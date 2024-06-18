- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
47.1% Niobium and 9.01% Tantalum Identified in Columbite Rock Chip at North Dam
CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) (CuFe or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the following exploration activities within E15/1495 at North Dam.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Columbite Rock chip sample ND11 sourced from pegmatite returned significant results for Niobium 47.1 % (Nb) and Tantalum 9.01% (Ta) within the North Dam Project.
- This follows up from previously announced (22 August 2023) rock chips collected from a stream bed which returned results 43.93% Nb and 14.53% Ta.
- Anomalous Nb in soil geochemistry is coincident with out cropping pegmatites within the central area of E15/1495, which will be drill tested in the upcoming RC drill program.
- Preliminary heritage survey report now received and supports performing the planned activities, final report is expected this month, with drilling continuing to be targeted to commence in July.
- Infill soil sampling has been completed in targeted zones and results will be incorporated into the final drill hole plans as results are received.
As per ASX announcement dated 28th May 2024 a soil geochemistry review, detailed pegmatite mapping and rock chip sampling was undertaken to identify the source pegmatites that have likely shed the columbite and tantalite rock chips along a 97m narrow stream bed which returned 43.93% Nb and 14.53% Ta from sample S254 (refer to ASX release dated 22nd August 2023). A recent rock chip sample ND11 of columbite was collected directly from an outcropping pegmatite located nearby the Niobium soil anomaly and 100m South East from S254.
The selective sample of columbite from weathered pegmatite is biased and does not represent the true concentration of the overall pegmatite but yielded a Niobium content of 47.1% and Tantalum 9.01% (see Figure 1 and Table 1).
Broader zones of anomalous Niobium (>15ppm and > 20ppm) from soil geochemistry have been interpreted (See Figure 2) and are coincident with outcropping pegmatites. These pegmatites to the West will both be mapped in detail for the presence of columbite and have drill holes planned to intersect them as part of the wider RC program, which is primarily targeting Li2O.
A preliminary report has been received for the recent heritage survey and supports performing the planned activities, with the final report expected this month. Following this, preparatory works can be executed prior to mobilisation of the drilling contractor, with drilling targeted to commence in July.
Infill soil sampling work to assist in definition of the priority drill holes has now been completed and results will be incorporated into the drill plans once received.
Figure 1: Photos columbite and source pegmatite
Table 1: Sample ND11 rock chip niobium and tantalum chemistry.
Figure 2: Location of anomalous Nb rock chip sample and soil anomaly at the North Dam Projects
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from CUFE LTD, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
New Outcropping Boulders with the Potential to Host High Grade Hard Rock Rare Earth Mineralisation Discovered in Expanded Field Reconnaissance Program at Campo Grande Project
Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) (“Equinox Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration activities at the “Campo Grande” Rare Earths (‘Campo Grande Project’) covering ~1801km2 in the Rare Earth (REE) province of Bahia, Brazil. The new detailed pan concentrate sampling and mapping campaign is focused on identifying anomalies and pathfinder minerals essential for discovering Rare Earths, targets for drilling and for guiding future exploration activities.
- Following the recently completed drilling program at the Rio Negro hard rock rare earth prospect, Equinox has significantly expanded its surface field work at the wider Campo Grande Rare Earth Project.
- Multiple new outcropping boulders in a number of new areas have been discovered that are considered highly prospective to host high grade hard rock rare earth mineralization with a number of samples collected and sent to the laboratory for assaying.
- Rio Negro is located ~20 km along strike from Brazilian Rare Earth’s Pele Project and ~5 km from their Sulista Project.1
- Rio Negro constitutes only a small proportion of Equinox’s extensive landholding in the region (see Figure 2), including coverage of a large proportion of the critical Volta Da Rio Plutonic suite, and is therefore well-positioned for a potential high-grade hard rock rare earth discovery.
- Assay results from the Rio Negro drilling program, comprising 156 auger and 3 RC holes to date, are due imminently. The RC holes penetrated hard rock at a depth of ~40 meters.
- New areas have been identified (refer to Figure 3) containing high thorium anomalies over much of the tenure, which is a key pathfinder element for high-grade rare earth mineralisation.
During a recent 18-day on-site visit, Managing Director Zac Komur, along with the in country management and geological teams, conducted field work activities across key prospects within the ~1801km2 of prospective REE tenements currently held in and around Brazilian Rare Earth’s (ASX:BRE) prospects of Monte Alto, Pele and their Sulista Projects.1 Multiple surface outcroppings were present across the targeted areas that are considered highly prospective for high grade hard rock earths. These outcrops were inspected and hard rock grab samples were collected and now at the laboratory for comprehensive assaying.
