Anfield Energy Demonstrates the Economic Viability of its Velvet-Wood and Slick Rock Uranium and Vanadium Projects

BiotechInvesting News

BriaCell Announces Intention to Spin-Out Certain Pre-Clinical Assets into a Newly Created "SpinCo" Entity whereby Shareholders to Receive One New Share of "SpinCo" in Addition to Each Current Share of BriaCell Already Held

BriaCell Announces Intention to Spin-Out Certain Pre-Clinical Assets into a Newly Created "SpinCo" Entity whereby Shareholders to Receive One New Share of "SpinCo" in Addition to Each Current Share of BriaCell Already Held

  • SpinCo Assets (SpinCo) includes Bria-TILsRx™, and protein kinase C delta (PKCδ) inhibitors for multiple indications including cancer.
  • SpinCo's goal is to potentially accelerate the development of its assets, and to create value.

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces today that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved a potential reorganization (the "Transaction") that would result in the spin-out of certain pre-clinical pipeline assets of the Company, specifically Bria-TILsRx™, and PKCδ inhibitors for multiple indications including cancer (collectively, the "SpinCo Assets") to an unlisted corporation to own the SpinCo Assets ("SpinCo"). On closing of the Transaction, it is anticipated that the SpinCo Assets will be majority-owned, controlled, and governed by BriaCell and owned by BriaCell shareholders of record who will receive SpinCo Shares as defined herein.

Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO stated, "Housing the SpinCo Assets in a new corporate structure would be beneficial to both BriaCell shareholders and SpinCo shareholders as we believe there is significant independent value to be had from these assets. Developing them under a separate entity allows us to unlock the development potential of the SpinCo Assets as novel treatments for multiple diseases under a separate balance sheet, allowing for maximizing both entities to maintain their focus, while providing our shareholders the opportunity to own shares in both companies."

On closing of the Transaction, it is expected that each share of BriaCell will be exchanged for one new share of the post-Transaction Company and one common share of SpinCo (a "SpinCo Share"). SpinCo Shares issued to BriaCell shareholders will comprise 33.33% ownership of SpinCo Shares upon closing of the Transaction. BriaCell shareholders who receive SpinCo Shares will ultimately own shares in both companies: BriaCell, which will continue with its mission to develop targeted immunotherapies for cancer, and SpinCo, which will focus on the development of the SpinCo Assets. SpinCo may seek funding subsequent to the closing of the Transaction and will intend to use the majority of the proceeds to advance the development of the SpinCo Assets.

It is anticipated that the SpinCo Shares will be issued to BriaCell shareholders by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"). BriaCell will retain SpinCo Shares representing 66.67% ownership of SpinCo. It is intended that SpinCo will be managed by Dr. William V. Williams, as President and CEO, and Mr. Gadi Levin, as CFO. SpinCo's board of directors will consist of, BriaCell's current board of directors' members including Dr. William V. Williams, Mr. Martin E. Schmieg, and Dr. Jane A. Gross.

Following the Transaction, BriaCell will remain listed on both the NASDAQ Stock Market and Toronto Stock Exchange, and SpinCo will become an unlisted reporting issuer in Canada.

The Transaction will be implemented by way of a court approved plan of arrangement under the Act. The Transaction will require the approval of: (i) 66.67% of the votes cast by the holders of BriaCell's shares; and, if required, (ii) a simple majority of the votes cast by holders of BriaCell's shares after excluding votes from certain shareholders as required under Multinational Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions , at a special meeting of BriaCell's shareholders to be held to consider the Transaction (the "Meeting"). In addition to shareholder approval, the Transaction is also subject to the receipt of court approval and other customary closing conditions for transactions of this nature.

Additional details of the Transaction will be included in an information circular to be mailed to shareholders of BriaCell in connection with the Meeting. Bennett Jones LLP is acting as Canadian legal advisor to the Company. Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP is acting as US legal advisor to the Company.

