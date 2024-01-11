Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Appia Receives Approval for 12 Additional Claim Blocks at Its PCH Rare Earths Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, Goias, Brazil

Appia Receives Approval for 12 Additional Claim Blocks at Its PCH Rare Earths Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, Goias, Brazil

Total Exploration Area More Than Doubled Adding 23,412.11 Hectares, Presenting Exceptional New Potential for Additional Critical Mineral Targets

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the extension of its existing mining claims at the PCH project in Goias, Brazil from 17,551.07 hectares to an expansive 40,963.18 hectares across a total of 22 claim blocks. This substantial 133% increase in the current land package includes 12 new claims independently staked by the Company, but included as part of the project acquisition (details available HERE), incurring minimal costs. This strategic expansion provides Appia with an exceptional opportunity to explore this promising geological corridor to the north of its current claim zones, unveiling new avenues for potential critical mineral resource discoveries.

"The expansion of our exploration rights to 40,963.18 hectares marks a pivotal moment for Appia in Brazil as we build on the momentum achieved through our initial drilling program at the Target IV and Buriti zones," commented Stephen Burega, President, "Our dedicated Brazilian team is eager to explore the untapped potential of the northern corridor, where similar geological and geophysical features have been identified."

Burega adds, "There is huge potential in these new claim blocks as we can draw clear parallels to the favourable geology that hosts the critical rare earth minerals that initially convinced us to enter into our agreement on the PCH project. Doubling the size of our overall land package within the prolific alkali province not only reflects our commitment but also strengthens the Company's strategic plans. We aim to develop a series of potential target zones, extending the project focus for the benefit of our valued shareholders. This expansion underscores our dedication to unlocking the full spectrum of opportunities in Brazil's mineral-rich landscape."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/193856_5da74710d4fba8b3_001.jpg
 
MAP #1 - Target IV covers 193.28 hectares and Buriti covers 210.39 hectares of claim 860058/2018, which spans a total area of 1,874.6 hectares.
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/193856_5da74710d4fba8b3_001full.jpg

Target IV represents a unique high-grade critical REE mineralization zone, with the southwest quadrant displaying exceptional drill results, further details available HERE. Appia's new Scandium and Cobalt discovery zone, Buriti (south of Target IV) revealed substantial findings in hole PCH-RC-116, from surface to 24 metres and remains open at depth, additional details are available HERE.


ANM* n°Permits n°Area (ha)Status
1860058/201854451874.60GRANTED
2860059/201854461864.41GRANTED
3860060/201854471901.19GRANTED
4860464/20203627983.40GRANTED
5860465/202022511978.45GRANTED
6860466/2020-1005.85Application
7860467/202036261984.03GRANTED
8860468/202072701972.94GRANTED
9860469/202072711995.29GRANTED
10860498/202070991990.87GRANTED
11860307/202344621982.69GRANTED
12860333/202347051984.98GRANTED
13860334/202394241983.50GRANTED
14860335/202394251980.50GRANTED
15860336/202394261984.98GRANTED
16860337/202394271983.87GRANTED
17860338/202394281964.45GRANTED
18860339/202394291982.73GRANTED
19860340/202394301969.12GRANTED
20860341/202394311982.13GRANTED
21860342/202394321965.26GRANTED
22860343/202394331647.94GRANTED
 




Total:
40963.18ha
 



* ANM - Brazilian Mining Agency

 

CHART #1 - List of previously acquired, and newly staked, claim numbers and areas for the PCH project.

The Company remains committed to maintaining open communication with local communities, stakeholders, and regulatory bodies throughout the exploration process and will continue to disseminate information relating to our exploration activities on a timely basis.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE).

The Company successfully added 23,412.11 ha to the PCH project's total hectares with the approval of 12 new claims, bringing the overall project size to 40,963.18 ha.

Appia has 136.3 million common shares outstanding, 144.1 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by, or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com.

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

Contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director
(c) (416) 876-3957
(f) (416) 218-9772
(e) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President
(c) (647) 515-3734
(e) sburega@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193856

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×