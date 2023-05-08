Boosh Expands into United Sates Hospitality Services Sector

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Stripping at Castle East to Follow up on Silver and Gold Intercepts

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that the Company has begun work at Castle East with a new, first stage stripping plan to follow up on shallow gold and silver mineralization.

"Stripping and trenching have historically been very important in the Cobalt Mining camp. We are getting back to the basics to see what is under the overburden at Castle East, to follow up on distinct, shallow gold and silver intercepts in the planned stripping zone. We are motivated to see if there is a surface expression. We are also excited to follow up on the previously identified gold zone on the property," commented Matthew Halliday P.Geo., President and COO.

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., CEO, further commented, "The bulk of the over 500 million ounces of silver recovered in the Cobalt camp has been from surface vein discoveries found by stripping which developed into over 100 high-grade silver mines with cobalt and nickel credits. With our recent success in drilling grades of up to 80,000 grams per tonne silver in our completed 60,000-meter drill program, a good follow-up would be to see if the mineralized structures come to surface which has been the norm."

Stripping Highlights

  • Stripping to follow up on 4,710 g/t silver over 0.53m from 64.99 to 65.52m in hole CS-22-115.
  • Additional follow-up on the nearby 24.95 g/t gold over 0.30m from 49.70 to 50.00 in hole CS-20-31.
  • Additional stripping to expose structures in potential zones of gold mineralization already identified in previous stripping at Castle East and adjacent properties.

Field season is gearing up for Canada Silver Cobalt Works; the company has received permits for both drilling and outcrop stripping allowing for further exploration at Castle East (See news release March 06, 2023) and is ready for the stripping program to commence. The field crew will be mobilized the week of May 8th with mechanical stripping and power washing to start mid week.

As explained in the March 6th news release, the aim is to explore and identify any surface expressions on each of the distinct shallow silver and gold mineralization. The two primary, near-surface intercepts that will be followed up on are 4,710 g/t silver over 0.53m from 64.99 to 65.52m in hole CS-22-115, and 24.95 g/t gold over 0.30m from 49.70 to 50.00m in hole CS-20-31 (See news releases November 14, 2022, and January 17, 2023, respectively).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2093/165122_canadasilverimage1.1_550.jpg

Figure 1. Location of the Castle East Stripping Plan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2093/165122_canadasilverimage1.1.jpg

Additional stripping over the projected gold zone to the south of Castle East identified in 2014 stripping and 2018 drilling will ensue to identify any extensions as well as potential continuity or relationship to the near surface intercepts mentioned above. Channel sampling from the 2014 trenching returned values of 3.77 g/t Au over 1,27m, 1.16 g/t Au over 0.83 and a further 1.25 g/t Au over 0.83m. Drill intercepts in this area can be seen in Table below. This phase will include channel sampling over prospective targets.

Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)Length (m) Au gpt
CS-18-16W315.97316.340.373.26
CS-19-19298.00299.001.0015.20
CS-20-25*315.00316.001.005.00
CS-22-108276.00277.001.002.94

 

*CS-20-25 is about 345m 072 degrees from the intercept in CS-19-19 and represents a conceptual idea of potential continuation of the zone.

Further trenching, sampling and drilling will then target any structures identified at surface to produce a bulk sample.

Quality Control/Assurance

The core samples were cut in two with a rock saw. One half was sent to the assay lab and the other half was retained as witness core. Blanks and certified reference material (standards) were inserted into the sampling sequence such that they represent no less than 10% of the total samples. The results of the blanks and standards are within expected values allowing public disclosure of the assays.

Qualified person

The technical information in this news release was approved and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., (PGO), President and COO of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc., a qualified person accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring. (3) lithium property - 230 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock - Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:
Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342

Or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,
Corporate Communications
P: 416-710-2410
E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works


Canada Silver Cobalt Works Announces Management Cease-Trade Order

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - May 3, 2023 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it has obtained a management cease-trade order ("MCTO") from the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BSCS"), the Company's principal regulator, under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") with respect to the Company's audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Annual Documents").

Canada Silver Cobalt Files Updated 43-101 Technical Report on its Graal Nickel & Copper Project

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that it has filed an updated National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") compliant technical report dated April 6, 2023 on SEDAR for its Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Québec, Canada. The updated report was prepared by Claude Duplessis P.Eng. GoldMinds Geoservices Inc. QP and Hugues Guérin Tremblay P.Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc. QP. The report updates the NI 43-101 report dated July 4, 2022 prepared by Claude Duplessis P.Eng. GoldMinds Geoservices Inc. QP, Hugues Guérin Tremblay P.Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc. QP and Alizée Liénard, P. Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc . The updated NI 43-101 report recommends a work program in an amount of $500,000 on the Graal project, including a diamond drilling program for 2,000 metres

Canada Silver Cobalt Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that the Company has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement by way of issuing 6,950,000 non-flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $347,500. The Company will also be issuing 5,970,000 Quebec Flow-through Units ("QFT Units") at a price of $0.08 per QFT Unit raising gross proceeds $477,600 for an aggregate of $825,100.

