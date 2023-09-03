Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cameco Provides Production and Market Update

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) provided a market update today regarding challenges at the Cigar Lake mine and Key Lake mill that are expected to impact our 2023 production forecast.

At the Cigar Lake mine, we now expect to produce up to 16.3 million pounds of uranium concentrate (U 3 O 8 ) (100% basis) this year, a reduction from the previous forecast of 18 million pounds U 3 O 8 (100% basis). Production from the McArthur River/Key Lake operations for 2023 is anticipated to be 14 million pounds U 3 O 8 (100% basis), down from the previous forecast of 15 million pounds U 3 O 8 (100% basis).

As previously reported, mining activities at the Cigar Lake operation were initiated from a new zone in the orebody (west pod) in the second quarter of this year, which impacted productivity. As mining activities continued in the west pod during the third quarter, equipment reliability issues emerged which further affected performance. The mine is scheduled to enter its planned annual maintenance shutdown that will run through most of September.

At the Key Lake mill, ramp up activities remain ongoing. However, as noted in our second quarter MD&A, there is continued uncertainty regarding planned production in 2023 at Key Lake due to the length of time the facility was in care and maintenance, the operational changes that were implemented, availability of personnel with the necessary skills and experience, and the impact of supply chain challenges on the availability of materials and reagents. These factors have combined to impact production at Key Lake, leading to the reduced forecast. The McArthur River mine continues to operate well and is expected to achieve its planned production for the year. Any ore from McArthur River that is not immediately processed at Key Lake will be stored in inventory for future milling.

Cameco's strategy of full-cycle value capture positions us to effectively manage the expected production shortfall and meet our delivery commitments to our customers. We maintain the flexibility to source material through various means beyond production if required, including increasing our market purchases, pulling forward long-term purchases, using inventory or borrowing product. Any pounds we do not produce this year will remain available to us and, with increasing supply pressures, potentially become more valuable when delivered in the future. We have exposure to higher prices under the market-related contracts in our long-term portfolio and a pipeline of contracting discussions underway, which we expect will also benefit from the increased focus on securing access to scarce supplies and generate long-term value for Cameco. And we have a strong balance sheet to help us self-manage risk.

This expected production shortfall further highlights the growing security of supply risk at a time when we believe the demand outlook is stronger and more durable than ever and where the risk has shifted from producers to utilities. Uncertainty about where nuclear fuel supplies will come from to satisfy growing demand continues to drive long-term contracting, with clear evidence that the broader uranium market is moving toward replacement rate contracting for the first time in over a decade. This is the type of contracting necessary to promote the price discovery already seen in the enrichment and conversion markets and that is expected to incentivize investments in the supply needed to satisfy the growing long-term requirements.

This unplanned event may lead to variability in the other outlook provided in our second quarter MD&A for 2023; however, it is too soon to quantify what the impact might be. We will provide an update when we better understand the implications these production challenges may have on market dynamics.

The Cigar Lake operation is owned 54.547% by Cameco, 40.453% by Orano Canada Inc. (Orano) and 5% by TEPCO Resources Inc.

The McArthur River mine is owned 69.805% by Cameco and 30.195% by Orano. The Key Lake mill is owned 83.333% by Cameco and 16.667% by Orano.

Qualified Persons

The technical and scientific information discussed in this document for Cigar Lake and McArthur River/Key Lake was approved by the following individuals who are qualified persons for the purposes of NI 43-101: Lloyd Rowson, general manager, Cigar Lake, Cameco; Greg Murdock, general manager, McArthur River, Cameco; Daley McIntyre, general manager, Key Lake, Cameco.

