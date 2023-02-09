Critical MetalsInvesting News

Aclara Appoints New Director

Aclara Appoints New Director

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Maria Olivia Recart to Aclara's board of directors (the "Board"), following the unanimous approval by the existing members of the Board. Ms. Recart will also serve as Chair of the Sustainability Committee of the Board. Following the appointment of Ms. Recart, the Board will be comprised of 7 directors, 4 of whom are independent

"We are pleased to welcome Maria Olivia to the Aclara Board," said Eduardo Hochschild, Chairman of Aclara. "Maria Olivia's extensive ESG experience covering ethical production, sustainable supply chains, community and government relations, environmental matters and social value, will be invaluable to Aclara as we grow our business and pursue our mission to be the cleanest heavy rare earths producer in the world."

Ms. Recart is an independent non-executive member of the board of directors of CAP S.A, a Chilean listed producer of iron ore, which owns a steel refinery and a company that builds iron and steel products (including housing panels). She also serves as president of the Audit Committee as well as a member of certain other committees of CAP S.A. She is also a board member of Comunidad Mujer, a Chilean non-profit organization advocating for women's issues in public policy.

Previously, Ms. Recart was the Rector of Universidad Santo Tomás from 2019 to 2023. Prior to that, she worked at BHP from 2010 to 2018 as Vice President Corporate Affairs, where she was responsible for community engagement, communications, government relations and social value strategy for the Americas. During that time, she also served as a member of the Owners' Council of Escondida (the largest copper mine in the world by production, owned by BHP, Mitsubishi and Rio Tinto), where she advised on a range of operational (including safety), financial, commercial, HR and strategy issues. She was also appointed as Vice President of the board of directors of Fundación Chile, a mixed board composed of Chilean government officials and BHP appointed professionals; Vice President of Centro de Entrenamiento Industrial y Minero (CEIM), an apprentice learning center to promote the skills needed in workforce for productivity impact in mining and construction operations; and Vice President of Fundación Minera Escondida, a non-profit organization in the region of Antofagasta whose initiatives are focused on making impact in the region's human and social capital and target minorities, the indigenous communities and women in particular.

Ms. Recart also has experience in the public sector in Chile, where she served as Vice Minister of Finance between 2006 and 2010 under President Michelle Bachelet's first government and was responsible for the team that led Chile into the OECD.

"I'm honored to welcome Maria Olivia to our Board", said Ramon Barúa, Chief Executive Officer and director of Aclara. "As we implement our strategic plan, it is especially important that our Board membership reflects our commitment to our communities and our environment. We are very pleased that Maria Olivia, who is from the Biobio Region in Chile, will contribute remarkable in-country experience, a strong business network and added enthusiasm to our Aclara story."

About Aclara

Aclara Resources is a Rare Earths company with a development project in Chile and is listed on the TSX (TSX:ARA). Aclara is initiating the development of its resources through a project called the Penco Module, which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares, and which hosts ionic clays rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's extraction process offers several environmentally positive attributes such as: no blasting, crushing, or milling; no tailings facility; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; is amenable to leaching with a fertilizer; and contains no radioactivity. In parallel with the development of the Penco Module, the Company intends to define additional opportunities to increase potential future rare earth element production via intensive greenfield exploration programmes and the development of additional project "modules" within the Company's concessions.1

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to, among other things, management's expectations as to the accretive value to the Company from the appointment of Ms. Recart to the Board. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 30, 2022 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Ramon Barúa
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@aclara-re.com

SOURCE: Aclara Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738746/Aclara-Appoints-New-Director

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara ResourcesTSX:ARACritical Metals Investing
ARA:CA
Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA)

Aclara Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Provides 2022 Review and 2023 Outlook

Aclara Provides 2022 Review and 2023 Outlook

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to provide a review of 2022 and an outlook for 2023

2022: Significant progress

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Provides an Update on Its Greenfield Exploration Plan

Aclara Provides an Update on Its Greenfield Exploration Plan

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to provide an update on its greenfield exploration

In parallel with the development of the Penco Module, the Company intends to define additional opportunities to increase potential future rare earth element production via intensive greenfield exploration programmes and the development of additional project "modules" within the Company's concessions.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Provides an Update on the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Penco Module Project

Aclara Provides an Update on the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Penco Module Project

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("Updated Mineral Resource Estimate" or "Updated MRE") for its Rare Earth Element ("REE") project, Penco Module ("Project"), located in the BioBio Region of Chile

Aclara Resources Inc., Thursday, December 1, 2022, Press release picture

Following drilling campaigns carried out during 2021 and 2022, a total of 5,298 m from 175 new drill holes have been completed and incorporated into the Updated MRE. This work has resulted in both the definition of a new resource area, Alexandra Poniente, as well as an increase in the Mineral Resources within the Project area.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Confirms Successful Completion of Its Process Flowsheet at Lab Scale