Strategic Rationale for the Transaction

BriaCell believes that the Transaction will increase shareholder value by allowing capital markets to ascribe value to the SpinCo Assets independently of BriaCell's core immunotherapy assets. SpinCo will provide an opportunity for SpinCo Assets to be funded and developed on their own.

About the SpinCo Assets

PKCδ Inhibitor: Therapeutics for multiple disease indications including cancer

PKCδ, also called novel PKC, has been associated with a number of diseases including cancer.

Selective inhibitors of PKCδ, have been shown to be effective treatments for several animal models of cancer and other diseases. SpinCo's novel and highly selective PKCδ inhibitors may be developed as candidates for multiple disease indications including several tumor types.

Bria-TILsRx™: Multi-Specific Binding Reagents - Immunotherapies for Cancer

Developed as potential immunotherapies for cancer, SpinCo's two novel Bria-TILsRx™s are multi-specific binding reagents designed to act as potent immune cell activators and/or immune checkpoint inhibitors. They are expected to selectively target and destroy cancer cells without harming normal (non-cancerous) cells. This may mean less severe side effects for the treated cancer patients compared with those of alternative therapies.

About briacell therapeutics corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .

Safe Harbor

The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company and SpinCo, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance, the completion and structure of the Transaction, anticipated shareholder, court and regulatory approvals and the realization of the anticipated benefits by any entity from the Transaction. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and briacell therapeutics corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

None of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Transaction have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and any securities issuable in the Transaction are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon available exemptions from such registration requirements pursuant to Section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable exemptions under state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com

Media Relations:
Jules Abraham
Director of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
investors@briacell.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BriaCellBCT:CATSX:BCTBiotech Investing
BCT:CA
The Conversation (0)
BriaCell to Present Clinical and Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

BriaCell to Present Clinical and Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, has been selected to present four posters at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting held from April 14 - 19, 2023 at Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida.

The available abstract titles and texts are based on previously-disclosed patient data. However, the posters presented at AACR will contain refreshed survival updates, new patient data, and potential late-breaking discoveries.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Reports Positive Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

BriaCell Reports Positive Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

  • 9 of 11 women remain alive from 2021/2022 dosing, highlighting strong survival benefits.
  • Remains well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities.
  • Primary endpoint in pending pivotal trial will be survival, as agreed by the FDA.
  • 9 additional patients have been screened/enrolled in the study, incremental to the 12 patients announced in December 2022.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, today reports updated survival data from its previously disclosed group of 12 patients (11 patients enrolled in 20212022) in the ongoing Phase II clinical trial evaluating Bria-IMT™ in combination with Incyte's retifanlimab for the treatment of advanced metastatic breast cancer.

  • 9 of 11 (82%) patients remain alive from 2021/2022 dosing, suggesting strong survival benefits.
  • 7 of 11 (64%) patients showed either disease control or progression-free survival ("PFS") benefits compared with their most recent prior therapy regimen suggesting clinical benefit, including survival and delayed cancer progression in this very difficult to treat patient population.
  • Median PFS of 3.5 months (with one subject ongoing) compares favorably with other recent studies of patients with advanced disease including other approved agents in earlier lines of therapy (Tripathy "ATTAIN" 2022, Perez 2015 "BEACON", Cortes 2018, O'Shaughnessy 2022 "ASCENT").
  • Regimen remains well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities.

"This is working, and it's working well. We had high hopes going into this clinical read-out, and the survival numbers have even exceeded our expectations. With 9 of 11 women still alive, this has a material impact for the patients and their loved ones, especially since some patients may have had only weeks or months to live prior to our treatment," stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO. "This survival update bodes well for our upcoming pivotal trial, since the FDA has agreed to survival benefits as the primary endpoint."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell CEO Letter to Shareholders

BriaCell CEO Letter to Shareholders

  • Positive FDA feedback on our pivotal study for lead clinical candidate Bria-IMT™ in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor could greatly accelerate the path to commercialization.
  • Successful completion of the pivotal study could be followed by a Biologics License Application submission and commercialization.
  • Pivotal study's primary endpoint to be linked to survival improvement.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, today issues a letter to shareholders from Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO.