The Company also announces that it plans to issue up to an additional 13,050,000 Units raising gross proceeds of $652,500 and 6,530,000 QFT Units raising gross proceeds of $522,400 in a second final tranche closing in the in the coming weeks. Additional finder's fees will be paid on behalf of the private placement. The private placement is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

Canada Silver Cobalt Reassessing Its Shillington Copper Property with Historical Drill Core Copper Grades up to 18.28 % Cu over 0.30m and as Wide as 0.50% Cu over 12.50m

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") has decided to re-assess the value of it's fully owned Shillington Copper Property north of Castle East, near Gowganda Ontario. The Shillington Copper Property has the potential to become a valuable Copper exploration asset given the current market demand.

The Company had previously acquired the 2190-hectare Shillington Copper Property in 2020 to expand the land package and exploration potential north of Castle East given the geology and controlling structures nearby. The Company completed a ground-truthing and prospecting program in 2021 over a 2 square kilometre area and identified strong mineralization from grab and outcrop samples. The Company will plan a future exploration program to define the extent of this potential high-grade copper mineralised area.

Canada Silver Cobalt Announces New Independent Board Member

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ronald Goguen, Sr. to the Company's Board of Directors

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

  • Elected as directors Mr. Oliver Lennox-King, Ms. Megan McElwain, Mr. John Kutkevicius, Dr. Henry Sandri and Mr. Gary Lewis;
  • Reappointed Baker Tilly WM LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's auditors;
  • Approved the continued use of the Company's stock option plan in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies;
  • Approved an amendment to the articles of the Company to add a provision permitting the directors to appoint one or more additional directors between annual meetings of shareholders; and
  • Approved approved the change of name of the Company to "Electric Metals (USA) Limited", or such other name as determined by the Board of Directors and as may be acceptable to the regulatory authorities (the "Name Change").

Nevada Silver Corporation  (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on 4th May 2023 (the "Meeting"), the results of which are summarized above.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company resolved to proceed with the Name Change. Following receipt of all regulatory and stock exchange approvals, the Company's stock is expected to begin trading under its new name and TSXV ticker symbol of "EML". The Company will make a further announcement when such date has been determined.

ALX Resources Corp. Grants Earn-In Option to Forrestania Resources on the Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an option to earn a 50% interest in the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project") to Forrestania Resources Limited, of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania"). Hydra is located in the James Bay region in the Province of Quebec, Canada, which has become one of the most attractive lithium exploration districts in the world.

Details of the Option Agreement

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2023 Results, Including Net Income of $114.26 million, $143.61 million of Working Capital, $19.34 million of Uranium and Vanadium sales and Commencement of Development of Rare Earth Separation Capabilities in Utah

Conference Call and Webcast on May 9, 2023

The Company sold 300,000 pounds of uranium at a gross margin of 58%, 79,344 pounds of vanadium at a gross margin of 37%, and the Alta Mesa property for a total gain of $116.45 million ; Working capital increased, total assets increased, and total liabilities decreased.

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Company

POWER METALS SELLS ROYALTY INTEREST ON CASE LAKE PROJECT TO LITHIUM ROYALTY CORP

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement to sell the 2% Gross Overriding Revenue royalty on the Case Lake Lithium Project to Lithium Royalty Corp. ("LRC") for $1,500,000 .

POWER METALS CORP Logo (CNW Group/POWER METALS CORP)

Ernie Ortiz , President and CEO of Lithium Royalty Corp. commented: "This transaction adds the 32nd royalty to the LRC portfolio, our third since our March 15th, 2023 IPO transaction, and our sixth royalty in Ontario . We are pleased to partner with Power Metals Corp at its prospective Case Lake Project in an established and supportive mining jurisdiction."

Johnathan More , Chairman of Power Metals Corp., commented "The funds from this transaction will be added to a very strong treasury with a current cash position in excess of $10 million .  We are fully funded for our upcoming summer exploration and drill program at Case Lake.  We welcome Lithium Royalty Corp.'s involvement and developing our discovery at Case Lake."

Currently, the Company is planning a large-scale drill program for summer 2023 with plans to drill upwards of 15,000 meters.  Upon completion of the program, the Company intends to conduct a mineral resource calculation in the next six to nine months.

About Power Metals Corp.
Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects.  We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More , Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States , or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering.  These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

Avalon Expands Resource Potential at Separation Rapids Lithium Project, Kenora ON

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") announces that the preliminary results from the winter 2023 diamond drilling program has potentially expanded the lithium resource at the Company's Separation Rapids Lithium Project. Thirteen holes totalling 4179 metres were drilled on the central main mass depth extensions of the resource. Of note, the final hole totalled 570 metres vertically through the deposit and confirmed visual petalite mineralization to a depth of 565 metres. This increases the potential depth of the deposit by 80% from the previously tested 315 metres deepest intercept. The other twelve holes intersected mineralization to the east, west and at depth from the existing resource and justify completion of an updated resource estimate for the Separation Rapids lithium deposit. Assays from four of the holes are pending.

