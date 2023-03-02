Appia Reports Wide Mineralization at Wilson Zone (Up to 8.98m @ 9.46 wt.% TREO), and Expands Underlying AMP Zone
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is excited to announce the release of assay results from 2022 diamond drilling of the Wilson and AMP zones of the WRCB area at its 100%-owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REES) Property, Northern Saskatchewan.
Wilson Zone Highlights from the program include:
- All newly drilled mineralization intervals occur near surface from 15 to 85 meters depth (Table 1)
- 8.98m @ 9.46 wt.% TREO including 0.87m @ 17.1 wt.% TREO in hole 22-WRC-024
- 7.02m @ 1.37 wt.% TREO including 0.59m @ 11.88 wt.% TREO in hole 22-WRC-022
- 2.92m @ 7.99 wt.% TREO in hole 22-WRC-029; one of multiple mineralized intervals
AMP Zone Highlights from the program include:
- Mineralization intervals occur from near surface to 200 meters depth (Table 1); open in all directions
- 12.13m @ 0.33 wt.% TREO including 5.7m @ 0.55 wt.% TREO from hole 22-WRC-016
- 10.3m @ 0.42 wt.% TREO including 4.3m @ 0.61 wt.% TREO from hole 22-WRC-008
- 8.83m @ 0.36 wt.% TREO including 4.43m @ 0.55 wt.% TREO from hole 22-WRC-003B
- AMP Zone expands from that first reported June 1, 2022
- More drilling is warranted to the southeast along the >20 km structural corridor
Final assays for Appia's 2022 Alces Lake diamond drilling program have been received, compiled, and interpreted zone-by-zone. The first results from the final assays are reported here. Further results will follow once all the results are finalized. The Company received additional highly-mineralized results from new sections in the Wilson zone and doubled the strike length of the newly identified, underlying AMP zone to 300 metres, which continues to remain open down plunge and along strike. This zone extends south-southeast to Magnet Ridge, which occurs at the same structural level, but near-surface. Table 1 below highlights the most significant geochemical assay results from these two zones, AMP and Wilson. Table 2 provides the collar information for all of the drill holes from the 2022 Wilson and AMP (WRC) diamond drilling program. The complete assays results are available in Table 3 by clicking on this link.
Vice-President Exploration Irvine Annesley says, "The identification of the AMP zone (a new exploration target with metallogenic targeting implications) is an important development at Alces Lake. This style of mineralization (i.e., mineralized anatectic melt rocks within high-strain melt-transfer zones) is common to all previously discovered targets at WRCB and opens new mineralization potential for our 38,522.43-hectare property."
Appia President Stephen Burega says, "Impressive high grades from new sections in the Wilson Zone continue to add volume to the WRCB's low- to high-grade REE mineralization. The Alces Lake 2022 exploration program provided new discoveries, expanded existing mineralization zones, and delivered encouraging assay results for our exploration investment. From this, we added to our pipeline of drilling targets for 2023 and beyond (previously reported)."
Table 1. Significant Highlighted Drillhole Composites
Table 1. Highlighted assay composites from 2022 diamond drillholes in the WRCB area. wt.% TREO = ([CeO2 ppm] + [Dy2O3 ppm] + [Pr6O11 ppm] + [La2O3 ppm] + [Nd2O3 ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [Eu2O3 ppm] + [Gd2O3 ppm] + [Tb4O7 ppm] + [Ho2O3 ppm] [Er2O3 ppm] + [Yb2O3 ppm] + [Lu2O3] ppm + [Y2O3 ppm] ) / 10000
Table 2 - Drill hole collar details for 2022 WRCB drilling, including those of reported intercepts.
Table 3 - Assay Results for 2022 WRC Diamond Drill Holes - The complete assays results are available by clicking on this link.
Figure 1. Cross Section of Holes 22-WRC-022, 22-WRC-023, 22-WRC-024, and 22-WRC-025 in the WRCB Area. Vertical 10m thickness section looking 165 degrees.
Figure 2. Map of 2022 diamond drill holes (DDH) in the WRCB area. Map base illustrates approximate Thorium (Th) abundances as determined by airborne radiometric surveys. Th is an important pathfinder element (i.e. a proxy to monazite mineralization) at Alces Lake.
About the Alces Lake Project
The Alces Lake project encompasses some of the highest-grade total and critical* REEs and gallium mineralization in the world, hosted within several surface and near-surface monazite occurrences that remain open at depth and along strike.