As Equinox Resources advances its exploration efforts, the Company remains committed to a systematic approach to the geological techniques used to potentially discover ultra-high grade rare earths across the ~1,800km2 of the Campo Grande Project. Shareholders can expect further updates as data becomes available and exploration progresses.
Equinox Resources Managing Director and CEO, Zac Komur, commented:
“Great to be back on the ground in Brazil, overseeing the impressive work our exploration team has achieved at Campo Grande. Traveling across our extensive tenements, I was struck by the sheer scale of our project. Our initial Rio Negro prospect represents just 1% of our total holdings for Campo Grande.
We have significant work ahead to approach our exploration in a systematic geological manner, ensuring that our investments are targeted wisely. I have full confidence in our geology team and their relentless dedication.
During my visit, I encountered multiple massive outcrop trendlines across our tenements. These have been sampled, and we are eagerly awaiting the results to strategically plan our next steps.”
Figure 1: EQN Managing Director Zac Komur on one of the outcrops at the Monoel Vitorino Block Prospect
Equinox Resources emphasizes that visual observations should never be considered a proxy or substitute for rigorous laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor or principal economic interest. Visual assessments alone cannot determine concentrations, grades, impurities, or any properties critical to valuations. The photos that included in this announcement will be submitted for laboratory assay to determine full suite TREO grades.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Equinox Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
DY6 Metals CEO Touts Africa's Rising Role in Global Rare Earths Supply Chains
The geopolitical landscape is shifting, and African nations, particularly resource-rich countries like Malawi, are becoming vital to the global supply chain of rare earth metals, according to Lloyd Kaiser, CEO of Australia-based DY6 Metals (ASX:DY6).
Countries such as the US are aiming to diversify their sources of critical minerals and reduce their reliance on China by enhancing relations with African countries.
“Africa offers a lot — it's rich in critical materials and could also help secure supply," Kaiser said, commenting on calls for the US government to build stronger trade relationships with African nations to align with America’s broader objective to ensure a stable and secure supply of essential raw materials.
"I think the government of Malawi would like to see more support from the US to assist with infrastructure, and that would also then help with all the mining companies coming into fruition," he continued, adding that mutual interest in such collaborations could result in vast economic and developmental benefits for African nations and improved supply security for the US.
DY6 owns six heavy rare earths and critical minerals projects in Southern Malawi, a region that has proven economic rare earth elements deposits. Historical drilling at the company's Tundulu project has confirmed its potential to host significant rare earth elements mineralisation.
Watch the full interview with Lloyd Kaiser, CEO of DY6 Metals, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by DY6 Metals (ASX:DY6). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by DY6 Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. DY6 Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with DY6 Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Raising the Bar in Sustainable Mineral Supply Chains
To support decarbonization, electrification and clean energy, it is necessary to boost global critical minerals production.
At present, the world faces multiple supply shortfalls, including but not limited to lithium, rare earths and copper. Achieving a meaningful transition means sustainability must be integrated not just in production, but throughout the supply chain.
Given their capacity to incorporate sustainable practices throughout their value chain processes and protocols, mining companies with vertical integration strategies can offer a unique value proposition for investors.
Proven model
Vertically integrated value chains have existed in the resource sector for decades, driving many mergers and acquisitions while serving as the key value proposition for mining and resource companies of all sizes.
Certain resources, particularly those with high asset specificity, such as bauxite, are produced and processed almost entirely under vertical integration or quasi-vertical integration arrangements. The core reasons for these arrangements have remained relatively constant over the years.
For one, vertical integration provides resilience against market volatility, insulating against both downstream and upstream impacts through greater control and lower production costs. This business model also allows a mining company to take advantage of improved margins in adjacent sectors of the value chain, and boost upstream channels to market and generate incremental demand for commodities.
Sustainability strategies
The transition to cleaner forms of energy and electric vehicles will not happen overnight. It's an expensive and complex long-term undertaking. Moreover, it requires a massive amount of raw materials — and ensuring a company’s entire supply chain is traceable and sustainable can be challenging.
A vertical integration strategy can provide a pathway for a company to ensure a sustainable and responsible supply chain — from extraction and processing to sale and distribution, and potentially even product development.
As an investor, one must examine a mining company's entire supply chain to verify claims of vertical integration and sustainability, including extraction, processing and refinement.