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release includes statements and information about expectations for the future, which are referred to as forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on current views, which can change significantly, and actual results and events may be significantly different from what is currently expected. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include our expectation of changes to our 2023 production forecast, as a result of lower expected production at the Cigar Lake mine and the McArthur River/Key Lake operations; the scheduled annual maintenance shutdown at the Cigar Lake mine; uncertainty regarding planned 2023 production at Key Lake due to various factors; our expectation that the McArthur River mine will achieve its planned production for the year, and the future milling of any ore not immediately processed; that our strategy positions us to manage the expected production shortfall effectively; our anticipated flexibility to source material through means other than production; our view that any pounds we do not produce this year could be produced in the future, potentially at higher value; our exposure to higher prices under certain contracts, our pipeline of contracting discussions, and our expectation of benefitting from an increased focus on securing access to scarce supplies; our views regarding the growing security of supply risk and our ability to self-manage risk; our belief that demand outlook is stronger and more durable than ever, and has shifted risk from producers to utilities; our belief that uncertainty regarding sourcing nuclear fuel supplies continues to drive long-term contracting, and the move toward replacement rate contracting; the possibility of other changes to the outlook we have previously provided, and our intention to provide a further update in the future. Material risks that could lead to different results include the risk that production levels at the Cigar Lake mine and the McArthur River/Key Lake operations could be lower than we currently expect, due to the factors we have described as adversely affecting productivity, or for other reasons; there may be delays in commencing or completing scheduled maintenance at Cigar Lake; the risk that the McArthur River mine may not achieve planned production for the year, or that there will be impediments to storage and future milling of ore that is not immediately processed; we may be unable to manage the expected production shortfall effectively if we are unable to source material through other means; other circumstances may arise which delay or prevent the future production of any pounds not produced this year, or those pounds may be become less valuable; the risk that the outcome of our contracting discussions will not be as favourable to us as we expect; the risk that our views regarding supply risk, demand outlook, drivers of long-term contracting, the movement toward replacement rate contracting and incentives to invest in supply may prove to be incorrect, or we may be unable to self-manage risk as effectively as we expect; and the risk that these or other factors may result in further changes to our previously provided outlook, or that we are not able to provide a timely update regarding those changes. Cameco has made material assumptions which may prove incorrect, including assumptions regarding the extent of the impact that the challenges at the Cigar Lake mine and Key Lake mill will have on production levels; the ability to commence and complete scheduled maintenance at Cigar Lake within expected timeframes; the ability of the McArthur River mine to achieve its production level, and for the storage and future milling of ore; our ability to source material through means other than production; our ability to achieve future production of pounds not produced this year; our ability to conclude contracting discussions on favourable terms; assumptions regarding future developments and trends in the uranium market; our ability to self-manage risk; and our ability to identify and provide updates regarding further changes to our outlook. Other material risks and assumptions associated with Cameco's business are described in greater detail in Cameco's current annual information form and its most recent annual and subsequent quarterly MD&A. Forward-looking information is designed to help you understand management's current views of our near-term and longer-term prospects, and it may not be appropriate for other purposes. Cameco will not necessarily update this information unless required by securities laws.

Investor inquiries:
Rachelle Girard
306-956-6403
rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries:
Veronica Baker
306-385-5541
veronica_baker@cameco.com

Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

SE NNEGC Energoatom (Energoatom), Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy utility, and Cameco Corporation (Cameco) (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ), one of the largest global producers of uranium fuel based in Canada, have reached agreement on commercial terms for a major supply contract for Cameco to provide sufficient volumes of natural uranium hexafluoride, or UF 6 (consisting of uranium and conversion services), to meet Ukraine's full nuclear fuel needs through 2035. Key commercial terms, such as pricing mechanism, volume and tenor, have been agreed to, but the contract is subject to finalization, which is anticipated in the first quarter of 2023.

"Energoatom will keep working on achieving the energy independence of Ukraine. The development of cooperation between companies in the production and supply of nuclear materials and nuclear fuel is one of the most important conditions for the further safe functioning of our domestic nuclear power generation," said Petro Kotin, President of Energoatom.

Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Currency: U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

  • Westinghouse is an industry leader with a strong market position across the nuclear value chain
  • Nuclear power expected to see significant growth driven by energy security and decarbonization trends
  • Acquisition will provide opportunities to generate value and grow the business globally

Cameco Corporation ("Cameco") (NYSE: CCJ; TSX: CCO) and Brookfield Renewable Partners ("Brookfield Renewable") (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), together with its institutional partners ("the consortium"), are forming a strategic partnership to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company ("Westinghouse"), one of the world's largest nuclear services businesses.