* Critical rare earth elements are defined here as those that are in short-supply and high-demand for use in permanent magnets and modern electronic applications such as electric vehicles and wind turbines (i.e: neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb)).
All lithogeochemical assay results of core samples were provided by Saskatchewan Research Council's Geoanalytical Laboratory, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 (CAN-P-4E) certified laboratory in Saskatoon, SK. All analytical results reported herein have passed internal QA/QC review and compilation.
The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo, Vice-President Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp (Appia)
Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Alces Lake project area is 38,522.43 contiguous hectares (95,191.00 acres) in size and is 100% owned by Appia. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.
Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 153.8 million shares fully diluted.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information, please contact:
Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com.
Stephen Burega, President: (cellular) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com.
Irvine R. Annesley, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration: (tel.) (416) 546-2707 or (email) jnrirvine@appiareu.com.
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium
Overview
The global transition to clean energy technologies is placing increased attention on the critical minerals essential to manufacturing emerging technologies. These critical minerals include rare earth elements (REEs) required to produce permanent magnets and catalytic components in clean technologies.
Canada hosts significant REE deposits that have become central to the country’s plan to build a domestic and global supply chain to support the energy transition. The country hosts globally significant REE deposits, with over 14 million tonnes of rare earth oxides (REOs) estimated as of 2021.
To support Canada’s net-zero ambitions, the Government of Saskatchewan is spearheading the construction of North America’s first integrated and commercial REE processing plant. Home to some of the world’s most prolific mining assets, Saskatchewan is well-placed to be a hub for minerals processing and aid the development of a sustainable domestic supply chain for critical minerals. Mining and exploration companies in this region will stand to benefit from a ready-made facility to process raw materials into usable components for manufacturers.
Appia Rare Earths and Uranium (CSE:API, OTCQX:APAAF) is an exploration and development mining company with properties targeting REEs and uranium in Saskatchewan and Ontario. The Alces Lake prospect in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Appia’s flagship operation, contains the highest-grade monazite REE occurrences in North America and is among the highest globally. Alces Lake and the company’s additional REE prospects will benefit greatly from the soon-to-be-established REE processing facility in Saskatchewan.
Figure 1. Monazite-rich, rare earth element (REE) drill core from the Charles subzone of WRCB.
The presence of monazite-rich REE mineralization zones (Figure 1) at the Alces Lake property creates a significant opportunity for Appia, and additional monazite occurrences have been recently discovered in the area. Rare Earth Elements are not technically rare as they’re found in many rock types and geological environments, even trace amounts in most soil. However, it’s difficult to find deposits with high grades and substantial volumes, i.e., enough to mine economically, while also present in a mineral phase that can be processed.
Monazite comprises 50 to 60 percent total rare earth oxides (TREO), with 23 to 25 percent of these oxides designated as critical minerals by Canada and other countries. To put those numbers in context, monazite deposits contain up to 50 percent more critical REEs than bastnaesite deposits, another economically justifiable type of REE deposit. Additionally, the Alces Lake monazites contain economic-grade Ga (gallium) as a by-product.
In addition to Alces Lake, the company operates four other 100-percent-owned properties throughout the prolific uranium-rich Athabasca Basin (Figure 2). Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside projects each contain potential for significant amounts of uranium and REEs. Uranium has recently grown in demand as nuclear energy surges in popularity, increasing demand for the heavy metal. The company also has 100 percent ownership of the Elliot Lake uranium and REE property in Ontario.
Figure 2. Location of Alces Lake and current Appia claims in Northern Saskatchewan displayed on a geological domain map.
A management team with a combined 300 years of experience in the natural resource industry leads Appia in the exploration and development of its promising assets. In addition, the board of directors and leadership each bring decades of specialized expertise to guide Appia toward developing and commercializing its properties.
Company Highlights
- Appia Rare Earths and Uranium is an exploration and development mining company with REE and uranium assets in Saskatchewan and Ontario.
- The company’s flagship property in the Athabasca Basin, Alces Lake, contains high-grade monazite occurrences which are known to contain a higher concentration of REEs than other types of deposits. The presence of monazite gives the Alces Lake prospect blue-sky potential as exploration continues.
- Appia operates four additional properties in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, each containing economically significant amounts of REEs and uranium.
- The company's assets will significantly benefit from the planned REE processing facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
- An experienced management team with expertise throughout the natural resource industry leads Appia in exploring and developing its promising assets.
Key Projects
Athabasca Basin Projects
Appia has 100 percent ownership of five properties within Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, known for its rich mineral deposits. Combined, the company holds 110,997 hectares in the region.
