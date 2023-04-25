Lithium Investing News

Century Lithium Grants Incentive Stocks Options

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") announces that the Company has granted an aggregate 1,318,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to officers, consultants and management company employees of the Company. The Options vest over a three (3) year term, are exercisable at $1.03 per share, being the five-day volume weighted average price from the date of grant, and are valid for a five-year period.

The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's long-term incentive plan and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA. Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact: Spiros Cacos | Vice President, Investor Relations Direct: +1 604 764 1851 Toll Free: 1 800 567 8181 scacos@centurylithium.com centurylithium.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. Suite 1610 - 777 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver, BC V7Y 1K4 Canada

CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON COLLABORATION WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Canada Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to report that further to its news release dated February 9, 2023 the Company has received from Koch Technology Solutions' ("KTS") equipment for KTS' Li-Pro™ process for direct lithium extraction ("DLE"). The KTS equipment has been installed and is now operating at Century Lithium's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA.

The collaboration between Century Lithium and KTS begins a field trial of KTS' Li-Pro™ equipment to treat the process solutions generated at the Pilot Plant in the leaching of bulk sample claystone collected from the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project"). Following successful installation, operation of KTS' equipment went very well throughout an initial 7-day start-up. Results from the program will enable KTS to provide engineering and cost data to Century Lithium for a full-scale installation of the DLE plant in Century Lithium's Project.

About Koch Technology Solutions

Koch Technology Solutions (KTS) is the technology licensing business of Koch Engineered Solutions (KES). KTS creates value for its customers across a growing portfolio of technologies including direct lithium extraction, the polyester value chain, refining industry and 1,4-Butanediol plus its derivatives. KTS combines its exclusive technologies, expertise, and capabilities with those of other KES companies to provide overall solutions to optimize customers' capital investments and existing manufacturing assets.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

CENTURY LITHIUM AND KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COLLABORATE ON Li-Pro PROCESS FOR COMMERCIAL DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium") is pleased to announce its collaboration with Koch Technology Solutions ("KTS"), a Koch Engineered Solutions ("KES") company, in the application of the Li-Pro™ process for direct lithium extraction ("DLE") at Century Lithium's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA.

"Century Lithium's collaboration with KTS and KES has been productive, and we look forward to working together as we broaden our relationship," said Bill Willoughby , President & CEO of Century Lithium. "Our DLE process in the Pilot Plant is performing very well and we are excited to work with Koch as we advance the Project."

In March 2022 , Century Lithium purchased a license to the Lionex DLE process ("Lionex") and KTS subsequently acquired exclusive rights to the Lionex technology, which has been integrated into KTS' Li-Pro™ process. Through an agreement completed February 6, 2023 , the companies will work together to evaluate the added features of the Li-Pro™ process at Century Lithium's Pilot Plant. With the information obtained, KTS will provide engineering for a full-scale deployment of the Li-Pro™ process for Century Lithium's Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project") located in Esmeralda County , in west-central Nevada .

"Century Lithium has done a great job identifying and validating a world-class lithium resource," said Adam Sackett , President of Koch Technology Solutions. "As the energy transformation accelerates, we are excited to collaborate with them on the path to commercializing Li-Pro™ technology with our expanding set of complementary capabilities."

As part of the program, certain key components of the Li-Pro™ process will be tested at Century Lithium's Pilot Plant. KTS will also provide engineering design and costs for the full-scale DLE portion of the processing plant for Century Lithium's Project. This program is independent from the Project's ongoing Feasibility Study and will begin upon delivery of KTS equipment to the Pilot Plant. Century Lithium will fund the study, installation, and operation of the equipment at the Pilot Plant, and KTS will provide training and technical support.

Koch Technology Solutions (KTS) is the technology licensing business of Koch Engineered Solutions (KES). KTS creates value for its customers across a growing portfolio of technologies including direct lithium extraction, the polyester value chain, refining industry and 1,4-Butanediol plus its derivatives. KTS combines its exclusive technologies, expertise, and capabilities with those of other KES companies to provide overall solutions to optimize customers' capital investments and existing manufacturing assets.

Century Lithium Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Winsome Resources

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide this report onactivities for the quarter ending 31 March 2023.
Charger Metals

Quarterly Cashflow Report

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, ‘Charger’ or ‘the Company’) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Charger Metals

Quarterly Activities Report

Emerging lithium explorer Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, ‘Charger’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide the following Activities Report for the period of January to March 2023, inclusive (the ‘Quarter’).

Ioneer Ltd

Mineral Resource Increases By 168% To 3.4 Mt Lithium Carbonate Underscores Growth Potential For U.S. Supply Chain

Ioneer Ltd (“Ioneer” or “the Company”) (ASX: INR, Nasdaq: IONR) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource estimate for the South Basin at the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project located in Nevada, USA. The effective date for the updated Mineral Resource estimate is March 31, 2023.

