the terms of the Agreement, ...

CMB:CA