Project Highlights:
- Alces Lake: The company’s flagship asset is prized for its significant monazite occurrences, known to have a high concentration of REEs, Th, and uranium. Alces Lake covers 35,682 hectares (88,173 acres). The project has coarse-grained monazite mineralization, which is easier to process than some other known REE occurrences/deposits. These mineralized zones at Alces Lake occur at or near surface level, typically within 10 meters to deeper levels, and comprising multiple zones over a large area (Figure 3).
Figure 3. 2022 target areas superimposed on a thorium (Th) equivalent radiometric anomaly map.
Additional highlights are:
- Significant New Monazite Discovery: Appia recently announced a new massive monazite discovery returning up to 36 weight total percent of total rare earth oxides (TREO), with a total of 13 new monazite occurrences identified. This discovery is part of the 2022 prospecting and drilling program that drilled a total meterage of 17,481 metres. Additional notable results include:
- 3.34 weight total percent TREO returned from a mineralized biotite shear zone at the West Limb anomaly
- 4.34 weight total percent TREO returned from visible monazite in a shear zone at a previously unexplored and un-named radiometric prospect south of the Magnet Ridge zone
- 2.03 weight total percent TREO returned from visible monazite discovered in the Western Anomaly
- World-class Total Rare Earth Oxide Deposits: Results from the 2021 drill program and recently completed 2022 program demonstrate the world-class potential of Alces Lake. The asset contains critical REEs necessary for permanent magnets, including neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium.
- Close Proximity to REE Processing Facility: The project is near the Saskatchewan Research Council’s (SRC) new REE processing facility, which is expected to be fully operational in 2024. Existing pilot facilities have already been shown to optimize the monazite processing flow and have even processed monazite from Alces Lake.
- Loranger: Loranger covers 26,409 hectares and is located 10 kilometers away from the all-season provincial highway 905. Appia has recently carried out airborne EM surveys and ground prospecting to follow up on completed drilling campaigns, which discovered uranium mineralization up to 0.066 weight total percent.
- North Wollaston: Covering 11,372 hectares, the North Wollaston project includes uranium, molybdenum and REE mineralization. The project is near robust infrastructure and all-season highways, powerlines and airstrips. The company has conducted airborne EM, magnetic and radiometric surveys, and ground prospecting for new drilling targets.
- Eastside: Appia’s 4,933-hectare Eastside project includes uranium, copper, PGE and molybdenum mineralization. The property is located 50 kilometers from the company’s Loranger property. Field reconnaissance and prospecting was carried out and will be continued in 2023.
- Otherside: This land package, totaling 27,291 contiguous hectares within the north central Athabasca Basin, lies along and adjacent to the extension of the ENE-WSW-trending Grease River Shear Zone, which hosts the Fond du Lac unconformity uranium mineralization. The property has been historically explored by regional airborne geophysical, boulder prospecting, and lake sediment geochemical surveys which define numerous anomalous U target areas.
Elliot Lake Project
Figure 4. Location and geology of the Elliot Lake project.
The company’s Northern Ontario uranium and REE asset comprises 101 staked mineral claims approximately three kilometers away from the town of Elliot Lake. The Elliot Lake project is 30 kilometers north of the Trans-Canada highway and has access to strong local infrastructure.
Project Highlights:
- Late-Stage Exploration Asset: The project has an exploration history dating back to 1949. The asset was acquired by Appia in 2014 and has since undergone multiple rounds of drill holes, surface samplings, and geophysical surveying using modern technologies and techniques.
- Significant Resource Estimate: The Elliot Lake project has a prolific NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate, including:
- 14.43 million tons grading 0.55 pounds uranium oxide/ton and 3.30 pounds TREE/ton, for a total of 8 million pounds uranium oxide and 47.7 million pounds TREE Indicated
- 42.45 million tons grading 0.47 pounds uranium oxide/ton and 3.14 pounds TREE/ton, for a total of 20.1 million pounds uranium oxide and 133.2 million pounds
- TREE Inferred in the Teasdale Zone plus 30.31 million tons grading 0.91 pounds uranium oxide/ton, for a total of 27.6 million pounds uranium oxide.
- Quartz-Pebble Mineralizations with Consistent Grading: Elliot Lake’s mineralizations host uranium and REEs within quartz-pebble conglomerate beds with consistent grades in thickness. Uranium deposits are primarily brannerite and uraninite, types that are readily leachable.
