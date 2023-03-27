Cameco to Receive Substantial Refund of $300 Million from Canada Revenue Agency

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced today that Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has issued revised reassessments for the 2007 through 2013 tax years that will result in the company being refunded a total of approximately $300 million, consisting of $89 million in cash and $211 million in letters of credit, which we previously remitted to the Government of Canada based on prior reassessments CRA had issued in our long-standing tax dispute. Timing of the refund is yet to be determined.

A series of court decisions that were completely and unequivocally in Cameco's favour for the 2003, 2005 and 2006 tax years determined that the income earned by Cameco's foreign subsidiary from the sale of non-Canadian produced uranium was not taxable in Canada. In accordance with these decisions, CRA has issued reassessments reducing the proposed transfer pricing adjustment from $5.12 billion to $3.25 billion, resulting in a reduction of $1.87 billion in income taxable in Canada compared to the previous reassessments issued to Cameco for the 2007 through 2013 tax years. These revisions to income result in the refund of approximately $300 million described above.

While the pending return of $300 million in cash and security to Cameco is positive and certainly warranted, our broader tax dispute with CRA remains ongoing. CRA continues to hold a further $480 million, consisting of $206 million in cash and $274 million in letters of credit, that Cameco has remitted or secured to date, tying up a significant portion of our financial capacity.

The remaining transfer pricing adjustment of $3.25 billion for the 2007 to 2013 tax years relates to the sale of Canadian produced uranium by the foreign subsidiary. Cameco maintains that the clear and decisive court rulings already rendered in this dispute likewise apply to these amounts, and that CRA should fully reverse the remining transfer pricing adjustments for these years, return the full amount of cash and security being held, and bring this matter to an end once and for all.

In October 2021, due to a lack of significant progress on our points of contention, Cameco filed a notice of appeal with the Tax Court of Canada for the years 2007 through 2013. We are asking the Tax Court to order the complete reversal of CRA's transfer pricing adjustments for those years and the return of the remainder of our cash and letters of credit, with costs. In October 2022, we filed an appeal with the Tax Court for the years 2014 and 2015, and recently filed a notice of objection for 2016. The process to resolve these disputes continues.

Cameco will not be in a position to determine the definitive outcome of this dispute for any tax year other than 2003 through 2006 until such time as all reassessments have been issued advancing CRA's arguments and final resolution is reached for that particular year. CRA may also advance alternative reassessment methodologies for any tax year other than 2003 through 2006.

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

This news release includes statements and information about our expectations for the future, which we refer to as forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on our current views, which can change significantly, and actual results and events may be significantly different from what we currently expect. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include our expectation that we will be refunded cash and letters of credit in the amount of approximately $300 million in accordance with the revised reassessments issued by CRA for the 2007 through 2013 tax years; our position that CRA should fully reverse the remaining transfer pricing adjustments for those years and return the full amount of cash and security being held; the fact that we will not be in a position to determine the definitive outcome of the dispute for any tax year other than 2003 through 2006 until all reassessments have been issued by CRA; and the possibility that CRA may also advance alternative reassessment methodologies for any tax year other than 2003 through 2006. Material risks that could lead to different results include the possibility that we do not in fact receive the full amount, or any portion, of the expected refund of cash and letters of credit from CRA, or that those refunds are not made within a reasonable period of time; the risk that our position regarding remaining transfer pricing adjustments for the 2007 through 2013 tax years may not prevail, or that CRA may advance alternative reassessment methodologies that are adverse to us; and the risk that a definitive outcome of our dispute with CRA for all tax years may not be determined for some time. In presenting this forward-looking information, we have made assumptions which may prove incorrect about payment of the full expected refund of cash and letters of credit by CRA, and the correctness of our position regarding remaining transfer pricing adjustments. Forward-looking information is designed to help you understand management's current views of our near-term and longer-term prospects, and it may not be appropriate for other purposes. We will not necessarily update this information unless we are required to by securities laws.

Investor inquiries:
Rachelle Girard
306-956-6403
rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries:
Veronica Baker
306-385-5541
veronica_baker@cameco.com

Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

SE NNEGC Energoatom (Energoatom), Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy utility, and Cameco Corporation (Cameco) (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ), one of the largest global producers of uranium fuel based in Canada, have reached agreement on commercial terms for a major supply contract for Cameco to provide sufficient volumes of natural uranium hexafluoride, or UF 6 (consisting of uranium and conversion services), to meet Ukraine's full nuclear fuel needs through 2035. Key commercial terms, such as pricing mechanism, volume and tenor, have been agreed to, but the contract is subject to finalization, which is anticipated in the first quarter of 2023.

