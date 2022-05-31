Life Science News Investing News

Move confirms the Company's commitment to bring to market scientific and clinically based therapeutic solutions derived from plants and sets the path for the development of next generation therapeutic solutions including botanical drugs.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") has hired Dr. Brian S. Cornblatt as its Chief Medical Officer, marking a significant milestone in the Company's route for the development of next generation therapeutic solutions including botanical drugs.

Dr. Cornblatt has served as Director of Consumer Clinical Research and Science and as Medical Director at Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care, Inc. In this role Dr. Cornblatt developed novel nutraceutical formulations, designed both in vitro and clinical studies in support of products, and summarized both supporting laboratory and clinical research for healthcare workers and consumers. His most recent development has been a novel line of products (and 18 related clinical trials) which deliver the essential ingredients needed to support the production of sulforaphane, a phytochemical with many emerging indications. Dr. Cornblatt is also the inventor of three issued patents and four pending provisional patents focused on plant-based bioactive compounds and health promotion.

Prior to moving to Nutramax Laboratories in 2010, Dr. Cornblatt was the Scientific Director and Developer of the Catholic Health Initiatives' (CHI) Center for Translational Research (CTR), a combined molecular research laboratory, national biorepository, and diagnostics laboratory. The CTR supported research initiatives throughout CHI's forty Oncology centers.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6168/125931_9eab594d94ac6b7c_002full.jpg

Dr. Brian S. Cornblatt

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6168/125931_9eab594d94ac6b7c_002full.jpg

Dr. Cornblatt is a Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Graduate with a Ph.D. in Pharmacology and Molecular Sciences and a postdoctoral fellowship from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Environmental Health Sciences Division of Toxicology.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Cornblatt to the leadership team at BioHarvest at a time of transition and growth for us," said BioHarvest CEO Ilan Sobel. "He will help us lead the charge as we take steps to actively expand our line up of clinically based nutraceutical products and move into medicinal prescription products with our polyphenol-based products and Cannabis product line up."

Dr. Cornblatt said "I am excited about the opportunities that BioHarvest has in the medicinal space based on the CELLicitation™ technology. Some of the existing products can already form a potential for future botanical drugs and I am looking at expanding the indications for which unique products like VINIA® can be used. I look forward to working with the capable R&D team to bring to the world unique, clinically based therapeutic solutions."

BioHarvest is seeking to receive authorization in Israel to produce Cannabis for commercial purposes and is also looking to expand production facilities to North America. BioHarvest recently announced that it has produced a meaningful amount (10 kilograms) of full-spectrum Cannabis biomass at a commercial scale without growing the plant itself. (For full illustration, Watch this video or visit https://bioharvest.com. It is the first time that any group - in either industry or academia - has successfully produced meaningful quantities of full-spectrum Cannabis biomass without growing the plant itself. The Cannabis biomass is not genetically modified and was produced using the Company's proprietary BioFarming technology platform, which grows plant cells in their natural structure in proprietary bioreactors. The company has also recently (May 12) unveiled the profile of its unique Cannabis composition. It contains major and minor cannabinoids as well as terpenes.

BioHarvest has a market capitalization of approximately CAD$131M and has raised over CAD$ 58M to date. The Company holds unique patented technology that allows it to produce a unique grade of full spectrum, consistent, and clean Cannabis biomass in industrial-scale bioreactors with manufacturing costs which are significantly below industry benchmarks. Its offering will consist of multiple unique Cannabis compositions selected based on specific indications and B2B customer requirements.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Phone: 778.686.3855
Email: info@bioharvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release might include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in expanding its technology to broader medical applications or conduct clinical trials to validate the efficacy of the Company's products for new forms of medical treatments. There is no assurance that the ability to produce a commercial sized biomass will result in the Company entering into commercial production of Cannabis. Clinical trials are subject to risks of significant cost overruns and lengthy delays with no assurance they will confirm desired results. Even where desired results are obtained government approvals for treatments take considerable time and cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of being a leading supplier of Cannabis. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives. Obtaining market acceptance and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion is subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the company to obtain production and / or export licensing which cannot be assured. There is no assurance the company will successfully expand its lineup of nutraceutical products or move into medical prescription products. Successful completion of these objectives will require additional financing, successful marketing initiatives, and certifications which are subject to uncertainty. In addition, prescription drug products require clinical trials which may be lengthy and expensive and have uncertain results. There is no assurance that the company will be approved for commercial Cannabis production in Israel or elsewhere. Obtaining such approvals is subject to many risks and uncertainties, in addition to the need for financing, including potential delays, unexpected changes in requirements and unexpected failure to meet requirements.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125931

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BioHarvest Sciences CSE:BHSC Biotech Investing
BHSC:CNX
BioHarvest Sciences

BioHarvest Sciences


Keep reading... Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Unveils Profile of Unique Cannabis Composition

BioHarvest Sciences Unveils Profile of Unique Cannabis Composition

  • Full spectrum profile to include major and minor Cannabinoids as well as Terpenes
  • Unique trichome structure provides for potentially higher solubility and bio-availability 
  • With Trichomes representing 93% of the Cannabis biomass produced using the proprietary Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ technology, taste bitterness is significantly reduced

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. the (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "company") today unveiled the composition profile of its full-spectrum Cannabis produced in large-scale industrial bioreactors based on its proprietary Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ platform technology.