Management Team
Anastasios (Tom) Drivas - CEO and Director
Tom Drivas is a business entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in various industries, including over 20 years in the mineral resource industry, and is also currently a director of Romios Gold Resources Inc., a publicly traded company he founded in 1995.
Stephen Burega - President
Stephen has significant management and operations experience in the mining and natural resources sectors including corporate development and fundraising; joint venture structure and negotiations; and management of public markets. His deep emerging markets background along with a strong understanding of stakeholder management, social development and structured community engagement and programming also positions him well to lead Appia’s First Nations/Indigenous community engagement.
Frank van de Water - CFO, Secretary and Director
Frank van de Water has been involved with international mining, metals and resource companies in North and Latin Americas, Europe and Africa for over 40 years.
Dr. Irvine R. Annesley - VP of Exploration
Dr. Irvine R. Annesley is emeritus professor in economic (mining and mineral exploration) geology at École Nationale Supérieure de Géologie, (Nancy, France), and adjunct professor in geology at the University of Saskatchewan. He has over 35 years of global exploration and applied research experience in uranium, gold and base metals, most recently with Athabasca uranium explorer JNR Resources Inc.
Eclipse Metals Investor Presentation - January 2023
Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (FSE:9EU) (Eclipse Metals or the Company) is pleased to enclose its March investor presentation.
Authorised for release by the Board.
Carl Popal
Executive Chairman
+61 8 9480 0420
About Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (FSE:9EU)
Eclipse Metals Ltd is an Australian exploration company focused on exploring southwestern Greenland, Northern Territory and Queensland for multi commodity mineralisation. Eclipse Metals Ltd has an impressive portfolio of assets prospective for cryolite, fluorite, siderite, quartz, REE, gold, platinum group metals, manganese, palladium, vanadium and uranium mineralisation. The Company’s mission is to increase shareholders’ wealth through capital growth and ultimately dividends. Eclipse Metals Ltd plans to achieve this goal by exploring for and developing viable mineral deposits to generate mining or joint venture incomes.
Highly Experienced Global Commodities Marketing Executive Joins The RareX Board
Former senior FMG, Danakali and Rio executive Danny Goeman appointed as non-executive Director
Australian sustainable rare earths company RareX Limited (ASX: REE) (RareX or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of highly experienced mining executive, Mr Danny Goeman, to its Board as a Non- Executive Director.
The appointment further strengthens the Company’s strategic planning, marketing and sales capabilities as it progresses the development of its flagship Cummins Range Rare Earths-Phosphate Project in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.
Mr Goeman has over 20 years of marketing and sales experience including industry analysis, price negotiation, market segmentation and product placement across multiple commodities and multiple jurisdictions including Australia, Asia and Europe.
He was previously the global director of sales & marketing and shipping at Fortescue Metals Group (ASX: FMG) for four years before becoming a senior advisor to the chief executive in September 2022.
Prior to FMG, he was head of marketing at international potash development company, Danakali (ASX: DNK), where he developed the off-take strategy and off-take contract frameworks and led the off-take negotiations on behalf of the Colluli Mining Share Company. He became its chief executive from September 2017 to August 2018.
Prior to Danakali, Mr Goeman worked within Rio Tinto and held leading roles in commodity price negotiations, market analysis, market segmentation and price forecasting.
Commenting on the appointment, RareX Managing Director, Jeremy Robinson, said: “Danny’s appointment brings invaluable marketing and commercial expertise which will be key to unlocking the full value of the products we plan to produce at Cummins Range.
“Danny’s expertise and global connections will be extremely important to us as we move through the Pre- Feasibility Study, secure off-take partners and move forward to financing following the planned resource upgrade later this month.”
The Company has agreed to issue 4,500,000 unquoted options to Mr Goeman with an exercise price of $0.10 each and expiring 1 March 2026. Further details are set out in the Appendix 3G of today’s date and in Appendix 1 to this announcement.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of RareX Limited.
Appointment Of Exploration Manager To Advance Gascoyne Projects
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the successful appointment of highly experienced geologist Steve Vallance to the position of Exploration Manager, effective immediately.
Mr. Vallance’s appointment follows the Company’s acquisition of two highly prospective projects in the emerging critical minerals Gascoyne region of Western Australia, including the successful capital raise of $2.0M from sophisticated and professional investors.
Mr. Vallance has over 35 years’ experience across a range of commodities including nickel, lithium, manganese and gold with a solid track record of building strong and cohesive exploration teams. He will also serve as the Company’s ongoing Competent Person.