Baselode Energy

Baselode Intersects Best Drill Hole To Date, 25 Metres From Surface

  • AK22-051 intersected 2,320 cps over 30.1 m starting at 27.0 m drill hole depth, ranks as the best drill hole on the project, and includes six separate intervals of >10,000 cps*
  • AK22-047 intersected 5,229 cps over 7.35 m at 140.65 m , ranks as second-best drill hole on the project, and includes eight separate intervals of >10,000 cps

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan ( see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

"We continue to hit mineralization at the overburden contact; within 25 m from surface. The mineralization from AK22-051 is the shallowest being drilled in the Basin. This rarity of near-surface mineralization with high levels of radioactivity sets Baselode apart from our peers as there's no other recent discovery this close to surface. Near-surface mineralization has been a key characteristic required for numerous Basin deposits going into production as open pit mines. Holes AK22-051 and AK22-047 are substantially the two best drill holes on ACKIO to date in terms of continuously elevated radioactivity. They also have the highest average levels of radioactivity, and each includes multiple discrete intersections with greater than 10,000 cps. We're excited to see ACKIO grow with near-surface mineralization, including consistently higher levels of radioactivity. AK22-051 remains open in all directions and AK22-047 remains open to the east," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

Denison CFO on Temporary Medical Leave of Absence, Interim CFO Appointed

Denison Mines (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) reports that Mac McDonald (CPA), the Company's Chief Financial Officer, is on a temporary medical leave of absence. Elizabeth Sidle (CPA, CA), who currently serves as Denison's Vice President Finance, has also been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer. View PDF version

NexGen Announces US$110 Million Convertible Debenture Financing and Strategic Purchase of Common Shares

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into binding term sheets with Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. ("QRC") and Washington H Soul Pattinson and Company Limited ("WHSP") for a private placement (the "Offering") of US$110 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures").

The Debentures will be convertible at the holder's option into approximately 21.97 million common shares of NexGen (the " Common Shares ") (at current exchange rates, with the actual number of Common Shares dependent on the exchange rate at the time of conversion).

nuclear power plants

Top 10 Uranium-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Output from the top uranium-producing countries rose steadily for a decade, peaking at 63,207 metric tons (MT) in 2016. However, global uranium production has noticeably declined in the years since then.

Decreased production numbers across the world are related to the persistently low spot prices the uranium market has experienced in the wake of the Fukushima disaster; COVID-19 also had an impact on global uranium output.

Now uranium prices have begun to rebound, buoyed by increasingly positive sentiment about the role of nuclear power in the energy transition — currently 10 percent of the world’s electricity is generated by nuclear energy, and that number is expected to grow. Supply concerns caused by Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine have also had an impact.

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Announces the Appointment of Ben Salter as Chief Financial Officer & Tracy Primeau as Special Advisor

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Salter as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective September 1, 2023 . Mr. Salter commenced with NexGen in June 2021 and currently holds the role of Vice President, Finance. He has extensive experience in financial reporting, regulatory compliance, internal controls, and corporate finance activities. Mr. Salter is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Victoria . Prior to NexGen, Mr. Salter worked at Methanex Corporation and Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (previously Alterra Power Corp.) where he was responsible for financial reporting, controls and systems. Mr. Salter will assume the CFO position upon the resignation of Harpreet Dhaliwal who is pursuing other career interests.

Purepoint Uranium President and CEO Chris Frostad

A Stronger Uranium Market as Cycle Takes an Upward Swing, Purepoint Uranium CEO Says

Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF) President and CEO Chris Frostad is optimistic that there will be a stronger uranium market in the next six to 12 months reminiscent of how it was three years ago, at which time more contracts will be written.

“You're looking at a real resurgence in nuclear energy in general, worldwide. It's really come back strong as a source of green energy, much more so than it was viewed as 10 (or) 15 years ago,” he said.

“A lot more reactors are being built so that we've seen that demand side really, really start to pump up. As far as the markets are concerned — as far as people who follow uranium and believe that we're about to move back into a time of upward swing — I think based on that, we see a real supply/demand shift happening," Frostad said. "And hopefully, it'll happen quickly."

Keep reading...Show less

×