Alpha Lithium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company has adopted an advance notice policy (the " Policy ") in connection with the nomination process for the Company's directors. The Policy will be presented to shareholders for ratification and approval at the next shareholder meeting of the Company.

The purpose of the Policy is to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with a clear framework for nominating directors of the Company. The Policy establishes a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual general or special meeting of shareholders and sets out the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form in order for any director nominee to be eligible for election at any annual or special meeting of shareholders.

For all meetings of shareholders of the Company: (a) in the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, notice of a director nomination must be given to the Company not less than 30 days nor more than 65 days prior to the date of the annual meeting of shareholders. However, if the annual meeting of shareholders is called for a date that is less than 50 days after the date (the " Notice Date ") on which the meeting was first announced, notice may be made no later than the 10th day following the Notice Date; and (b) in the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual meeting) called for the purpose of electing directors (whether or not called for other purposes), notice of a director nomination must be given to the Company no later than the 15 th day following the day on the meeting was first announced.

The Policy is effective immediately. At the next shareholder meeting of the Company, the Company will seek shareholder approval and ratification of the Policy. In the event that shareholders determine not to ratify the Policy by ordinary resolution, the Policy shall terminate and be void and of no further force and effect following the termination of the Meeting. A copy of the Policy is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile. A summary of the Policy will also be included in the management information circular of the Company prepared in connection with the next shareholder's meeting.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Alpha Lithium CORPORATION

"Brad Nichol"

Brad Nichol
President, CEO and Director

For more information:
Alpha Lithium Investor Relations
Tel: +1 844 592 6337

relations@alphalithium.com
www.alphalithium.com

About Alpha Lithium (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1)

Alpha Lithium is a team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar and Hombre Muerto Salars. In Tolillar, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina's last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned "Lithium Triangle". In Hombre Muerto, we continue to expand our 5,000+ hectare (12,570 acres) foothold in one of the world's highest quality, longest producing, lithium salars. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Orocobre Limited, Galaxy Lithium, Livent Corporation, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

The NEO Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.


Alpha Lithium Achieves Best Grades To-Date at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Achieves Best Grades To-Date at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company focused on the development of over 27,500 hectares of what may be the last undeveloped lithium salar in the region, is pleased to report record grade lithium concentrations and very significant flow-rates from the latest production well identified as WBALT15, which was recently drilled within the Tolillar Salar, Argentina.

Test results from WBALT15 returned lithium concentrations up to 360 mg/L. Like almost every well drilled by Alpha, WBALT15 was drilled and cased as a production well. Pumping tests demonstrated an exceptional flow rate, averaging greater than 40 m 3 /hr of brine over a 72-hour flow test on a restricted pump. A larger pump was not available during this initial flow test, but one will be available when the well is put into production; significantly higher pumping rates are expected with a larger pump.

Alpha Lithium Finalizes Unconditional Deed for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Finalizes Unconditional Deed for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company focused on the development of over 27,500 hectares of what may be the last undeveloped lithium salar in the region, is pleased to report that the Energy and Mining Resources of Salta ("REMSA") one of the original vendors of Tolillar Salar, has audited and approved all of Alpha Lithium Argentina SA's ("Alpha SA") investment expenditures to date, and has released Alpha SA of any further obligations under the REMSA Agreement, originally dated January 23, 2019.

The fulfilment of these obligations means that Alpha SA has completed all earning commitments on the areas it originally acquired from REMSA.

Infinity Stone Acquires Shorty West Lithium Project Adjacent to Li-FT Power's Yellowknife Pegmatite Project

Infinity Stone Acquires Shorty West Lithium Project Adjacent to Li-FT Power's Yellowknife Pegmatite Project

Highlights

  • Shorty West Project border is approximately 83 meters from the Hi (Shorty) pegmatite on LiFT's Yellowknife Lithium Project, that has returned an average 1.07% Li2O in channel sampling.

Coloured Ties Clarifies Paid-Up Capital of Its Common Shares

Coloured Ties Clarifies Paid-Up Capital of Its Common Shares

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces that further to its substantial issuer bid (the "SIB") filed on December 8, 2022, it wishes to clarify the paid-up capital for the SIB should be $9.22 per share for total aggregate paid-up capital for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) of approximately $203,889,898.

For further information please contact:

Infinity Stone Closes $500,000 Flow Through Private Placement

Infinity Stone Closes $500,000 Flow Through Private Placement

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 1,250,000 flow-through Units (each a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.40 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "FT Offering"). Each FT Unit is comprised of one (1) Class A Subordinate Voting Share (a "Share") and one-half (12) of one share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one (1) Share (a "FT Warrant Share") at a price of $0.65 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

Energy Fuels Awarded Contract to Sell $18.5 Million of Uranium to U.S. Uranium Reserve

Energy Fuels Awarded Contract to Sell $18.5 Million of Uranium to U.S. Uranium Reserve

  • DOE program supports critical domestic clean energy & national security priorities
  • Pending membership in DOE HALEU Consortium to support fuel for next generation advanced nuclear reactors

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") a leading U.S. producer of uranium and rare earth elements (" REE "), today announced that it has been awarded a contract to sell $18.5 million of natural uranium concentrates (" U 3 O 8 ") to the U.S. government for the establishment of a strategic uranium reserve (the " Uranium Reserve "). The U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration (" NNSA "), an office within the U.S. Department of Energy (" DOE "), is the agency tasked with purchasing domestic U 3 O 8 and conversion services for the Uranium Reserve. The Uranium Reserve is intended to be a backup source of supply for domestic nuclear power plants in the event of a significant market disruption. Additionally, the Company announced its application for membership in the DOE's newly created HALEU Consortium.

Avalon Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,950,000

Avalon Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,950,000

 Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.  (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement consisting of 11,470,624 flow-through units at a price of $0.17 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,950,000.

Each flow-through unit was comprised of one flow-through common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire one non-flow-through common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months from closing.

Foremost Lithium Completes Acquisition of The Little Granite Mine in the Winston Group of Properties, New Mexico, USA, Announces Chairman, Executive and Adviser Appointments

Foremost Lithium Completes Acquisition of The Little Granite Mine in the Winston Group of Properties, New Mexico, USA, Announces Chairman, Executive and Adviser Appointments

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further to its news release of March 31, 2015, that it has entered into an amended property acquisition agreement pursuant to which it has acquired 100% interest of the Little Granite Claims in the Winston Group of Properties GoldSilver Project (the "Property").

Under the amended terms, Foremost successfully negotiated the final cash payment required to exercise its option on the Property from $380,000USD to $75,000USD which has been satisfied through the issuance a non-interest-bearing promissory note to the arm's length Vendor (the "Note"). The Note is due and payable by October 15, 2023, of which an initial $25,000 payment has been made. Following these amendments, the Company has acquired the Property for aggregate consideration of $186,000USD, versus aggregate consideration of $434,000USD under the original terms.