Most notably Mr. Vallance was Chief Exploration Geologist with Jubilee Mines for almost 10 years and co-lead the discovery of several major Nickel Sulphide deposits which ultimately led to the $3.3B takeover by Xstrata Nickel. However, it is Mr. Vallance’s most recent work with lithium and manganese exploration that arms the Company with the technical exploration expertise it needs to interrogate its newly acquired Morrisey Hill Lithium and White Castles Manganese projects.
Mr. Vallance's immediate task will be to conduct a detailed review of the Targeting Report from expert geological consultants RSC which is due this week and which will provide the basis for the design and implementation of the optimal exploration programs for each of the Company’s Gascoyne projects.
CEO Jeremy Bower said,
“This appointment represents the next step in our strategic plan for the Company. We have recently completed transformative acquisitions to dramatically increase our land holding in arguably one of the country’s hottest emerging critical minerals regions and with Steve’s appointment we now have a highly experienced geologist to lead our exploration programs. I have no doubt that Steve will be a great fit for Reach and I look forward to working together with him and building a strong and focused team as we move towards our maiden drilling program in the Gascoyne.”
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Reach Resources Limited
Substantial New Body Of Rare Earth Mineralisation Confirmed At Cowalinya
- Assays received for additional 51 holes from HRE’s rare earth exploration and resource expansion drilling program at Cowalinya
- Thickest mineralised intercept at Cowalinya to date – 42 metres @ 790 ppm TREO from 12 metres in hole AC226 – within a substantial new Western Zone of rare earth mineralisation
- Drill intersections from the Western Zone include:
- AC225: 19 metres @ 3190 ppm TREO (32.5% magnet REOs) from 16 metres
- including 8 metres @ 5382 ppm TREO from 24 metres
- AC279: 10 metres @ 1580 ppm TREO (27.4% magnet REOs) from 29 metres
- including 4 metres @ 2486 ppm TREO from 31 metres
- AC275: 18 metres @ 1344 ppm TREO (22.2% magnet REOs) from 19 metres
- including 2 metres @ 3492 ppm TREO from 19 metres
- including 4 metres @ 1936 ppm TREO from 27 metres
- AC302: 12 metres @ 1207 ppm TREO (23.8% magnet REOs) from 18 metres
- including 2 metres @ 3455 ppm TREO from 26 metres
- AC274: 26 metres @ 1133 ppm TREO (25.7% magnet REOs) from 14 metres
- including 10 metres @ 1559 ppm TREO from 16 metres
- AC226: 42 metres @ 790 ppm TREO (25.4% magnet REOs) from 12 metres
- including 6 metres @ 1795 ppm TREO from 26 metres
- AC225: 19 metres @ 3190 ppm TREO (32.5% magnet REOs) from 16 metres
On reviewing the results, HRE Executive Director Richard Brescianini commented, “The assays being reported today are the most significant of the program to date. We are now seeing solid evidence of a new and substantial body of rare earth mineralisation in saprolite to the west of our Cowalinya South resource. This Western Zone is consistently thicker and appears to have better grade characteristics than Cowalinya South. It is unconstrained in its lateral extent.
“In the coming weeks, we will report assays from another 107 holes to the west and south- west of Cowalinya South which have the potential to expand this exciting new discovery. I am confident this will be the foundation of an updated resource for the project which I anticipate will be estimated by mid-year.”
Assays of saprolite in the 9 km2 area immediately west of the Cowalinya South resource1 continue to return thick developments of rare earth mineralisation featuring a higher average grade (784 ppm TREO) and width (11.9 metres) compared with the existing resource, including consistently enhanced concentrations of the important magnet rare earths. Within this zone are numerous shallow high-grade intervals that are summarised in Table 1, including:
8 metres @ 5382 ppm TREO from 24 metres depth in hole AC225 (within 19 metres @ 3190 ppm TREO from 16 metres)
4 metres @ 4266 ppm TREO from 17 metres in hole AC221 (within 10 metres @ 2087 ppm TREO from 17 metres).
This large new Western Zone of rare earths is now apparent in a systematic drill pattern up to 4.3 kilometres west of the existing resource along five adjacent 400-metre-spaced drill lines between 6358200N and 6359800N (Figure 1). Subject to confirmatory assays from a number of holes west of AC233, AC289, AC218 and AC201, this zone could also extend westwards into HRE’s recently acquired E63/2144 tenement.
