Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its third quarter financial results on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 1:30 p.m. PT . Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan , 805-447-0974 (media)
Megan Fox , 805-447-1423 (media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Positive Topline Results of Phase 3 COMMANDS Trial

Reblozyl, the first erythroid maturation agent, met primary and key secondary endpoints in the first-line treatment of patients with very low/low/intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the COMMANDS study, a Phase 3, open-label, randomized trial evaluating Reblozyl ® (luspatercept-aamt), met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in red blood cell transfusion independence (RBC-TI) with concurrent hemoglobin (Hb) increase in the first-line treatment of adult patients with very low-, low- or intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) who require RBC transfusions. This result was based on a pre-specified interim analysis conducted through an independent review committee. Safety results in the trial were consistent with the safety profile of Reblozyl previously demonstrated in the MEDALIST study (NCT02631070), and no new safety signals were reported.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results on November 3, 2022

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that it will release financial and operational results for third quarter 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022, before markets open. Aurinia's management team will host a conference call/webcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review these results and provide a general business update.

Interested participants can dial 877-407-9170 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). The audio webcast can also be accessed under "News/Events" through the "Investors" section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia's website.

AMGEN ANNOUNCES 2022 FOURTH QUARTER DIVIDEND

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $1.94 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on December 8, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 17, 2022 .

AbbVie Announces Submissions of Regulatory Applications for Epcoritamab for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma and Large B-Cell Lymphoma

  • European Medicines Agency (EMA) validates AbbVie's Marketing Authorization Application; Genmab submits Biologics License Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
  • The submissions are supported by the EPCORE™ NHL-1 open-label, multi-center Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of subcutaneous epcoritamab in adult patients with relapsed, progressive or refractory CD20+ mature B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL)

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for epcoritamab (DuoBody ® -CD3xCD20), an investigational subcutaneous bispecific antibody, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsedrefractory (RR) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy. Additionally, Genmab has submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for epcoritamab for the treatment of adult patients with RR large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

The regulatory submissions are supported by previously announced results from the LBCL cohort of the EPCORE™ NHL-1 open-label, multi-center Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of investigational epcoritamab in adult patients with relapsed, progressive or refractory CD20+ mature B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), including DLBCL.

AbbVie Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Reports Third-Quarter Diluted EPS of $2.21 on a GAAP Basis, an Increase of 24.2 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $3.66 , an Increase of 29.3 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.02 Per Share related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense 1
  • Delivers Third-Quarter Net Revenues of $14.812 Billion , an Increase of 3.3 Percent on a Reported Basis and 5.4 Percent Operationally
  • Third -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Immunology Portfolio Were $7.651 Billion , an Increase of 14.6 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 16.4 Percent on an Operational Basis; U.S. Humira Net Revenues Were $4.956 Billion , an Increase of 7.4 Percent; Internationally, Humira Net Revenues Were $603 Million , a Decrease of 25.9 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 16.8 Percent on an Operational Basis, Due to Biosimilar Competition; Global Skyrizi Net Revenues Were $1.397 Billion ; Global Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $695 Million
  • Third -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Hematologic Oncology Portfolio Were $1.650 Billion , a Decrease of 11.7 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 9.9 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Imbruvica Net Revenues Were $1.135 Billion , a Decrease of 17.4 Percent , with U.S. Net Revenues of $849 Million and International Profit Sharing of $286 Million ; Global Venclexta Net Revenues Were $515 Million
  • Third -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Neuroscience Portfolio Were $1.672 Billion , an Increase of 6.7 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 8.3 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Therapeutic Net Revenues Were $699 Million ; Vraylar Net Revenues Were $554 Million
  • Third -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Aesthetics Portfolio Were $1.301 Billion , an Increase of 4.0 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 8.1 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Cosmetic Net Revenues Were $637 Million ; Global Juvederm Net Revenues Were $352 Million
  • Confirms Midpoint of 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range and Narrows Range from $13.76 - $13.96 to $13.84 - $13.88 , which Includes an Unfavorable Impact of $0.25 Per Share Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense Incurred Year-To-Date Through the Third Quarter 2022
  • Announces 2023 Dividend Increase of 5.0 Percent, Beginning with Dividend Payable in February 2023

ABBVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 .

"We continue to see strong momentum from our key immunology assets, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, and this performance – combined with strength from other growth drivers within our diverse portfolio – has mitigated the impact of temporary economic headwinds on our aesthetics products to deliver another quarter of strong results," said Richard A. Gonzalez , chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "Based upon our performance and confidence in AbbVie's long-term outlook, we are once again meaningfully raising our dividend."

Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Product Sales Excluding Veklury Increased 11% Year-Over-Year to $6.1 billion

Biktarvy Sales Increased 22% Year-Over-Year to $2.8 billion

