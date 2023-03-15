Platinex Inc. Closes Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, South Timmins Joint Venture and $2.7M Equity Financing

BriaCell to Present Clinical and Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, has been selected to present four posters at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting held from April 14 - 19, 2023 at Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida.

The available abstract titles and texts are based on previously-disclosed patient data. However, the posters presented at AACR will contain refreshed survival updates, new patient data, and potential late-breaking discoveries.

Poster details include the following:

Poster 1:
Title: Whole cell antigen presenting immune stimulating cells (Bria-IMT) for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer
Session Title: Phase II Clinical Trials 1
Session Date and Time: Monday Apr 17, 2023 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Location: Poster Section 47
Poster Board Number: 5
Abstract Presentation Number: CT143

Poster 2:
Title: Engineering semi-allogeneic whole cancer vaccines with enhanced immunogenicity for the treatment of advanced solid tumors
Session Category: Immunology
Session Title: Oncolytic Viruses, Anticancer Vaccines, and Other Immunomodulatory Therapies
Session Date and Time: Sunday Apr 16, 2023 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Location: Poster Section 24
Poster Board Number: 5
Published Abstract Number: 685

The following two posters will be presented in a collaboration led by a team from Creatv MicroTech, Inc., an oncology diagnostic company.

Poster 3:
Title: Tumor macrophage fusion cells detected in the circulation of metastatic breast cancer patients is prognostic for rapid progression and death
Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials
Session Title: Liquid Biopsies: Circulating Nucleic Acids and Circulating Tumor Cells 2
Session Date and Time: Monday Apr 17, 2023 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Location: Poster Section 44
Poster Board Number: 24
Published Abstract Number: 2310

Poster 4:
Title: Micronuclei in circulating stromal cells correlates with PD-L1 expression and predicts progression in metastatic breast cancer
Session Category: Molecular/Cellular Biology and Genetics
Session Title: Targeting Replication Stress and the Immune Microenvironment
Session Date and Time: Sunday Apr 16, 2023 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Location: Poster Section 11
Poster Board Number: 6
Published Abstract Number: 304

Following the presentations, copies of the posters will be posted on https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/ .

The abstracts will be published in an online-only Proceedings supplement to the AACR journal Cancer Research on Friday, April 14, 2023.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include statements about: (i) BriaCell's participation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 Annual Meeting; and (ii) the potential content of posters presented at AACR with respect to refreshed survival updates, new patient data, and potential late-breaking discoveries. Forward-looking statements are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com

Media Relations:
Jules Abraham
Director of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
investors@briacell.com



×