Vertically integrated mining companies to watch
Given how long vertical integration strategies have existed in mining and resources, it should come as little surprise that many companies embrace them, including some of the largest producers in the world. Below, you'll find a few examples we believe could make for particularly valuable investment targets.
Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA,OTC Pink:ARAAF)
A development-stage company focused on ion-adsorption-clay-hosted heavy rare earth minerals, Aclara leverages its patented Circular Mineral Harvestingprocess that produces no solid or liquid waste, requires no explosives, milling or crushing, and recirculates up to 95 percent of used water. The company has committed to fully revegetating and revitalizing the extraction zones at its projects in Chile and Brazil.
Beyond its Circular Mineral Harvesting process, Aclara plans to become a vertically integrated rare earth production company, from mine to metals and alloys, while consistently prioritizing and implementing sustainable practices throughout the value chain. In collaboration with the Saskatchewan Research Council and Hatch, the company is developing a rare earth separation facility in the US using a solvent extraction process. In addition, Aclara’s recently announced joint venture with CAP S.A. aims to offer a geopolitically independent alternative supply of rare earths for the permanent magnets market. In further demonstration of its resolve toward sustainability, Aclara recently joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. With over 24,000 participating organizations across 160 companies, the Global Compact defines a ten-principle framework on labor, human rights, anti-corruption and environmental practices.
Northern Graphite (TSXV:NGC,OTCQB:NGPHF)
As the only producer of graphite in North America, Northern (formerly Northern Graphite) recently rebranded to emphasize its new strategy to evolve into a vertically integrated mine-to-market-to-battery company. Northern owns and operates the Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec, the Bissett Creek project in Ontario and a Namibian project that it is waiting to bring back online. Once the Namibian project is operational, Northern will be one of the largest non-Chinese natural graphite producers in the world.
This puts the company in an excellent position to expand downstream, leveraging its pre-existing expertise to help establish a stable North American battery supply chain.
Arafura Resources (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF)
An Australian REE company focused on sustainable development, Arafura maintains full ownership of the Nolans Project. Located 135 kilometers north of Alice Springs, the project is rich in both neodymium and praseodymium. Arafura has secured government funding to support the project, which it plans to develop into a vertically integrated operation with on-site processing facilities.
Once completed, the mine is expected to have a 38-year life with a capacity of 4,400 MT of annual neodymium-praseodymium concentrate production.
Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT,OTCQB:FTMDF)
A diversified development-stage mining company based in North America, Fortune Minerals owns the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company is currently working to advance the vertically integrated project, producing bulk concentrate through a mine and onsite mill and then shipping the concentrate to a company-owned plant in Southern Canada for refinement. Fortune Minerals is also actively dedicated to sustainability, Indigenous relations and community outreach; the company currently maintains a working relationship with the Tlicho First Nation on the project.
Elcora Advanced Materials (TSXV:ERA)
Founded in 2011, Elcora is a vertically integrated battery materials company structured to address the entire battery value chain. The company is particularly noteworthy for its proprietary refinement process to cost-effectively purify battery metals and minerals. Through this process, Elcora is able to produce high-quality graphene.
Elcora currently owns and operates the Sakura graphite mine in Sri Lanka and the Atlas Lion vanadium deposit in Morocco. The company also operates a processing facility near the Ragedara Mine in Sri Lanka.
Investor takeaway
Vertical integration is nothing new for the mining sector. But with sustainable and cost-effective production now front-of-mind for more stakeholders than ever, vertical integration strategies have never been more relevant. Companies that can successfully execute a vertical integration initiative gain a significant competitive advantage, greatly improving their potential investment value as a result.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA,OTC Pink:ARAAF). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Aclara Resourcesin order to help investors learn more about the company. Aclara Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Aclara Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
SPP Shortfall Placement Completed
ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials developer, advises it has received binding commitments for the SPP Shortfall from the recently completed Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The SPP Shortfall has raised a total of $201,600 gross proceeds via the placement of 4,200,000 fully paid ordinary shares to sophisticated investors. Under the same terms as the SPP, every two Shortfall Shares will be accompanied by an attaching option (Shortfall Option) to be issued under the Options Prospectus.
The SPP Shortfall was conducted in accordance with the Shortfall Offer as set out in ChemX’s Share Purchase Plan Offer document dated 3 April 2024 and the Options Prospectus dated 15 May 2024.
