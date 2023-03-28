ARway.ai Unveils Patent-Pending AI-powered 3D Digital Twin Floor Plan Generation Technology to Capture a Share of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market

Fintech Investing News

Upwork Appoints Erica Gessert as Chief Financial Officer

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK), the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, as measured by gross services volume ("GSV"), today announced that Erica Gessert will join the company as chief financial officer (CFO), effective April 25, 2023. Gessert joins from PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), where she held a number of senior leadership roles since 2015, most recently including chief transformation officer reporting to the CEO, and senior vice president of finance & analytics.

"We are thrilled to welcome Erica to Upwork and look forward to benefiting from her decades of leadership experience across finance, operations, analytics and investor relations," said Hayden Brown, president and CEO, Upwork. "Erica will play a pivotal role delivering our strategy to innovate, evangelize and scale the world's work marketplace as Upwork continues to expand its market leadership position. Her extensive public company experience and significant expertise will enhance our continued focus on cost discipline and durable growth, as we execute on our short- and long-term financial targets and deliver value to our customers and shareholders."

"I am delighted to join Upwork, a mission-driven company and vibrant marketplace with unlimited potential," said Gessert. "Upwork has built an industry that has helped millions of talented people shine and enabled companies to access the best talent across the world, and we have so much more we can do. I look forward to partnering with Hayden and the rest of the leadership team to continue extending Upwork's leadership position."

Prior to PayPal, from 2009 to 2014, Gessert served in a variety of roles for Sprint Corporation, including VP of finance for Sprint Postpaid marketing and chief financial officer for the Sprint Prepaid business unit, as well as director of investor relations. She previously served as head of investor relations for Virgin Mobile USA from 2007 to 2009.

About Upwork
Upwork is the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, as measured by GSV. We serve everyone from one-person startups to large, Fortune 100 enterprises with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.8 billion on Upwork in 2022 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

Contact:

Rachel Durfee
Media
press@upwork.com

Evan Barbosa
Investor Relations
investor@upwork.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

PayPalPYPLFintech Investing
PYPL
The Conversation (0)

PayPal Acquires TIO Networks

Core Innovation Capital and the Center for Financial Services Innovation has announced that their portfolio company has been acquired by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).
As quoted in the press release:

CFSI, the nation’s authority on financial health, made an early investment in TIO Networks in 2005. Core, a venture capital firm investing in leading financial technology companies, invested in TIO in 2013 as part of their mandate to create value for everyday and underserved Americans.
TIO is a cloud-based multi-channel bill payment processor that has processed over $7 billion in payments in 2016 for its 14 million customers. The company delivers convenient access to secure bill pay via kiosk, walk-in, mobile and web solutions.
“Our exceptional financial return is further enhanced by the fact that TIO is one of the most impactful fintechs in the industry, now becoming part of PayPal,” said Arjan Schütte, founder and managing partner of Core.
“PayPal’s acquisition of TIO represents one of CFSI’s greatest impacts to date,” said Jennifer Tescher, founder and CEO of CFSI. “In TIO, we made an early investment that helped a strong innovator become a financial health champion, and the company has built an incredible business around a real consumer pain point, shaped it, and demonstrated that it can be done profitably. Under the larger umbrella of PayPal, TIO should scale even further to benefit more Americans.”
Seventy-nine percent of TIO’s customers are low-to-moderate income, of which a majority pays their bills by giving cash to a teller at a convenience or other retail location. One of the reasons both CFSI and Core invested is that these bills, when expedited, can be extremely expensive. When Core invested in 2013, TIO saved its customers $192 per year on walk-in bill pay charges, relative to the most common alternatives in the market. This translates to an aggregate savings of $290 million in that year alone. TIO is one of the most impactful companies in Core’s portfolio in terms of number of customers served and ratio of underserved customers.

Keep reading...Show less

CEO of Bitcoin Wall Provider Xapo Joins PayPal&#039;s Board of Directors

CEO of bitcoin waller provider Xapo has joined PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as a new board member.
Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member.
 
According to an article on Fortune:

Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member. Payments giant PayPal announced a new board member this morning, potentially signaling the company’s openness to cryptocurrencies. Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, joined PayPal’s board and is part of the company’s compensation committee.
Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal PYPL 2.49% , said of the entrepreneur: “Wences’s unique line of sight into the future of commerce is ideally aligned with PayPal’s vision of transforming the management and movement of money for people around the globe.”