Dear BriaCell Shareholders,

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell to Investigate Alleged Illegal Trading of Public Securities

BriaCell to Investigate Alleged Illegal Trading of Public Securities

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announced today that it has approved measures to address alleged illegal trading activity of its publicly traded securities. The Company believes that certain individuals andor companies may have engaged in manipulative andor suspected illegal trading practices that may have artificially depressed its share price. As a result, BriaCell is implementing a plan to address this issue which may include legal action.

BriaCell is working to build one of the leading immuno-oncology companies in the biotech sector with a singular focus on commercializing our novel immunotherapy approach for cancer patients. While our clinical team remains dedicated to developing these desperately needed therapies, the Company recognizes that recent milestones have been achieved with the support of loyal investors who are instrumental in the ongoing development of our assets. By taking action to protect the interests of our shareholders, we are also protecting the interests of the Company and the tens of thousands of cancer patients in need of effective treatment options. To this end, BriaCell is pursuing avenues to address alleged illegal activities carried out by various parties potentially working collusively with the intent of depressing the Company's share price while undermining the interest of our shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Announces Positive End of Phase II Meeting with the FDA for Bria-IMT Combination in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

BriaCell Announces Positive End of Phase II Meeting with the FDA for Bria-IMT Combination in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

  • BriaCell has received agreement and positive feedback from its End of Phase II meeting with the FDA for lead clinical candidate, Bria-IMT™ in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor, in advanced metastatic breast cancer.
  • After reviewing BriaCell's Fast Track designated Phase I / IIa data, the FDA has agreed on the primary end point, the essential elements of the pivotal registration study design, and type of patients to be included.
  • Registration study success could lead to a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission and commercialization approvals for BriaCell's novel immunotherapy approach.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce that it has received agreement and positive feedback from its End of Phase II meeting with the FDA regarding BriaCell's lead clinical candidate, Bria-IMT™ in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor (under Fast Track designation), in advanced metastatic breast cancer.

BriaCell and the FDA have agreed on the primary end point, the essential elements of the study design, and the type of patients to be enrolled in BriaCell's upcoming pivotal clinical study. This pivotal registration study will be enrolling advanced metastatic breast cancer patients for whom no approved treatment options exist.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Allergan Aesthetics* to showcase 360° approach to clinical practice, aesthetic products, and patients with expert-led symposia at AMWC 2023

-- 'Discover Your 360°' immersive experience to feature across Allergan Aesthetics events, supporting customers with all aspects of their Practice, Product and Patient needs --

-- Two expert-led Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) symposia to discuss a 360° approach to consultation and treatment, featuring live injection sessions with Dr.Mauricio de Maio and Dr. Sylwia Lipko-Godlewska

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Year-End 2022 Update on Operations

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Year-End 2022 Update on Operations

  • Initiated patient enrollment in a Phase II open-label clinical trial investigating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of CardiolRx™ in patients with recurrent pericarditis - a debilitating heart disease associated with chest pain, shortness of breath and fatigue, resulting in markedly reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations
  • Initiated patient enrollment in the ARCHER Trial - a Phase II multi-national, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of CardiolRx™ in patients with acute myocarditis, an important cause of acute and sudden heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age
  • Data presented at the late-breaking scientific sessions of The American Heart Association 2022 demonstrating the cardioprotective effects of CardiolRx™ in a model of acute pericarditis
  • Pre-clinical study results presented at The Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America demonstrating CardiolRx™ inhibits and promotes reversal mechanisms leading to cardiac fibrosis
  • Made key appointments to the Board of Directors, adding extensive and diversified experience to provide additional independent guidance and stewardship to oversee the Company's continued growth and development
  • Appointed thought leaders in cardiovascular medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $59.5 million as of December 31, 2022, providing capital to achieve corporate milestones and fund operations into 2026

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, today announces its year-end 2022 update on operations following the filing of its audited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022. Both are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com and on the Company's website at cardiolrx.com.