The issue of the Shortfall Shares and Shortfall Options has been undertaken using the Company’s available placement capacity under ASX LR 7.1. The Placement of Shortfall Shares and Shortfall Options is expected to settle on 17 June 2024. It is anticipated that the Shortfall Shares will commence trading on the ASX on or around 17 June 2024. As per the SPP, the Shortfall Offer proceeds will be applied to the construction of the 24tpa HiPurA® HPA Pilot Plant, working capital and costs of the offer.
Sanlam Private Wealth acted as Lead manager to the Shortfall Placement and will be paid a fee of 6% plus GST of the gross proceeds raised and a management fee of $2,000 plus GST.
ChemX, CEO Peter Lee said: “This now concludes the SPP. Once again thank you to existing and new shareholders who participated in the SPP and Shortfall Offer.”
“I am pleased to report that activity has been ramping up on site over the past few weeks and construction of the HiPurA®, high purity alumina, pilot plant is progressing well. The team has made solid progress, in advanced construction of our acid storage facility and commenced connection of general piping and electrical works.”
”It is exciting to share, as we now have a line of sight to early-stage commissioning, and we’re standing on the cusp of high purity alumina at scale.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from ChemX Materials, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Historical Drill Core from Ivigtût Project to be Tested to Extend Resource Estimation
Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse Metals or the Company) is pleased to announce a significant development in its Ivigtût multi-commodity REE Project in southwestern Greenland. The Company has been granted access to 1940s-era archived historical diamond drill core, which has demonstrated high-grade rare earth element (REE) results from initial core samples, as released in November 2021.
Highlights
- Eclipse Metals confirms access to 19,000 metres of historical diamond drill core from the Ivigtût project area in Greenland, including 6 holes drilled to a depth of up to 200m within Gronnedal carbonatite REE mineralisation.
- The company’s access to this drill core will enhance its mineral resource estimation efforts and act as a guide for future drilling within a 3 km by 800 m section of REE carbonatite footprint as well as within the historic Ivigtût mine.
- Previous sampling of historical drill core from Gronnedal carbonatite returned high-grade results of up to 22,695 ppm TREO (Total Rare Earth Oxides), with significant europium values (Eu).
- Assayed samples of drill core from the large quartz target below Ivigtût pit returned silica ranging up to 99.7% SiO2.
- The historical drill core samples will be exported from a Greenland core-shed to European Laboratory for hyperspectral scanning for elemental analysis, to enhance the existing resource size and better understand the deposit at depth.
Core trays carrying about 2,500 metres of the archived drill core from Ivigtût and Gronnedal are in preparation for export from Greenland for comprehensive analytical assessment by a European Laboratory.
This strategic access will enable Eclipse Metals to minimise the costly process of extensive diamond drilling to increase the current mineral resource estimate (MRE) within Gronnedal and allow it to better plan future drilling programs focusing on the 3 km by 800 m section of REE-bearing ferrocarbonatite and the polymetallic Ivigtût pit. Historical holes at Gronnedal were originally drilled to explore magnetite deposits on contact zones of later intrusive dolerite dykes but also intersected carbonatite carrying light and heavy REE.
Modelling of historical exploration data from the Ivigtût cryolite deposit indicates the presence of a 220 m- wide and 90 m-thick cylindrical body of high silica grade, low-impurity quartz below the pit floor as defined by historical drilling (Figure 6). Laboratory analysis of quartz samples determined it can be further purified with a simple acid wash process to substantially increase the grade to 99.9% SiO2. By removing impurities, this has the potential to make this quartz suitable for the high-tech semiconductor industry, further enhancing the value of this industrial mineral project (Figure 7).
Figure 1: Eclipse Metals’ location map for its MEL2007-45 tenement, showing the historical Ivigtût mine and the Gronnedal prospect, with an inset map that highlights the location of three historical drill holes.
Gronnedal REE Carbonatite
Recent work on Eclipse Metals’ Gronnedal rare earth prospect has demonstrated extensive potential for a large mineralised system. Recent findings, including the Gronnedal mineral resource estimate, suggest that rare earth mineralisation extends over a 5 km by 2 km area, with an initial exploration target focusing on a 3 km by 800 m section of ferrocarbonatite. This mineralisation with the presence of significant deposits of rare earth elements, including notably high ratios of neodymium (Nd) and praseodymium (Pr), positions Eclipse’s Ivigtût Project as a potentially vital contributor to the global supply chain of these critical elements within the European territory.
Figure 2: Eclipse Metals will export sections from these pallets of Gronnedal and Ivigtut core drilled in the 1940s from storage in Greenland to a European Laboratory to use in upgrading its rare earth and quartz resource.
