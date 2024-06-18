Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CUFE LTD

47.1% Niobium and 9.01% Tantalum Identified in Columbite Rock Chip at North Dam

CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) (CuFe or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the following exploration activities within E15/1495 at North Dam.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Columbite Rock chip sample ND11 sourced from pegmatite returned significant results for Niobium 47.1 % (Nb) and Tantalum 9.01% (Ta) within the North Dam Project.
  • This follows up from previously announced (22 August 2023) rock chips collected from a stream bed which returned results 43.93% Nb and 14.53% Ta.
  • Anomalous Nb in soil geochemistry is coincident with out cropping pegmatites within the central area of E15/1495, which will be drill tested in the upcoming RC drill program.
  • Preliminary heritage survey report now received and supports performing the planned activities, final report is expected this month, with drilling continuing to be targeted to commence in July.
  • Infill soil sampling has been completed in targeted zones and results will be incorporated into the final drill hole plans as results are received.
CuFe Executive Director, Mark Hancock, commented“The recent work by the team at North Dam further illustrates the potential of the tenement and although the results are from a columbite chip it shows the potential of the pegmatites across the tenement to host critical minerals other than lithium. We are eager to start our maiden drilling program to further understand the potential of the region”.

As per ASX announcement dated 28th May 2024 a soil geochemistry review, detailed pegmatite mapping and rock chip sampling was undertaken to identify the source pegmatites that have likely shed the columbite and tantalite rock chips along a 97m narrow stream bed which returned 43.93% Nb and 14.53% Ta from sample S254 (refer to ASX release dated 22nd August 2023). A recent rock chip sample ND11 of columbite was collected directly from an outcropping pegmatite located nearby the Niobium soil anomaly and 100m South East from S254.

The selective sample of columbite from weathered pegmatite is biased and does not represent the true concentration of the overall pegmatite but yielded a Niobium content of 47.1% and Tantalum 9.01% (see Figure 1 and Table 1).

Broader zones of anomalous Niobium (>15ppm and > 20ppm) from soil geochemistry have been interpreted (See Figure 2) and are coincident with outcropping pegmatites. These pegmatites to the West will both be mapped in detail for the presence of columbite and have drill holes planned to intersect them as part of the wider RC program, which is primarily targeting Li2O.

A preliminary report has been received for the recent heritage survey and supports performing the planned activities, with the final report expected this month. Following this, preparatory works can be executed prior to mobilisation of the drilling contractor, with drilling targeted to commence in July.

Infill soil sampling work to assist in definition of the priority drill holes has now been completed and results will be incorporated into the drill plans once received.

Figure 1: Photos columbite and source pegmatite

Table 1: Sample ND11 rock chip niobium and tantalum chemistry.

Figure 2: Location of anomalous Nb rock chip sample and soil anomaly at the North Dam Projects


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from CUFE LTD, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

copper investing, iron investing, resource investing, asx:cuf, cufe ltd, rare earth investing
Equinox Resources Limited

New Outcropping Boulders with the Potential to Host High Grade Hard Rock Rare Earth Mineralisation Discovered in Expanded Field Reconnaissance Program at Campo Grande Project

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) (“Equinox Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration activities at the “Campo Grande” Rare Earths (‘Campo Grande Project’) covering ~1801km2 in the Rare Earth (REE) province of Bahia, Brazil. The new detailed pan concentrate sampling and mapping campaign is focused on identifying anomalies and pathfinder minerals essential for discovering Rare Earths, targets for drilling and for guiding future exploration activities.

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals CEO Lloyd Kaiser.

DY6 Metals CEO Touts Africa's Rising Role in Global Rare Earths Supply Chains

The geopolitical landscape is shifting, and African nations, particularly resource-rich countries like Malawi, are becoming vital to the global supply chain of rare earth metals, according to Lloyd Kaiser, CEO of Australia-based DY6 Metals (ASX:DY6).

Countries such as the US are aiming to diversify their sources of critical minerals and reduce their reliance on China by enhancing relations with African countries.

“Africa offers a lot — it's rich in critical materials and could also help secure supply," Kaiser said, commenting on calls for the US government to build stronger trade relationships with African nations to align with America’s broader objective to ensure a stable and secure supply of essential raw materials.

Keep reading...Show less
Solar panels with wind turbine farm.

Raising the Bar in Sustainable Mineral Supply Chains

To support decarbonization, electrification and clean energy, it is necessary to boost global critical minerals production.

At present, the world faces multiple supply shortfalls, including but not limited to lithium, rare earths and copper. Achieving a meaningful transition means sustainability must be integrated not just in production, but throughout the supply chain.

Given their capacity to incorporate sustainable practices throughout their value chain processes and protocols, mining companies with vertical integration strategies can offer a unique value proposition for investors.

Keep reading...Show less
ChemX Materials

SPP Shortfall Placement Completed

ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials developer, advises it has received binding commitments for the SPP Shortfall from the recently completed Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The SPP Shortfall has raised a total of $201,600 gross proceeds via the placement of 4,200,000 fully paid ordinary shares to sophisticated investors. Under the same terms as the SPP, every two Shortfall Shares will be accompanied by an attaching option (Shortfall Option) to be issued under the Options Prospectus.

Keep reading...Show less
Eclipse Metals

Historical Drill Core from Ivigtût Project to be Tested to Extend Resource Estimation

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse Metals or the Company) is pleased to announce a significant development in its Ivigtût multi-commodity REE Project in southwestern Greenland. The Company has been granted access to 1940s-era archived historical diamond drill core, which has demonstrated high-grade rare earth element (REE) results from initial core samples, as released in November 2021.

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

Tundulu Licence Granted Initial Met Test Work Underway

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has received confirmation from the Malawian Department of Mines that the licence area for its Tundulu project (previously under application) has now been formally granted.

Keep reading...Show less

