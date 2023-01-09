Bradda Head Lithium Limited





Overview: The electrification revolution has prompted world governments to evaluate and strengthen domestic supply chains for the critical minerals clean technologies require. Lithium is one of the essential entries on the global critical minerals lists, yet China is responsible for approximately 75 percent of the world’s supply. Additionally, the United States only holds 3.6 percent of global lithium reserves. Currently, a lithium-brine operation in Nevada is the only domestic lithium production operation in the United States. In an effort to boost production, President Biden announced new initiatives to update outdated mining laws, prioritize the federal critical minerals list, and strengthen stockpiling of critical minerals. Creating a domestic supply chain of lithium, alongside other critical minerals, is considered a significant yet feasible undertaking. It’s clear that lithium operations within the United States will have the full support of federal and state governments as the country moves to build a domestic supply of critical minerals. Bradda Head Lithium (AIM:BHL, TSXV: Bradda Head Lithium (AIM:BHL, TSXV: BHLI , OTCQB:BHLIF) is an exploration and development mining company with lithium assets in Arizona and Nevada in the United States, both Tier-1 mining jurisdictions. The company’s 100-percent-owned assets include all three types of lithium deposits and are near highly prolific operations. Bradda Head’s presence within the US and its potential to serve the growing demand for lithium creates significant potential for the company to become a major supplier of low-carbon lithium.

The company’s assets span all three types of lithium deposits: brine, clay (sedimentary) and hard rock (pegmatite). This project diversity gives Bradda Head a unique position with the capability to benefit from the strengths of each deposit type. The San Domingo project in Arizona, one of the company’s flagship assets, is currently undergoing the first phase of exploratory drilling, and assays will be made available once sufficient data is available. Bradda Head determined drill targets after geological mapping, rock chip sampling and analyzing aerial imagery to identify areas likely to contain pegmatite outcropping. The company’s additional assets in Arizona and nearby Nevada create additional opportunities for discovery and development. The Basin project in Arizona, is Bradda’s flagship clay asset, and whilst only a small portion of it has been drilled, the project has an Indicated & Inferred JORC compliant resource of 305kt of LCE (Lithium Carbonate Equivalent) with further resource growth expected this year. Bradda Head places a strong emphasis on maintaining a positive ESG rating. The company is pursuing sustainable practices at every stage of its operation, is sensitive to cultural issues of Indigenous communities, and works with experts to minimize water usage throughout its operations. An experienced management and exploration team leads the company toward fully developing its assets. The team has a strong track record of discoveries and executing multi-million dollar deals. Ian Stalker (Chairman), Charles FitzRoy (CEO), and Joey Wilkins (Head of North America) have all played a pivotal role in the successful development and acquisition of past projects.

Key Projects San Domingo Lithium Project

The company’s 100-percent-owned flagship pegmatite asset San Domingo project is located within the Maricopa and Yavapai counties of Arizona. It is close to Phoenix and accessible by a short dirt road directly off Highway 74. The San Domingo asset contains lithium pegmatite deposits and covers 23 square kilometers, after 10 square kilometers of claims and leases recently expanded the project following promising exploration results. Project Highlights: 3D Modeling Prioritizes Exploration Targets : Bradda Head created a comprehensive 3D model of the asset before its 7,000-meter drill program. The company expanded its own area following the analysis of its 3D model.

: Bradda Head created a comprehensive 3D model of the asset before its 7,000-meter drill program. The company expanded its own area following the analysis of its 3D model. Phase One Drilling Ongoing : The company’s maiden drill campaign is underway. Assays from completed drill holes are currently pending analysis, and Bradda Head will make data available soon. Initial results have confirmed the hypothesis based on the company’s 3D model.

: The company’s maiden drill campaign is underway. Assays from completed drill holes are currently pending analysis, and Bradda Head will make data available soon. Initial results have confirmed the hypothesis based on the company’s 3D model. Encouraging Results from Completed Exploration: Rock chip sampling results returned up to 5 meters at 1.97 percent lithium oxide and 3 meters at 1.44 percent lithium oxide. Additional grab sampling returned grades up to 8 percent lithium oxide.

Basin Lithium Project

The 100-percent-owned flagship clay asset, the Basin project, is further divided into Basin East and Basin West, covering 16 square kilometers. The project comprises three mining claim blocks, one Bureau of Land Management-administered land, and two state-administered mineral exploration permits. Project Highlights: Nearby Projects and Local Infrastructure : The project area is located in central Arizona and is six miles away from a prolific copper asset, granting access to a strong existing infrastructure and transportation opportunities.

: The project area is located in central Arizona and is six miles away from a prolific copper asset, granting access to a strong existing infrastructure and transportation opportunities. Encouraging Drilling Program : In 2021, the company completed a ten-hole drilling program at the Basin East Project with assays of up to 2,150 parts per million (ppm) lithium, and in 2022 completed an infill programme with an updated mineral resource due early Q1 2023.

: In 2021, the company completed a ten-hole drilling program at the Basin East Project with assays of up to 2,150 parts per million (ppm) lithium, and in 2022 completed an infill programme with an updated mineral resource due early Q1 2023. Updated Mineral Resource Estimate: The project has an indicated mineral resource of 17.6 million tonnes at an average grade of 912 ppm lithium and an inferred mineral resource of 57.6 million tonnes at an average grade of 717 ppm lithium.

The Wikieup Lithium Project The Wikieup project in Arizona’s Mohave county is halfway between Phoenix and Las Vegas and covers 23.9 square kilometers. Project Highlights: Promising Grab Samples : A completed grab sampling campaign including 156 samples produced average lithium grades of 642.2 ppm lithium from all samples collected, with the highest sample recorded being 1,750 ppm lithium.

: A completed grab sampling campaign including 156 samples produced average lithium grades of 642.2 ppm lithium from all samples collected, with the highest sample recorded being 1,750 ppm lithium. Completed Drilling Program: An initial drilling program has been completed and is pending assays. Results will be announced once the analysis has concluded.

Lithium Brine Projects Bradda Head has two additional 100-percent-owned lithium brine projects in Nevada. The company has conducted initial exploration on both assets and is moving towards exploratory drilling. Project Highlights: Wilson : The asset covers 13.6 square kilometers in Nye County. A completed geophysical study was conducted in the project's upper 200 to 300 meters. The company plans to conduct a drilling campaign to test brine geochemistry shortly.

: The asset covers 13.6 square kilometers in Nye County. A completed geophysical study was conducted in the project's upper 200 to 300 meters. The company plans to conduct a drilling campaign to test brine geochemistry shortly. Eureka: The Eureka asset covers 11.8 square kilometers in Lander County. Completed exploration with a surface auger produced assays up to 550 ppm lithium. A completed geophysical survey has identified a potential basin with a 12-kilometer strike range. The company is currently preparing an exploratory drill campaign to test brine geochemistry.