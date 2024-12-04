Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ausquest limited

Maiden Drill Program Set to Commence at the High-Priority Cangallo Porphry Copper Project

AusQuest Limited (ASX: AQD) is pleased to advise that it is about to commence a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program to test a large-scale undrilled, porphyry copper target within its Cangallo Porphyry Copper Project (Cangallo) in southern Peru.

  • Maiden RC drill program to commence at Cangallo in mid-December
  • Program will test a large-scale, undrilled porphyry copper target
  • Assay results expected around the end of January 2025
  • Permitting underway for drill programs across other high-priority, large-scale porphyry copper targets at Lantana and Playa Kali

Access and drill pad preparations have commenced with drilling scheduled to start around mid-December. The planned program, which comprises a minimum of eight drill-holes for a total of ~2,500m, will take 3 to 4 weeks to complete with assay results expected around the end of January 2025.

Figure 1: Cangallo Porphyry Copper Prospect showing copper and molybdenum values and permitted drill sites.

Geological mapping and rock-chip sampling has outlined a partially exposed potential copper (+/- gold) porphyry system, within a large-scale (3km x 2km) caldera-like structure containing extensive colluvial and younger sediment cover.

The initial drilling program will test areas containing relatively intense veining (quartz) and porphyritic dykes, where higher copper (up to 0.65% Cu) and gold (up to 0.3g/t Au) values have been found. The possibility of a buried porphyry copper system beneath the extensive cover within the interpreted caldera-like structure will also be tested.

Cangallo is located close to significant infrastructure and is approximately 25km from the town of Chala, and within 10km of the coast.

Commenting on the imminent commencement of drilling at Cangallo, AusQuest’s Managing Director, Graeme Drew, said:

“This is a very exciting time for the Company as we are about to commence the maiden drill program at this high-priority porphyry copper target in Peru which we have been working towards for over 12 months.

Cangallo has never been drilled before and demonstrates classic geochemical and alteration signatures which suggest there is significant potential to discover large-scale copper porphyry mineralisation.

Success at Cangallo has potential to create significant value for our shareholders and we look forward to keeping our shareholders updated as the results become available.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from AusQuest limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

