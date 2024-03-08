Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Gold Price Reaches New All-time High, Experts Say it's Not Done

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Critical Metals Corp. Completes Business Combination

Falcon Recieves Drill Permit Approval at Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton, Central Newfoundland

NorthStar Gaming Announces New Partnership Agreement with BettorView

Forte Minerals Acquires the Alto Ruri Epithermal Gold Prospect Near Barrick's Pierina Mine in Central Perú

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galloper Gold

BOOM:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Avenira Limited

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Avenira Limited (‘AEV’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AEV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 12 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

agriculture investingasx:aevavenira limitedlithium explorationlithium investingLithium Investing
AEV:AU
The Conversation (0)
Chariot Corporation

Chariot Corporation


Keep reading...Show less

ALBEMARLE ANNOUNCES UPSIZE AND PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF DEPOSITARY SHARES

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) (" Albemarle " or the "Company"), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced that it has priced its previously announced offering (the "Offering") of 40,000,000 depositary shares ("Depositary Shares"), each representing a 120th interest in a share of Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock of the Company ("Preferred Stock"), at a public offering price of $50 per share, in an underwritten registered public offering. In addition, Albemarle granted the underwriters in the Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,000,000 Depositary Shares, at the public offering price per share, less an underwriting discount. This reflects an upsizing of the previously announced offering of $1.75 billion of Depositary Shares to $2.0 billion of Depositary Shares and the previously announced option to purchase up to an additional $262.5 million to $300.0 million granted to the underwriters. The Offering is expected to close on or about March 8, 2024 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Spin-Out Dynamic Metals Signs $20M JV with Mineral Resources

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) is a pure-play US lithium company focussed on the development of the giant McDermitt Lithium Project, currently the largest lithium deposit in North America. Jindalee also provides shareholders with indirect exposure to lithium, gold, base and strategic metals, iron ore, uranium and magnesite in Australia through holdings in spin-out companies Dynamic Metals (ASX: DYM) and Energy Metals (ASX: EME).

Keep reading...Show less
Pursuit Minerals

Exploration Progress as Drill Hole 1 Commences at Rio Grande Sur

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on its maiden Stage 1 Drilling Program with the commencement of drill hole 1 (“DDH-1”) on the Maria Magdelena tenement.

Keep reading...Show less

ALBEMARLE ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF DEPOSITARY SHARES

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) (" Albemarle " or the "Company"), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, today announced that, subject to market and other conditions, it has commenced an offering (the "Offering") of $1 .75 billion of depositary shares ("Depositary Shares"), each representing a 120th interest in a share of Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock of the Company ("Preferred Stock"), in an underwritten registered public offering. In addition, Albemarle expects to grant the underwriters in the Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $262 .5 million of Depositary Shares.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Exploration Update - Redlings REE Project

Grid Battery Renews Engagement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. To Provide Social Media Services

ARway.ai Signs Multiple SaaS Deals For its Augmented Reality Experience Platform; in Real Estate, Fashion and Hospitality

Related News

Resource Investing

Exploration Update - Redlings REE Project

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Renews Engagement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. To Provide Social Media Services

Uranium Investing

Significant Expansion of Stated Resources at Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede Deposits Boosts Value of Wiluna Uranium Project

Gold Investing

Brightstar Completes Maiden Gold Pour

Gold Investing

Outstanding Value Demonstrated by Prefeasibility Study Outcomes for the Lady Julie Gold Project

Oil and Gas Investing

HEVI Eyeing Production at the End of 2024, CEO Says

×