Cameco Mourns Loss of Long-Time Board Chair Ian Bruce

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) is mourning the accidental passing of its long-standing board member and board chair Ian Bruce on Sunday, October 15 at his cottage in Ontario.

"We are heartbroken with this tragic loss of a dear friend and valued colleague. I have worked with Ian since he joined our board more than a decade ago. He was a dedicated husband and father who was very proud of his family. We extend our deepest condolences to Ian's wife Darlene, their family and their many friends and loved ones," said Tim Gitzel, president and CEO of Cameco. "Ian was also proud to be part of the Cameco family and his business acumen and leadership were invaluable to our board."

Ian first joined Cameco's Board of Directors in 2012 and became board chair in May 2018, bringing over 30 years of experience in investment banking after serving as president and CEO of Peters & Co. Ltd. He also chaired the boards of MEG Energy Corporation and Qube Technologies Inc.

"Ian had a restless intellectual curiosity and was excited about the future of Cameco and nuclear energy. Ian's presence and contributions around the board table will be deeply missed," said Gitzel.

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Investor inquiries:
Rachelle Girard
306-956-6403
rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries:
Veronica Baker
306-385-5541
veronica_baker@cameco.com

Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

SE NNEGC Energoatom (Energoatom), Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy utility, and Cameco Corporation (Cameco) (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ), one of the largest global producers of uranium fuel based in Canada, have reached agreement on commercial terms for a major supply contract for Cameco to provide sufficient volumes of natural uranium hexafluoride, or UF 6 (consisting of uranium and conversion services), to meet Ukraine's full nuclear fuel needs through 2035. Key commercial terms, such as pricing mechanism, volume and tenor, have been agreed to, but the contract is subject to finalization, which is anticipated in the first quarter of 2023.

"Energoatom will keep working on achieving the energy independence of Ukraine. The development of cooperation between companies in the production and supply of nuclear materials and nuclear fuel is one of the most important conditions for the further safe functioning of our domestic nuclear power generation," said Petro Kotin, President of Energoatom.

Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Currency: U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

  • Westinghouse is an industry leader with a strong market position across the nuclear value chain
  • Nuclear power expected to see significant growth driven by energy security and decarbonization trends
  • Acquisition will provide opportunities to generate value and grow the business globally

Cameco Corporation ("Cameco") (NYSE: CCJ; TSX: CCO) and Brookfield Renewable Partners ("Brookfield Renewable") (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), together with its institutional partners ("the consortium"), are forming a strategic partnership to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company ("Westinghouse"), one of the world's largest nuclear services businesses.

Baselode Energy

Baselode Intersects Best Drill Hole To Date, 25 Metres From Surface

  • AK22-051 intersected 2,320 cps over 30.1 m starting at 27.0 m drill hole depth, ranks as the best drill hole on the project, and includes six separate intervals of >10,000 cps*
  • AK22-047 intersected 5,229 cps over 7.35 m at 140.65 m , ranks as second-best drill hole on the project, and includes eight separate intervals of >10,000 cps

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan ( see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

"We continue to hit mineralization at the overburden contact; within 25 m from surface. The mineralization from AK22-051 is the shallowest being drilled in the Basin. This rarity of near-surface mineralization with high levels of radioactivity sets Baselode apart from our peers as there's no other recent discovery this close to surface. Near-surface mineralization has been a key characteristic required for numerous Basin deposits going into production as open pit mines. Holes AK22-051 and AK22-047 are substantially the two best drill holes on ACKIO to date in terms of continuously elevated radioactivity. They also have the highest average levels of radioactivity, and each includes multiple discrete intersections with greater than 10,000 cps. We're excited to see ACKIO grow with near-surface mineralization, including consistently higher levels of radioactivity. AK22-051 remains open in all directions and AK22-047 remains open to the east," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

four nuclear reactors

Uranium Price Update: Q3 2023 in Review

The uranium market is experiencing its most favorable supply and demand fundamentals in more than a decade, as reflected by the performance of the U3O8 spot price during the third quarter.

After years in the commodities basement, uranium is shaking off the dust and answering the call for carbon-free fuel sources. The market is experiencing a revival in an era that offers a wider array of investment opportunities than the previous bull cycle.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) reviews uranium's Q3 price action and the factors influencing its performance.

Denison Completes US$55 Million Offering to Fund Long-Lead Procurement for Phoenix ISR Project

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that today it has closed the previously announced bought deal public offering of common shares (the "Offering"), resulting in the issuance of 37 million shares, at a price of US$1.49 per share, for total gross proceeds of US$55.13 million . View PDF version

Denison Announces US$55 Million Bought Deal Offering

Denison Mines Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, as sole book-runner and lead underwriter, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), under which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 37 million shares of the Company at US$1.49 per share (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$55.13 million (the "Offering"). View PDF version

Global Atomic Provides Update

Global Atomic Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF, Frankfurt:G12) provided an update on the Dasa Project in the Republic of Niger. The United States of America State Department today officially designated that a "Coup d'Etat" did occur in the Republic in Niger at the end of July 2023.  This designation will put a temporary hold on US Development Bank financing pending visibility of a return to democratic elections.

adam rozencwajg, uranium periodic symbol

Adam Rozencwajg: Uranium at Inflection Point, Will Get "Completely Out of Hand"

The uranium bull market is just getting started, but it could get "completely out of hand" before it's over.

From a demand perspective, utilities are captive buyers that need to get their hands on the fuel, said Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg. Meanwhile, supply is expected to remain tight for the foreseeable future.

"I think over the long term on a sustainable basis both supply and demand can probably sustain US$120 a pound, and that would be enough to bring on supply over time," he said. However, prices could spike well above that level for a brief period.

Cosa Resources (CSE:COSA)

Cosa Resources


