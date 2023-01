Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

The global transition to clean energy technologies is placing increased attention on the critical minerals essential to manufacturing emerging technologies. These critical minerals include rare earth elements (REEs) required to produce permanent magnets and catalytic components in clean technologies.

Canada hosts significant REE deposits that have become central to the country’s plan to build a domestic and global supply chain to support the energy transition. The country hosts globally significant REE deposits, with over 14 million tonnes of rare earth oxides (REOs) estimated as of 2021.

To support Canada’s net-zero ambitions, the Government of Saskatchewan is spearheading the construction of North America’s first integrated and commercial REE processing plant. Home to some of the world’s most prolific mining assets, Saskatchewan is well-placed to be a hub for minerals processing and aid the development of a sustainable domestic supply chain for critical minerals. Mining and exploration companies in this region will stand to benefit from a ready-made facility to process raw materials into usable components for manufacturers.

