Augustus Defines 2024 Exploration Program Over Ti-Tree Project

Augustus Defines 2024 Exploration Program Over Ti-Tree Project

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that its planning for exploration activities into 2024 is well progressed including RC and diamond drilling, geophysical assessment and soil sampling over areas of the Ti-Tree and Minga Bar fault structures.

The primary objectives of the 2024 exploration program are to:

  • Test with follow up RC and diamond drilling the multiple copper sulphide intercepts from prospects drilled during 2023
  • Conduct RC Drilling at known prospects not yet drill tested
  • Conduct a geophysical program over the Money Intrusion searching for nickel-copper sulphide targets
  • Soil sampling program south-east of Minnie Springs along the Minga Bar fault for additional copper-molybdenum- gold mineralisation
  • Soil sampling program west of Copper Ridge along the T-Tree Shear for further zones of copper-gold mineralisation
  • Follow-up on lithium soil anomalies along the Ti Tree Shear at the Peak Bore prospect

Andrew Reid, Managing Director

“We are now busy planning more expansive activities at our highly prospective Ti-Tree Shear project.

“Over the last 7 months since ASX listing, we have completed regional reconnaissance over substantial portions of the tenement package, finalised three aboriginal heritage surveys and conducted a 9,000m RC drilling program over the first 6 of our high priority targets.

“In 2024 we intend to expand upon what we have learned in 2023 delivering great exploration results as we begin to follow up recent results including the copper complex at Minnie Springs while working at the same time to explore for new prospects in unexplored territory”.

Figure 1. Map of Ti-Tree Shear Project and key prospect locations.

Exploration Activities 2024 Objectives

Augustus is already planning and focusing on its 2024 field program which will commence during Q1. The fully funded program intends to comprise RC and diamond drilling building on the activities of the recent 9,000m of drilling completed at Minnie Springs which resulted in widespread visible copper sulphide mineralisation.

The exploration program will consist of:

  • RC drilling across a number of prospects, some of which were drilled in 2023, and others with no prior drilling activities (Figures 1 & 2);
  • diamond drilling into deeper portions of the Minnie Springs prospect below the semi- massive and disseminated sulphides discovered in 2023. Timing to occur after the IP program over Minnie Springs is completed;
  • geophysical survey along the Money Intrusion targeting Dreadnought Resources style nickel-copper sulphides within doleritic units; and
  • soil sampling along the Ti-Tree Shear and Minga Bar fault structures over areas prospective for copper-nickel-gold-lead-lithium.

RC Drilling

At the Crawfords area, 2023 exploratory drilling covered the Nick’s Bore, Copper Ridge, Crawford and Crawford South prospects and is expected, based on assessment of the geology, to generate more follow up targets requiring RC drilling.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

asx stocks lithium explorationrare earth explorationcopper explorationlithium stocksrare earth stockscopper stocksasx:augresource investingResource Investing
AUG:AU
Augustus Minerals
×