Aclara Confirms Successful Completion of Its Process Flowsheet at Lab Scale

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a laboratory testing phase undertaken to optimize the metallurgical process and ensure that liquid residues not are generated. This test work forms part of the development program for the extraction of Rare Earth Elements ("REE") from Aclara's ionic clay resource in the Penco Module ("Project") located in the Bio Bio Region, in the south of Chile

This represents an important milestone in the development of the proposed Aclara REE extraction process, now known as "Circular Mineral Harvesting", as it demonstrates a unique process that not only results in attractive recoveries of REE but also minimizes the associated environmental footprint. The results show that 95% of the fresh water utilized by the process plant is retained within the circuit, that 99% of the main reagent (ammonium sulphate) is recirculated, and that no liquid residues will be produced thus negating the need for a tailings facility. In addition, the mining activities do not require the use of explosives nor subsequent crushing and milling, resulting in a very low carbon footprint operation. The successful completion of this test work materially de-risks the metallurgical attributes of the Project.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Provides Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

Aclara Provides Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Details of the Company's financial results are contained in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, which will be available under the Company's corporate profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.aclara-re.com. All amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise stated

Q3 Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Grant of Stock Options

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Grant of Stock Options

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors approved and authorized the grant of 1,748,000 stock options (the "Options") to various directors and consultants of the Company effective February 3, 2023. The Options were granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Company. All of the Options vested on their date of grant. One (1) Option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Company (each a "Share" and collectively, the "Shares") at a price of CAD$0.45 per Share for a period of five (5) years from the Option grant date. The exercise price of the Options was set as the closing trading price of the Shares on the Option grant date.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Completes 2022 Core Assay Program and Discovers New Vein-Hosted Gold to 32.5 g/t

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Completes 2022 Core Assay Program and Discovers New Vein-Hosted Gold to 32.5 g/t

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the confirmation of additional high-grade gold assays (see Tables 1 and 2) and to provide a status update from its 6,000 metre exploration drilling program initiated in 2022 at its Midnight gold claim ("Midnight") located in Rossland, British Columbia (the "2022 Drilling Program"). The Rossland Gold Camp historically produced over 2.76 million ounces of recovered gold and 3.52 million ounces of recovered silver.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

F3 URANIUM CORP. ("FUU ")
[Formerly FISSION 3.0 CORP. ("FUU ")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases of December 13, 2022, December 22, 2022 and January 18, 2023, that it has closed the final tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of ordinary units (the "Ordinary Units").

The Closing consisted of the issuance of 159,524 Ordinary Units for gross proceeds of $67,000. The Ordinary Units were issued at a price of $0.42 per Ordinary Unit. Each Ordinary Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, an "Ordinary Warrant"). Each Ordinary Warrant, together with CAD$0.70, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share until January 26, 2025. All securities issued in connection with the Closing are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation ending on May 27, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Provides Update on Seismic Acquisition and Second Farmout Well Drilled by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Provides Update on Seismic Acquisition and Second Farmout Well Drilled by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and commercializing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the second well (the " Second Test Well "), NAH Pinto Creek 01-01-06-10W3M, on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan.

The Second Test Well was drilled and fully funded by HEVI's farmout partner, North American Helium (" NAH "), pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (see press releases dated October 21, 2022 , and June 28, 2022 ). After reaching total depth, NAH informed HEVI that the Second Test Well will be abandoned. NAH is expected to select its third licenced location on HEVI lands (the " Third Test Well ") by March 31, 2023 and spud the Third Test Well before June 30, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Appointment of Stephen Burega as President

Appia Announces Appointment of Stephen Burega as President

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I:F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I:BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Burega has been appointed President of the Company effective immediately. Stephen will be working alongside CEO, Tom Drivas as Appia moves forward with its continuing development of core rare earths and uranium assets in Canada.

Mr. Burega has held senior resource management roles working internationally and has a strong technical knowledge of exploration operations and the North American and European financial markets. Stephen has led the development of market awareness, sales campaigns and raised public and private capital across various natural resources assets while developing innovative investment solutions to promote ESG criteria.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Skyharbour Announces Exploration Agreement with English River First Nation

Multiple New Heavy Rare Earth Targets Identified Following Exciting Air-Core Results

Related News

Lithium Investing

A.I.S. Resources’ Optionee C29 Metals Intercepts +30m Brine Aquifer At Pocitos 7 DDH1 Salta, Argentina

Resource Investing

Strong Gas Results From Core Well 270-06C

Copper Investing

Maiden JORC Mineral Resource Increases Zinc Metal By 44% At The West Desert Deposit

Lithium Investing

High Grade and Low Impurity, Premium Spodumene Concentrate Produced from Mavis Lake

Silver Investing

Drilling Hits Northern Extension Of Abra Mineralisation

Lithium Investing

Which Lithium Juniors Have Supply Deals With EV Makers?

Gold Investing

Gold Stands Tall as Safe Haven, Experts Say at VRIC

×