On December 8th, 2021, BHSC became the first company ever to announce that it could produce Cannabis biomass without growing the plant itself. The revealing of the unique composition profile of its first product comes as BioHarvest gears up for potential Cannabis commercialization - optimizing the manufacturing process, perfecting measurement techniques, transitioning the 2-ton/year facility to Cannabis and applying for the necessary regulatory approvals.

Keep reading... Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces a Private Placement of up to USD $5 Million of Convertible Notes to Finance Production Facilities and Scaling of Core Business

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces a Private Placement of up to USD $5 Million of Convertible Notes to Finance Production Facilities and Scaling of Core Business

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC:CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") announced today a financing plan based on a private placement of up to USD $5 Million (approximately $6.3 Million CAD). The funds raised will allow the Company to accelerate the growth plan for its polyphenolsantioxidants and Cannabis verticals.

On March 23, 2021, BHSC announced the completion of the Company's Cannabis R&D program, marking the start of the proposed transition to commercial scale manufacturing. BioHarvest plans to bring its first Cannabis products to market in 2022 and will be converting the current VINIA® 2 tons/year facility in Rehovot, Israel to produce Cannabis. This is happening in conjunction with the transition of all VINIA ® manufacturing to the new 20 tons/year facility in Yavneh, Israel, which will provide the required VINIA ® production capacity to scale VINIA® sales in the US. The transition to Cannabis manufacturing in Israel, combined with the planned incremental marketing spend for VINIA® in the USA, requires additional financing which the Company will seek to raise by issuing up to $5 Million USD of Convertible Notes (the "Notes").

Keep reading... Show less
Bioharvest Sciences Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2022 Results on All of the Company's Activities

Bioharvest Sciences Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2022 Results on All of the Company's Activities

  • VINIA® sales orders grew 112% compared to Q1 2021 to reach USD 787k
  • Reiterating guidance for year-on-year sales orders growth of 2.5-3.5X to reach USD 5M - 7M
  • Started the transition of VINIA® production at new 20 tons/year facility enabling the scaling of VINIA® sales and conversion of current 2 tons/year facility to Cannabis
  • Produced a unique Cannabis composition in large industrial scale Bioreactors enabling the commercialization and sales of Cannabis products in H2 2022

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) (FSE:8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") today announced Q1 2022 sales of its flagship VINIA® product reached USD 787k, representing 112% growth compared to the same quarter of last year.

BioHarvest also had a strong quarter in R&D execution, highlighted by a March 23 declaration of successful completion of its Cannabis R&D program with production of Cannabis biomass in large-scale industrial bioreactors - signaling the start of commercialization of the Cannabis product. BioHarvest is in the process of transitioning the current R&D license to a production license ahead of launching a unique Cannabis composition into the market in H2 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
Bioharvest Sciences Inc. Successfully Completes Cannabis R&D Program

Bioharvest Sciences Inc. Successfully Completes Cannabis R&D Program

  • Now producing Cannabis biomass in large scale industrial bioreactors under the current R&D license.
  • Commencing the process of transitioning the current Israeli Cannabis R&D license to a production license.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") today announced that it has produced Cannabis Biomass in large scale industrial bioreactors, which represents the completion of the Company's Cannabis R&D program.

On December 8th, 2021, BHSC became the first company ever to announce that it could produce Cannabis biomass without growing the plant itself. Building on that breakthrough, the Company has made significant progress, and has now produced Cannabis in large scale industrial bioreactors, marking the start of the transition to commercial scale manufacturing. To that end, the Company has commenced the process to obtain a production license in Israel for its Cannabis products to complement the R&D license it has used to date for the Cannabis development program.

Keep reading... Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Quarterly Shareholder Update Live Event April 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM E.T.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Quarterly Shareholder Update Live Event April 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM E.T.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") invites its shareholders and the general public to join a Live Video Conference ("Webinar") on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (11:00 AM Pacific Standard Time).

BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel will host the event, which will include an unveiling of the 2022 Growth Priorities, including a detailed performance update on the commercialization of the Company's two primary product verticals, Polyphenol Antioxidants and Cannabis/Hemp.

Keep reading... Show less

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST ABBV, SDIG and AUPH - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ABBV:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=27857&from=1
Class Period : April 30, 2021 - August 31, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 6, 2022

Keep reading... Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: VLTA ABBV LILM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/volta-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27853&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2022
Class Period: August 2, 2021 - March 28, 2022

Keep reading... Show less

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SDIG, AUPH and UPST

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Stronghold Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 13, 2022

Keep reading... Show less

7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in AbbVie Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against ABBVie Inc. ("ABBVie" or "the Company") (NYSE: ABBV) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 6, 2022.

Keep reading... Show less

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds AbbVie, Inc. Investors of Class Action Lawsuit and Urges Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( www.ktmc.com ) informs investors that the firm has filed a securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against ABBVie, Inc. (ABBVie) ( NYSE: ABBV ) on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ABBVie securities between April 30, 2021, and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR ABBVIE LOSSES . YOU CAN ALSO CLICK ON THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY AND PASTE IN YOUR BROWSER: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/abbvie-inc?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=abbvie&mktm=r

Keep reading... Show less

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VLTA, ABBV and AMZN

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA)
Class Period: August 2, 2021 - March 28, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2022

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×