Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND, OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders, which was held yesterday (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular (the "Circular"), dated June 24, 2022, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting as follows:

  • The financial statements of the Company were received and considered together with the auditor's report thereon for the financial year ended December 31, 2021;
  • The number of directors was fixed at four (4);
  • The following directors have been elected for the ensuing year: Stephen Stewart, James Sykes, Michael Mansfield and Charles Beaudry;
  • McGovern Hurley LLP has been reelected as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year;
  • An ordinary resolution was approved to grant Escrowed Options, as more particularly described in the Circular; and
  • A new 20% fixed option plan ("Option Plan") was approved with the reservation of Common Shares and certain amendments as more particularly described in the Circular; The Board of Directors has also approved the grant of stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company allowing for the acquisition of up to, in the aggregate, 4,000,000 shares of the Company. The options will vest in 12 months and are exercisable at $.80 per share for five years from the date of grant and are subject to regulatory policies.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

For further information, please contact: Baselode Energy Corp. FIND on the TSXV www.baselode.com James Sykes, CEO, President and Director jsykes@oregroup.ca 306-221-8717

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results might differ materially from those suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Baselode Continues to Intersect Shallow Uranium Mineralization; Reports Ten New Drill Holes with Elevated Radioactivity

  • Elevated radioactivity intersected in 10 new drill holes at ACKIO, including;
    • 1,687 cps over 26.9 m at 90.9 m in hole AK22-069
    • 875 cps over 27.7 m at 106.2 m in hole AK22-066
  • Nine drill holes intersected elevated radioactivity results within 100 m true vertical depth from surface
  • Regional exploration drill target intersected pentlandite (nickel) within massive sulphides in hole HK22-007
  • A total of 22,277.7 metres were completed in 76 drill holes at ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery

 Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the final sixteen drill hole results from the now-complete 2022 diamond drill program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

"Our success at ACKIO this year has exceeded our expectations. We've grown ACKIO very quickly with over 22,000 metres having been drilled since February.  The final drill holes of the Program continued to intersect near-surface mineralization, expanding the footprint of known mineralization at shallow depths.  The discovery of uranium mineralization just 25 metres below surface puts ACKIO into a rare category with near-surface open pit mined Athabasca uranium deposits.  Our objective now is to incorporate all the data we have collected this year, including recently flown airborne geophysical surveys, to refine our geological models, to determine mineralized vectors at ACKIO, and to assess the required drill hole density for completing a mineral resource estimate for ACKIO.  Once complete we plan to return to ACKIO with an aggressive drill campaign to discover more uranium mineralization," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

Baselode Intersects 81 Metres and 30 Metres of Radioactive Mineralization Near Surface; New Near-Surface Zone Discovered

  • AK22-065 intersected a total 81.0 metres of composite mineralization including 1,057 cps over 52.3 m , ranks as the second-best drill hole on the project
  • AK22-052 intersected 2,677 cps over 30.0 metres beginning 30.0 metres downhole, ranks as best drill hole on the project
  • Another near-surface zone has been discovered

 Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update for the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

"Four of these reported drill holes now rank amongst the top six in composite radioactivity results, as Baselode continues to expand upon its ACKIO near-surface discoveries. These results demonstrate high levels of radioactivity but also considerable widths of mineralization. Additionally, results from AK22-063 suggest that we've discovered another near-surface zone. The remainder of the drill program will seek to delineate the extent of these near-surface zones as they remain open in all directions. These discoveries are very shallow, with mineralization beginning 25 metres from surface at the overburden contact, similar to the open-pit mines in the Athabasca's history, most notably Rabbit Lake , Cluff Lake , and Uranium City operations," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

Baselode Being Showcased at ORE DAY: Today 9 am ET

Baselode Energy Corp. (" Baselode " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FIND) is pleased to announce that it will be featured at Ore Day which will be broadcast today June 10 th at 9 am ET at www.Oreday.com

Ore Day is a conference hosted by the Ore Group of Companies who focus on gold, copper, nickel, and uranium development projects.