Cross sections along two of these five drill lines are shown in Figures 2 and 3. Section A-B along 6359400N now contains complete assays for holes AC225 and AC226 in which mineralisation previously remained open at depth (refer to ASX announcement 31 January 2023). Rare earth mineralisation has now been shown to continue uninterrupted to bedrock in both holes, with AC226 assaying 42 metres @ 790 ppm TREO from 12 metres depth, the thickest mineralised intercept drilled at Cowalinya to date.
Assays for the program’s remaining 246 holes, including from the central and northern parts of the tenement for which none have been received, will be reported by the Company in the period ahead.
Aclara Provides Exploration Results for Potential Second Module
Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce drilling results completed over Verónica Norte (the "Project") located 45 km from Concepcion, Chile. The Project corresponds to a new target area approximately 45 kms south of the Penco Module Project.
Approximately 2,905 meters (m) from 125 sonic drill holes were completed in the Project in the second half of 2022 as part of an initial drilling campaign covering 982 hectares (Ha) of total target of 5,055 Ha (see Figure 1). The purpose of this initial drilling campaign was to confirm the depth extension of the positive results obtained from surface geological reconnaissance and geochemical sampling and to test the lateral extents of the mineralization.
The drill hole program:
- confirmed rare-earth elements (REE) mineralization recognized through geological work, including geochemical sampling continued at depth.
- recognized that the mineralization occurs mainly in the first 15m below surface, with an economic horizon of approximately 7m.
- confirmed that REE are highly absorbed into ionic clays resulting in a high percentage of REE exchangeable fraction recovery (see table 3).
- confirmed attractive recoverable values of the heavy rare earths (HREE,) Dysprosium and Terbium (DyTb), as well as the light rare earths, Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr).
- confirmed that the mineralization remains open on its lateral extents at different topographic levels.
Ramón Barúa, CEO of Aclara, commented:
"Initial exploration results at Veronica North represent the first step towards becoming a multi-modular HREE Company. As we progress, our in-house developed exploration model has proven highly effective in finding REE-enriched ionic clay deposits. We are very encouraged with these results and plan to continue with further drilling campaigns to unlock the full potential of the asset".
A location map is shown in Figure 1, where the full Veronica district is displayed covering approximately 13,122Ha in high priority drilling areas, comprising of Veronica Norte (5,055Ha), Verónica Centro (2,492Ha) and Veronica Sur (5,575Ha). The drilling campaign executed in 2022 is mainly concentrated in the north of Veronica Norte. Drill holes, averaging 25m in depth, intersected mineralization with TREY (total rare earth plus yttrium) economic grades; the interception length and average composite grades (ppm) of these intersections are shown in Table 1.
Figure 1. Plant view of Veronica Norte Project location (purple outline), red dots show drill holes of the 2022 campaign while grey dots represent previous drill holes in the area.
Patricio Irribarra, Head of Geology at Aclara, commented:
"The drill holes in the Veronica Norte area were designed to (i) confirm the presence of REE mineralization beneath the good results obtained during surface geochemical scan and sampling, (ii) test other targets in the area and finally, (iii) understand the geological factors that control the mineralization.
Verónica Norte displays different characteristics to the Penco Module, such as being a shallower yet potentially larger deposit, with lower grades but with a significantly higher exchangeable REE fraction with interesting levels of both DyTb and NdPr. We are encouraged that Veronica Norte mineralization remains open on its lateral extents at different topographic levels, generating new targeting zones and rewarding our exploration efforts. We have decided to continue with the drilling and sub-surface sampling in the Veronica Norte area, targeting other sectors to keep evaluating the site potential and its extension.
The areas of Veronica district were heavily impacted by the fires during February, which has put a temporary restriction to re-initiate drilling works. During the summer season, we will keep helping the affected communities on site as well as collaborating with forestry companies. We intend to resume greenfield campaigns at the appropriate time once we receive clearance from superficial land owners."
Geological Overview
The Project hosts rare earth elements mineralization absorbed into an ionic clay deposit, which is formed by the weathering of calc-alkaline with peraluminous signal rocks as protolith, containing REE bearing and accessory minerals such as monazite, allanite, and apatite, and as impurities in primary minerals. Due to surface weathering, REE containing minerals are decomposed, and ionized REEs are absorbed on the surface of clay minerals such as halloysite and kaolinite.