"In 2022, Cardiol made important progress with the development of CardiolRx, our lead drug candidate for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis in heart disease. We initiated the ARCHER trial, a multi-national clinical study in acute myocarditis, that is one of the largest company-sponsored clinical trials to be undertaken in this underserved condition in over 30 years. Our research collaborators presented compelling evidence at The American Heart Association demonstrating the ability of CardiolRx to confer cardioprotective effects in a model of recurrent pericarditis. This presentation was followed by the initiation of our U.S. Phase II open-label pilot study in patients with recurrent pericarditis at the renowned Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic sites," said David Elsley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cardiol Therapeutics. "These clinical advancements have been complemented with important basic science initiatives that have furthered our understanding of CardiolRx's mode of action in inflammatory heart disease. In conjunction with our strong financial position, with cash to achieve our corporate milestones and fund operations into 2026, we are well-positioned to pursue our objective of developing new treatment options to improve the health and quality of life for patients living with debilitating forms of heart disease."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aptose Biosciences to Participate in Cantor's The Future of Oncology Virtual Symposium

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that the company will be participating in Cantor Fitzgerald's The Future of Oncology Virtual Symposium being held April 3-5, 2023, in a virtual format.

The Cantor Healthcare Research team will be hosting a series of insightful fireside chats, panel presentations, and 1x1 meetings during the symposium. Aptose's Chief Medical Officer, Rafael Bejar, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a panel, " Targeted Therapies in AML ."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives European Commission Approval of Sotyktu , a Once-Daily Oral Treatment for Adults With Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Sotyktu demonstrated superior efficacy in improving skin clearance over placebo and twice-daily Otezla ® (apremilast), with a well-tolerated safety profile, in the pivotal Phase 3 POETYK PSO clinical trials

Sotyktu is the first oral therapy with a new mechanism of action approved in nearly 10 years for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aptose Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

─ APTIVATE Expansion Trial of Tuspetinib as Single Agent in Relapsed/Refractory AML Patients is Up and Running; Initiated Enrollment of Combination Treatment Arm with Venetoclax ─

─ RAS Mutated AML Clinically Sensitive to Tuspetinib ─

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Announces Debenture Financing

Sirona Biochem Announces Debenture Financing

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of unsecured, convertible debentures (the " Convertible Debentures "). The Company is offering Convertible Debentures units (the " Debenture Units ") at a price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the " Offering ").

Each Debenture Unit will have a face value of (the " Face Value ") of $1,120, consisting of $1,000 in principal (the " Principal ") and $120 in prepaid interest (the " Prepaid Interest "). The Principal of the Debenture Units will accrue interest at a rate of 12% per annum, which accrued interest (" Accrued Interest ") will be paid semi-annually, in arrears. The Company will pay the Prepaid Interest and Accrued Interest in cash or, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") acceptance, may elect to satisfy payment in kind by issuing Shares (" Interest Shares "). In the event of payment in kind, the number of Interest Shares due will be calculated using a conversion price (the " Interest Conversion Price ") equal to, subject to acceptance by the TSXV, the maximum Discounted Market Price (as defined in TSXV policies) on the applicable payment due date.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Enters Asian Market with Major 3D Modeling Deal to Revolutionize E-commerce

Annual Report Year Ending 31 December 2022

Significant Upgrade Of Carlingup Nickel Sulphide Indicated Resources

Related News

Copper Investing

Drilling And Exploration Set To Commence At The Storm Copper Project, Canada

Cobalt Investing

North American High-Grade Cobalt Exploration Company

technology investing

Chemx Signs MoU With Lithium-Ion Battery Leader C4V

Gold Investing

David Morgan: Gold Fever? Banking Crisis Impact for Metals and Miners

Oil and Gas Investing

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Gold Investing

Ascendant Resources: District-scale Polymetallic Project in the Prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt

Battery Metals Investing

How to Invest in Battery Metals (Updated 2023)

×