Selected rock-chip samples of core from three of the diamond-cored holes drilled in the Gronnedal carbonatite complex in the 1940s returned very significant analysis for rare earth elements with up to 22,695ppm total rare earth oxides (sample IVT 21 – 3) (Figures 3 and 4), (ASX announcements 15 and 22 November 2021).
Eclipse is now planning to utilise a recently developed, non-destructive procedure to analyse drill core with a cost-effective hyperspectral scan method in Europe. This not only represents substantial future cost- saving but accelerates the timeline for a potential extension of the Gronnedal MRE announced in February 2024, which reported 1.18 million tonnes to a depth of only 9.5 m. The five historical drill holes to be tested range in depth from 58 to 201 m; much deeper than drilling results utilised in the recent MRE.
Recent findings at Gronnedal indicate a large ferrocarbonatite footprint which is significantly mineralised with rare earth elements, including notably high ratios of neodymium (Nd) and praseodymium (Pr) magnetic REE. The grade range for the 3 km by 800 m footprint comprises a notable proportion of magnet REE (neodymium and praseodymium,dysprosium, and terbium), which has the potential to be competitive with other REE projects globally. This positions Eclipse’s Ivigtût project as a potentially vital contributor to the global supply chain of these critical elements.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Eclipse Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Tundulu Licence Granted Initial Met Test Work Underway
DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has received confirmation from the Malawian Department of Mines that the licence area for its Tundulu project (previously under application) has now been formally granted.
Tundulu is a known carbonatite complex in southern Malawi enriched in REE and Niobium mineralisation.
Exceptional historical high-grade drill intercepts at Tundulu include1:
- 101m @ 1.02% TREO, 3.6% P2O5 from surface (TU030)
- 91m @ 1.09% TREO, 7.6% P2O5 from 46m (TU026)
- 85m @ 1.04% TREO, 2.0% P2O5 from 22m (TU025)
- 109m @ 1.06% TREO, 3.7% P2O5 from 53m (TU035)
- 100m @ 1.09% TREO, 12.6% P2O5 from 30m (TU042)
- 97m @ 1.35% TREO, 14.4% P2O5 from surface (TU050)
- 125m @ 0.82% TREO, 2.3% P2O5 from 54m (TU078)
- 95m @ 1.21% TREO, 0.92% P2O5 from 25m (TU110)
- 87m @ 1.19% TREO, 0.43% P2O5 from 5m (TU071), including 15m @ 3.46% TREO from 73m
- 74m @ 1.55% TREO, 4.4% P2O5 from 72m (TU043), including 11m @ 2.56% TREO from 84m
- 31m @ 2.27% TREO, 0.64% P2O5 from 41m (TU048)
- 30m @ 4.03% TREO, 0.35% P2O5 from surface (TU014)
Tundulu is formed of several hills in a ring around a central vent called Nathace Hill where the majority of the historic surface sampling and drilling was undertaken. The predominate geology at Nathace Hill is REE apatite, REE carbonatites and feldspathic breccia, and comprises a large inner agglomerate vent. Mineral rich carbonatite also occurs at Tundulu Hill east of Nathace and Makhanga Hill west of Nathace and is previously unexplored and prospective for REEs.
REE mineralisation remains open towards southern and western directions of Nathace Hill and potentially extends beyond the boundaries of the previously established mineralised area over Tundulu Hill. Initial indications of mineralisation appear to be high in valuable MREEs and low measurable radioactive uranium (U) and thorium (Th). This compares favourably to Lynas Rare Earths’ Mount Weld Central Lanthanide Deposit where Th and U concentrations in the ore are approximately 660 ppm and 25 ppm respectively.2
Figure 1. Map of newly granted licence at Tundulu (EL0731)
DY6 has engaged Perth-based consulting metallurgists Met Chem Consulting for initial metallurgical evaluation to review historical testwork work programs and assess the findings from the 2017 metallurgical report. Met Chem Consulting has 20 years' experience and has overseen beneficiation testwork and pilot programs for many ASX-listed companies and overseas rare earths projects.
The testwork by DY6 will initially focus on validating the beneficiation results achieved by previous laboratory test work. Following on from this, a structured program of optimisation of key grinding and flotation reagent parameters will be executed aimed at maximising both grade and recovery of rare earth and phosphate host minerals. Conducting test work at this early stage enables the Company to ascertain the preliminary viability of producing two product streams; a REE commercially saleable concentrate and a mixed phosphate concentrate containing rare earths.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.