Venus Metals Corporation Limited Strong Assays Confirm Grade-Scale of Youanmi Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - West Australian gold exploration and development company Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL), in conjunction with its joint venture partner Venus Metals Corporation (ASX:VMC), is pleased to report further significant assay results from the ongoing resource development program at the 3.2Moz Youanmi Gold Project (OYG JV), located near Mt Magnet in WA.

The assays are from an ongoing 24,000m (increased from 23,000m) resource development and near-mine exploration drilling program. Resource development drilling, which is focused on the high-priority Link and Kathleen areas of the project, is designed to convert Inferred Resources to the higher confidence Indicated Resource classification.

At Link, assay results continue to deliver strong gold intercepts, confirming the current interpretation. Importantly, extensional drilling is delivering better-than-expected results.

The mineralisation at Link remains open down-plunge to the northwest and up-plunge to the south-east - confirming the presence of extremely robust mineralised lodes that include zones of thicker mineralisation along with zones of higher gold grades.

Managing Director Comments

Rox Resources Managing Director, Mr Robert Ryan, said the in-fill drilling program at Youanmi was continuing to build confidence in the resource while also demonstrating significant upside potential with better-thanexpected results received from extensional drilling.

"Assay results from Link continue to impress, with some of the deepest drilling completed at the project to date intersecting thick, high-grade mineralisation including a standout intercept of 11.2m @ 10.37g/t. The grades and widths are impressive and bode well for future underground mining operations.

"Meanwhile, an expanded diamond drill program has commenced at Youanmi South to follow up on the previously announced bonanza intercept of 28m @ 34.81g/t. Drilling is well underway with the first batch of assay results expected by mid-May.

"The resource definition and exploration program has been extremely successful to date and, with a number of assays still outstanding, investors can look forward to continued strong news-flow in the coming weeks."

Link Drilling Results

Drilling continues at the Youanmi Project with a combination of both resource development (in-fill) drilling and drill testing of key exploration targets underway.

Approximately 12,000m of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling and 7,000m of diamond drilling is planned for the resource development component of the drilling program, which is focused on converting Inferred Resources to Indicated Resources classification at the high-priority Link and Kathleen areas (Figure 2*). In addition to the resource development drilling, approximately 5,000m of near-mine exploration drilling is also planned - which is now primarily focused on the exciting new Youanmi South discovery.

The resource drilling is designed to delineate adequate reserves to accommodate the first years of the production target as part of upcoming feasibility studies, as well as to confirm the continuity of gold grades proximal to the current Indicated Resources. This is expected to be achieved by upgrading part of the existing Inferred Resource in the Youanmi Gold Project Scoping Study (ASX announcement 19 October 2022).

Following the previous ASX announcement (5 April 2023) assay results have been received for five RC holes, 14 RC pre-collars and eight diamond tails, with the majority of the resource definition drilling program now complete.

The Link resource drilling continues to confirm the current interpretation and expected grade tenor. Extensional down-dip drilling at Link is delivering thicker-than-expected zones with very significant gold endowment. Key results include:

- RXDD062: 22.00m @ 6.31g/t Au from 355m, including:
- 11.20m @ 10.37g/t Au from 355m
- RXDD070: 16.36m @ 2.50g/t Au from 337.64m, including:
- 0.68m @ 21.61g/t Au from 351.70m

The full list of significant results is shown in Table 2*, with highlight drill intercepts including:

- RXDD064: 0.74m @ 11.59g/t Au from 353.26m
- RXDD072: 5.09m @ 7.15g/t Au from 292.91m
- RXDD072: 5.00m @ 2.96g/t Au from 335.94m
- RXDD076: 2.62m @ 7.78g/t Au from 285.16m
- RXDD076: 4.26m @ 9.67g/t Au from 294.74m
- RXRC461: 14m @ 5.24g/t Au from 250m, including:
- 3m @ 10.85g/t Au from 250m
- 3m @ 10.69g/t Au from 260m

Next Steps

- Follow-up drilling at Youanmi South is underway with initial results expected in mid-May;

- Resource definition drilling is close to finishing at Link;

- Midway extensional drilling to commence after Youanmi South; and

- Regional Exploration Program under review.

About Venus Metals Corporation Limited:

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) is a West Australian based Company with a focus on gold, base metals, vanadium and lithium exploration projects. The Company aims to increase shareholder value through targeted exploration success on its projects.

The Company's major gold project is the Youanmi Gold Mine, located 500km north-east of Perth. The Youanmi Gold Mine is now jointly owned by Venus Metals (30%) and Rox Resources Limited (70%); Indicated and Inferred Resource of the mine is in excess of 3 million ounces of gold.



lithium periodic symbol

9 Top Lithium-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Interest in lithium continues to grow due to its role in the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles (EVs). As a result, more and more attention is landing on the top lithium-producing countries.

In total, about 80 percent of the lithium produced globally goes toward battery production, but other industries also consume the metal. For example, 7 percent of lithium is used in ceramics and glass, while 4 percent goes to lubricating greases.

According to the US Geological Survey, lithium consumption for batteries has increased significantly in recent years due to the use of rechargeable lithium batteries in portable electronic devices, as well as in electric tools, EVs and grid storage applications.

Keep reading...Show less