According to the geological mapping and the information obtained from the Veronica Norte 2022 drill hole campaign, the local geology is shown to be homogeneous, defined by two lithological Units (Figure 2B). Predominating in areal extent is biotite granitoid (TBT) and, to a lesser extent, in the northern portion of the area, a diorite (DRT). The chemical results of both Units do not show significant differences in grade values, implying a priori the lack of lithological control of the mineralization. Even though mineralized DRT tends to be richer in TREY, the extent of TBT in the area presents more interest, considering it also reaches potentially economic values of its exchangeable fraction. The regolith profile shown in Figure 2A is characterized not only by its observed geological criteria (texture, alteration grade, mineral composition), but also by its chemical data, which helps limit their extent, narrowing the horizon hosting the mineralization. Topography appears to control the formation and preservation of the mineralized horizon, being present at different topographic altitudes, where the exchangeable fraction of the mineralization is hosted at shallow depths (between the first 10-15 m).
As the mineralization is controlled mainly by the weathering/regolith development instead of the lithology, Figure 3A shows the 3D geological units, which will be used for eventual Mineral Resource estimation. These units are displayed in the cross section presented in Figure 3A and the map view in Figure 3B.
Figure 2. Northern Veronica Norte. (A) Cross section (A-A') exhibiting association between the lithology and regolith on the area, and some holes displaying TREY in ppm. (B) Plan view showing associated geology and regolith extension through 3D modeling. A yellow trace line indicates the location of the cross-section displayed in "A." The black contour represents the delineated interest area that has been modeled and the white dots represent drill holes in the area. The image shows that the mineralized horizon (M) found at Veronica Norte is controlled by the development and conservation of favourable regolith horizon at certain topographic levels where continuity is exhibited. The mineralization is found at shallow depths (approximately first 10 - 15 m from the surface).
Figure 3. Northern Veronica Norte. (A) Cross section (A-A') showing geological units defined by favourable regolith. P, upper-medium pedolith; M, medium-lower pedolith; S, upper-lower saprolith; R, saprock and bedrock. Some holes display TREY exchangeable fraction (B) Plan view showing associated geology and regolith horizons. The yellow trace line indicates the location of the cross-section displayed in "A." The black outcrop contour represents the delineated areas of interest that have been modeled to date.
Sampling and Assay Protocols
The 125 sonic drill holes were sampled in intervals of 0.8m to 2m, for a total of 1,827 samples, which had been sent for TREY analysis to ALS, and desorption TREY Analysis to AGS. Sampling and analytical protocols are unchanged from the Penco Technical Report, which was identified to be in line with standard industry practice. The QA/QC program indicates high levels of precision and accuracy for Dy, Tb, Nd, Pr and Lu. Overall, the database for total grades similarly shows high precision and accuracy.
Qualified Person and technical help
The technical information in this news release, including the information related to geology, drilling, and mineralization, has been reviewed and approved by Luis Oviedo, an independent Consulting Geologist with more than 45 years of experience. Mr. Oviedo is a member of the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile and the Comisión Calificadora de Competencias en Recursos y Reservas Mineras (Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile) and is an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ).
The QP confirms that he visited the project area on January 26, 2023 and was supported by the Head of Geology at Aclara, Patricio Irribarra, and colleague Rene Henriquez, who reviewed and analyzed the relevant project information. Carlos Santos, Database and QA/QC Geologist of the company provided an analysis of the QA/QC work over the Veronica Norte deposit.
For further information, please contact:
Ramon Barua
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@aclara-re.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to mineral continuity, grade, and upside at the Veronica Norte zone, the issuance of an updated Mineral Resource statement, and the contemplated development of greenfield targets and expected reduction in permitting risk. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 30, 2022 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.
Table 1: Summary of Veronica Norte Drill Hole results
Table 2: Summary of Veronica Norte Drill Hole with exchangeable fraction (desorption) results
Table 3: Comparison of whole rock and exchangeable fraction results for desorbable mineralized lenght
Notes:
- TREY = Total rare earth plus yttrium
- REYd = Desorption rare earth plus ytrium
- Dy + Tb = Dysprosium plus terbium
- Pr + Nd = Praseodymium plus neodymium
- The boreholes in bold letters are shown in the cross sections
- All holes are vertical and interval thickness approximates true thickness.
What are Rare Earths Used For? (Updated 2023)
There are 17 rare earth elements (REEs) in all — 15 lanthanides plus yttrium and scandium.
It's a fairly diverse group, with each element having different applications, pricing and available supply. However, REEs are often placed in the same basket because they do not occur separately from each other in nature. Aside from that, separation is tricky — before modern methods were available, the process was too difficult and expensive to pursue.