"Energoatom will keep working on achieving the energy independence of Ukraine. The development of cooperation between companies in the production and supply of nuclear materials and nuclear fuel is one of the most important conditions for the further safe functioning of our domestic nuclear power generation," said Petro Kotin, President of Energoatom.

Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Currency: U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

  • Westinghouse is an industry leader with a strong market position across the nuclear value chain
  • Nuclear power expected to see significant growth driven by energy security and decarbonization trends
  • Acquisition will provide opportunities to generate value and grow the business globally

Cameco Corporation ("Cameco") (NYSE: CCJ; TSX: CCO) and Brookfield Renewable Partners ("Brookfield Renewable") (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), together with its institutional partners ("the consortium"), are forming a strategic partnership to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company ("Westinghouse"), one of the world's largest nuclear services businesses.

Baselode Energy

Baselode Intersects Best Drill Hole To Date, 25 Metres From Surface

  • AK22-051 intersected 2,320 cps over 30.1 m starting at 27.0 m drill hole depth, ranks as the best drill hole on the project, and includes six separate intervals of >10,000 cps*
  • AK22-047 intersected 5,229 cps over 7.35 m at 140.65 m , ranks as second-best drill hole on the project, and includes eight separate intervals of >10,000 cps

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan ( see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

"We continue to hit mineralization at the overburden contact; within 25 m from surface. The mineralization from AK22-051 is the shallowest being drilled in the Basin. This rarity of near-surface mineralization with high levels of radioactivity sets Baselode apart from our peers as there's no other recent discovery this close to surface. Near-surface mineralization has been a key characteristic required for numerous Basin deposits going into production as open pit mines. Holes AK22-051 and AK22-047 are substantially the two best drill holes on ACKIO to date in terms of continuously elevated radioactivity. They also have the highest average levels of radioactivity, and each includes multiple discrete intersections with greater than 10,000 cps. We're excited to see ACKIO grow with near-surface mineralization, including consistently higher levels of radioactivity. AK22-051 remains open in all directions and AK22-047 remains open to the east," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

nuclear reactors

Small Modular Reactors Spark Interest as Nuclear Energy and Uranium Gain Stea​m

As nuclear energy and uranium continue to attract renewed attention from both investors and the general public, technological advances are bringing small modular reactors (SMRs) to the forefront.

SMRs vary in size and power, but are essentially smaller-scale versions of traditional nuclear reactors. Although it's still early days, they've been praised by industry insiders for various reasons, including their size and relative simplicity.

During the latest Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, several uranium companies and expert voices highlighted SMRs as a key component of the market moving forward. They also discussed the moment nuclear energy is having in the eyes of investors, and shared their thoughts on what’s needed to move the industry forward.

curtis moore, nuclear reactors

Energy Fuels: Uranium, Rare Earths in Strong Position, Secure Supply Needed

As the energy transition gains steam, uranium and rare earths are at the top of the list when it comes to securing supply.

Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR,NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) is a US producer of both of these materials, and Curtis Moore, the company's senior vice president of marketing and corporate development, said output is in the process of ramping up.

Speaking first about uranium, he explained that Energy Fuels recently signed several contracts with US utilities; it also sold US$18.5 million worth of uranium to the American government's strategic uranium reserve.

GTI Energy

Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer Cleansing Notice Under Section 708AA(2)(F) Of The Corporations Act 2001 (CTH)

The Directors of GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR, GTR or the Company) give notice under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

Aura Energy

Interim Financial Report - 31 December 2022

Aura Energy Limited (ASX:AEE, AIM:AURA) is pleased to present its Half Year Report.

GTI Energy

Fully Underwritten Rights Issue

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that existing shareholders, on the record date, will be offered the opportunity to participate in a non-renounceable pro-rata rights entitlement offer of 150,548,357 Shares on a 1 for 10 basis at an issue price of $0.009 per Share, to raise $1,354,935 before costs, with 1 free attaching GTRO option for every 2 Shares subscribed (Entitlements Offer Option) (Entitlements Offer or Offer).

byron king, graphite lattice

Byron King: Today's Mining Bargains Could Create "Life-changing Wealth"

Diverse mining stocks are trading at discounted prices, but a new era of resource scarcity could change that.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Byron King of Paradigm Press said that supply of many metals won't be able to keep up with growing demand. Eventually prices for both commodities and company shares will be squeezed higher.

"When just a little bit of that money that's invested in all these tech-y things and all these biotech-y things and all these other things that buoy the rest of the big market — when just a fraction of that starts to trickle over into the hard asset space, the mining space, you're going to see astonishing rocket rides with many, many companies," he commented.

