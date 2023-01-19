BriaCell Announces Positive End of Phase II Meeting with the FDA for Bria-IMT Combination in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

Wana Brands Partners with TerrAscend to Bring its Best-In-Class Edibles to New Jersey and to Expand its Existing Line-Up in Maryland

Multi-State Partnership Showcases the Opportunities Unlocked by Enhanced Brand Collaboration

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced a multi-year agreement (the "Agreement") with Wana Brands ("Wana"), the leading edibles manufacturer in North America to introduce Wana's products at The Apothecarium retail stores and additional third-party retailers in New Jersey . The agreement will also transfer to TerrAscend, the manufacturing and sales of Wana's existing portfolio of products in Maryland .

Pursuant to the agreement, TerrAscend will serve as the exclusive sole manufacturer, supplier, and commercial partner for Wana's products in New Jersey . The new relationship in Maryland will also bring some of Wana's best-selling SKUs such as its fast-acting "Quick" and health and wellness line "Optimals," to Maryland as Wana seeks to aggressively expand their product portfolio in the state.

"This partnership is a substantial addition to our retail and wholesale operations in New Jersey , one of the most robust cannabis markets on the East Coast," said Jason Wild , Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "Edibles are among the industry's fastest growing consumer categories, as well as one of the strongest entry points for new cannabis consumers. We also look forward to building on the amazing presence Wana has cultivated in Maryland by adding new SKUs for their patient base in the state."

Nancy Whiteman , CEO and Co-founder of Wana Brands , said, "We could not be more excited to partner with TerrAscend to introduce Wana to New Jersey cannabis connoisseurs for the very first time and launch several of our top selling SKUs from other markets in Maryland . We would like to thank Curio for their partnership over the past three years to position Wana as a top gummy in Maryland , and look forward to continuing to work with their retail stores as we make this transition towards the end of March, 2023."

Wana Brands is a leading North American edible brand delivering award-winning quality, consistency and potency through a variety of edibles products that allow customers to select their desired cannabis experience. Wana products come in a wide range of flavors, CBD/THC/minor cannabinoid ratios, as well as different dosages, onset times and duration of effects. Over the next few months, Wana products will become available to patients and consumers at The Apothecarium dispensaries in Lodi , Maplewood and Phillipsburg , as well as third-party locations. In New Jersey , The Apothecarium is also home to Kind Tree and Gage, TerrAscend's best-selling in-house flower and vape brands, and the #1 California cannabis lifestyle brand, Cookies.

For more information about the products available at The Apothecarium, please visit apothecariumnj.com or apothecarium.com .

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Michigan and California , licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

About Wana Brands

Wana Brands is the No. 1 edibles brand in North America . Wana leads the industry in quality, consistency and potency, providing a range of different options that enable customers to select the specific cannabis experience they want. Wana products offer diverse product forms, a wide range of CBD/THC ratios, as well as a variety of different dosages, onset times and duration of effects. Wana products are available in 15 US states and 9 Canadian provinces, among others imminently coming online. For more information or to subscribe to Wana's e-newsletter, visit www.wanabrands.com .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements with respect to the impact of the improvements to TerrAscend's balance sheet and other financial results.  Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, results of operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. While TerrAscend considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors set out in TerrAscend's management information circular dated October 4, 2021 , and TerrAscend's most recently filed MD&A, both filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under TerrAscend's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and in the section titled "Risk Factors" in TerrAscend's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2022 and as amended on March 24, 2022 .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance

TerrascendTER:CNXTRSSFCannabis Investing
TER:CNX,TRSSF

Canopy Growth to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on February 9, 2023

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2022 before financial markets open on February 9, 2023 .

Canopy Growth to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on February 9, 2023 (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

Following the release of its third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with David Klein , CEO and Judy Hong , CFO on February 9, 2023 , at 10:00 AM Eastern Time .

Shareholders can submit questions starting on February 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET by visiting:
https://app.saytechnologies.com/canopy-growth-corporation-2023-q3.

The platform will close on February 8, 2023 , at 10:00 AM ET .

Webcast Information

A live audio webcast will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/DpogWGlRL06

Replay Information
A replay will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on May 8, 2023 at:
https://app.webinar.net/DpogWGlRL06

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a leading North American cannabis and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Our CPG portfolio features sugar-free sports hydration brand BioSteel, targeted 24-hour skincare and wellness solutions from This Works, gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to acquire Acreage Holdings, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands , a leading cannabis edible brand in North America , and Jetty Extracts, a California -based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

Beyond our world-class products, Canopy Growth is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment—pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement.

australia map

Australia Cannabis Market Forecast: Top Trends for 2023

Australia's cannabis market conditions still aren't particularly welcoming, but investor interest continues to grow as companies and regulators persevere with efforts to boost the industry.

Cannabis in the land down under has seen a slow but steady uptick in terms of increased legal accessibility, primarily on the medical side, and 2022 was another year of marginal growth for the sector.

What will 2023 bring? Here the Investing News Network looks at the outlook for Australia's cannabis industry.

cannabis leaves with downward stock chart

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Tilray Posts US$61.6 Million Loss

A leading cannabis grower continues to struggle financially and was recently demoted by an analyst.

Also this past week, the state of Connecticut began selling recreational cannabis.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Trulieve Announces Transition of Accounting Leadership

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced, Rebecca L. Young Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer of the Company, gave notice of her resignation to be effective as of March 10, 2023 in order to pursue other opportunities. The Company also announced that Joy Malivuk has been named Vice President, Accounting. Ms. Young will continue to serve in her role as Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer of the Company through March 10, 2023 in order to allow time to transition her responsibilities to Ms. Malivuk.

Curaleaf Announces Opening of Palm Beach Gardens Dispensary and Launch of New BlueKudu Chocolates in Florida

Company's retail presence grows to 56 locations in Florida and 146 nationwide; two new flavors of BlueKudu chocolate products launching statewide on January 13

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of its Palm Beach Gardens dispensary as well as the expansion of BlueKudu infused chocolate flavors available on Florida retail menus.

American Green Architectural Plans for Its 40,000 s.f. Cypress Chill Cannabis Grow are in the Final Review Phase

January 12, 2023 - Today American Green (ERBB:OTC) announced that it  has submitted architectural plans for its 40K sf Cypress Chill cannabis grow operation to the City of Phoenix and the plans are now in the final review phase. The Company purchased the building in May of 2022.  American Green plans to begin the full construction and renovation process once it gets final plan approval and the building receives its permits.

The Company hopes to receive that approval near the end of February 2023.