Despite the market's complexity, it's worth taking a closer look at the different rare earths and their uses. As global governments take steps to meet energy transition goals, demand is expected to grow immensely, creating opportunities for investors with knowledge of the sector. Read on to learn more about this important group of critical metals.
Are rare earth elements really rare?
Many REE investors will be familiar with the adage that rare earths are not that rare — in fact, according to the US Geological Survey, most rare earths are more plentiful in the Earth's crust than gold, silver and platinum.
As of 2022 there were more than 130 million metric tons of rare earth reserves. Rare earths can be found in carbonatite deposits, alkaline igneous systems, ion-adsorption clay deposits and monazite-xenotime-bearing placer deposits.
The key point to note is that even though REEs are relatively abundant in the Earth’s crust worldwide, “minable concentrations are less common than for most other mineral commodities,” as per the US Geological Survey.
In terms of the availability of specific elements, lanthanum and cerium are relatively abundant in rare earths deposits, while neodymium and praseodymium are much less so; meanwhile, erbium, ytterbium and lutetium are rare. Yttrium is as common as lanthanum and cerium in some types of deposits, but scandium is also very rare.
Rare earths are usually divided into "heavy" and "light" varieties based on their atomic weight. And while the concentration of different REEs varies within each given deposit, every deposit is usually dominated by either heavy or light rare earths, with some elements being much more abundant.
How are rare earths used in manufacturing and industry?
As mentioned, although REEs are grouped together in the ground, their applications vary widely.
Cerium, the most abundant rare earth, is more plentiful in the Earth's crust than copper. The metal is used as a polishing agent for different types of glass, including LCD screens.
Lanthanum is used as a catalyst for refining petroleum and to improve the alkali resistance of glass, especially in camera lenses. This REE is also used to make the carbon arc lights used by the motion picture industry.
Europium is used in chemical formulations for LEDs, CRT displays and florescent bulbs. Yttrium is also used in LEDs and florescent bulbs. While erbium has several uses, it's most commonly used to make glass optical fibers as it can amplify network signals.
As mentioned earlier, one of the REEs that is rare in terms of mine supply is scandium, a critical metal that is as strong as titanium, as light as aluminum and as hard as ceramic. There are a number of new applications emerging for scandium, including alloys for high-end sports equipment, as well as for automotive and airplane parts.
What are rare earth magnets and how are they used?
Praseodymium, neodymium, samarium and dysprosium are often used in rare earth magnets, which are stronger in terms of weight or volume than any other magnet type. These magnets are finding increasing uses, especially when space is limited.
Magnets made from neodymium, boron and iron, called neodymium magnets, are the strongest available, and these magnets can be found in the motors of wind turbines, as well as electric vehicles.
Samarium-cobalt magnets are favored in military applications. That's because these magnets can operate at extremely high temperatures and are not affected by electromagnetic pulses. For example, an electromagnetic pulse resulting from a nuclear weapon discharged a distance wouldn't have an effect on a motor driven by samarium-cobalt magnets.
Most other industries use neodymium blends as the magnet of choice due to the high price of cobalt.
Praseodymium and dysprosium are also commonly used in industrial magnets in order to improve coercivity and resistance to corrosion. Furthermore, dysprosium has another function in neodymium-praseodymium-iron-boron magnets — the magnets can only operate at fairly low temperatures on their own, but the addition of either dysprosium or another rare earth, terbium, allows them to keep working at much higher temperatures.
One of the most promising markets for rare earth magnets is electric vehicle motors. However, it's important to note that permanent neodymium magnets are not strictly necessary to the construction of any electric vehicle. In fact, Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model S main motor does not contain any type of magnet.
How will rare earths be used in the future?
Applications for rare earth magnets are rapidly growing as new technologies evolve. However, lack of secure supply has driven some industries to seek out alternative technologies that don't require REE magnets.
Still, rare earth magnets are not going away anytime soon. REEs are an important part of the technology that drives modern life. They can be found in smartphones, computers and televisions, and as discussed are an important component in green energy technologies such as wind turbines and many electric vehicle motors.
Understanding the different types of rare earths is the first step toward making an investment in this space. It's also useful to understand supply and demand dynamics, from the top-producing countries to the nations with the top reserves; being aware of the outlook for the industry can also help investors make the right moves.
For those who decide they are interested in the longer-term potential for the rare earths sector, there are plenty of ways to get exposure to rare earths, including the biggest rare earths companies and the top gainers in the sector.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2014.