Baselode Continues to Hit Near-Surface Mineralization and Some of the Strongest Intersections of Elevated Radioactivity

Highlights:

  • Three drill holes have now intersected elevated radioactivity within 45 m of vertical depth from surface
  • Two holes returned some the strongest elevated radioactivity intersections on ACKIO
  • AK22-040: 744 cps over 22.75 m at 115.05 m (new 2 nd best radioactivity intersection)
  • AK22-023: 538 cps over 29.25 m at 129.95 m (new 4 th best radioactivity intersection)
  • Change in drill azimuth direction has yielded a 100% intersection success

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

Baselode Energy Corp Exhibiting at Booth 332, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, May 17-18, 2022

 Baselode Energy Corp (TSXV: FIND) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #332 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

Denison Delivers Further Acquisition Proposal to UEX

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) has made a further proposal (an "Acquisition Proposal") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of UEX Corporation ("UEX"). Under the terms of the Acquisition Proposal, UEX shareholders would receive 0.32 shares of Denison in exchange for each share of UEX held, which represents an implied purchase price of $0.51 per UEX share, on a spot basis, as of the market close on August 8, 2022 . View PDF version.

UEX Corporation Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal and Postponement of Securityholders' Meeting

UEX Corporation

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan TheNewswire - August 8, 2022 UEX Corporation (TSX:UEX) (OTC:UEXCF) (" UEX " or the " Company ") announces that it has received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from a company (the " Offeror ") for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UEX in consideration for common shares of the Offeror by way of plan of arrangement (the " Offer ").

nuclear reactors, czech republic

VIDEO — UEC: Uranium Fundamentals Strong, Classic Supply Squeeze Building

UEC: Uranium Fundamentals Strong, Classic Supply Squeeze Buildingyoutu.be

Uranium investors have exercised patience for quite some time — is their wait coming to an end?

"I look at where we're at in the uranium sector right now, and I don't think the fundamentals for our commodity have ever been better," said Scott Melbye, executive vice president of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC).

He noted that governments around the world are waking up to nuclear's spot in the energy mix, but after years of low prices it will be tough for producers to meet this growing wave of demand.

Keep reading...Show less

UEX Files Updated West Bear Technical Report

UEX Corporation

Saskatoon, Saskatchewa n TheNewswire - August 8, 2022 UEX Corporation (TSX:UEX) (OTC:UEXCF) ("UEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has filed an updated technical report for the Company's 100% owned West Bear Project that includes an updated mineral resource estimate for the property.

Ur-Energy Announces Multi-Year Uranium Sales Agreement

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that it has signed a multi-year sales agreement with a leading U.S. nuclear utility to supply uranium produced from a project owned and operated by the Company's U.S. subsidiaries, including Lost Creek

Completing this supply agreement marks the first step of Ur-Energy's strategic product marketing plan by which the Company intends to commit a portion of its future uranium production into term sales agreements with U.S. based nuclear utilities. This initial agreement calls for the annual delivery of a base amount of 200,000 pounds of uranium concentrates over a six-year period beginning in the second half of 2023. Sales prices are anticipated to be profitable on a Company-wide, all-in cost basis and are escalated annually from the initial pricing in 2023.

Uranium Energy Corp. and UEX Corporation Announce Amendment to the Arrangement Agreement; Special Meeting of UEX Securityholders will Remain on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

More than 38% of eligible UEX securities have already been tendered, as of this press release, with 93.4% voting in favour of the UEC transaction

 Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the " Company " or " UEC ") and UEX Corporation (TSX: UEX) " UEX " are pleased to announce that they have entered into an amending agreement (the " Amending Agreement ") to the previously announced arrangement agreement dated June 13, 2022 as amended June 23, 2022 among UEX, UEC and the UEC 2022 Acquisition Corp., pursuant to which UEC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UEX (" UEX Shares ") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the " Transaction ").