Keep reading...Show less

All-Electric Fisker Ocean Extreme Achieves a Combined WLTP Range of up to 707 km/440 UK Miles, the Longest Range of Any Battery Electric SUV Sold in Europe Today

  • Fisker achieves a combined WLTP range of up to 707 km/440 UK miles for the all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme, exceeding previous estimates
  • Cutting-edge technology provides enough range in the Fisker Ocean Extreme to potentially travel from London to Glasgow or Paris to Frankfurt on a single charge
  • Customers can now configure their Fisker Ocean directly via the Fisker website
  • Fisker expects European homologation by authorities by April 28, 2023, with deliveries following thereafter
  • Fisker Centers+ locations to open across Europe and the US throughout 2023, starting on April 11 th in Vienna and Copenhagen

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announces that the all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme has a combined WLTP range of up to 707 km/440 UK miles 1 , the longest range of any battery electric SUV sold in Europe today, exceeding Fisker's estimates and providing Fisker Ocean owners with range assurance, comfort, and convenience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005270/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Account-to-Account Payments Set to Revolutionize Shopping, with E-commerce Payments Reaching $525 Billion Globally: Worldpay from FIS 2023 Global Payments Report

Key facts

  • Emerging trend: Account-to-account payments continued to gain momentum in 2022 to account for US$525 billion in global e-commerce transaction value.
  • Global forecast: Global e-commerce market is set to be worth nearly US$8.5 trillion in 2026.
  • Shift in balance of U.S. payments: For the first time, digital wallets surpassed credit cards to become the leading payment method among U.S. consumers shopping online with 32 percent of e-commerce transaction value in 2022.

In 2022, account-to-account (A2A) payments continued to grow across the globe, with the expansion of real-time payment systems helping to provide faster, safer and more convenient payments for consumers at the checkout, according to a new report released today from global financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS FORMALLY LAUNCHES THE ONLY PURE FINTECH EQUITY RESEARCH PLATFORM - WITH INITIAL COVERAGE OF 25 PUBLIC FINTECH COMPANIES

LAUNCH COVERAGE: ENXTAM:ADYEN, NASDAQ:AFRM, NYSE:AXP, NASDAQ:AVDX, NYSE:BILL, NYSE:SQ, NASDAQ:COIN, NASDAQ:EXFY, NASDAQ:FLYW, NASDAQ:GLBE, NYSE:LMND, NASDAQ:MQ, NYSE:MA, NYSE:NU, NYSE:PAGS, NYSE:PAY, NASDAQ:PYPL, NASDAQ:RELY, NASDAQ:HOOD, NYSE:SHOP, NASDAQ:SOFI, NYSE:TOST, NASDAQ:UPST, NYSE:V, LSE:WISE

For more information: https://www.ftpartners.com/public-equity-research

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fisker Confirms Banking Relationship With JPMorgan Chase NA

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, confirms its global banking and treasury management relationship with JPMorgan Chase NA.

"Amid turmoil in the banking sector, Fisker's relationship with JPMorgan Chase provides us with strategic financial strength as we launch our first vehicle, the Fisker Ocean," said Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS Long-Term Shareholder News: Contact Johnson Fistel if You Are a Long-Term Shareholder for More Information

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. ("Fidelity National" or "the Company") (NYSE: FIS).

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Fidelity National holding shares before February 9, 2021 , you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Real Matters Announces CFO Transition

Rodrigo Pinto Appointed as Chief Financial Officer, William Herman to Step Down

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced the appointment of Rodrigo Pinto as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective April 10, 2023. Mr. Pinto succeeds William (Bill) Herman who has notified the Company of his intention to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Herman will remain at the Company through May 5, 2023, to support a seamless transition.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Azincourt Energy Completes the 2023 Drill Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

E-Tech Resources Expands Mineral Landholdings at The Eureka Ree Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

CMX Announces Ore-Sorting Test Completed with Assays Pending

Precious Metals Investing

Leocor Gold Announces RAB Drill Program

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Receives Additional Lithium Analyses - GEM23-04 Mineralization Improves to 1,412 ppm Lithium in Sediments over 1,440 Feet and up to 490 mg/L Lithium in Groundwater at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Analyst Coverage Initiation by Eight Capital

Precious Metals Investing

Red Pine Announces New Drilling Results & Further Extends Gold Mineralization above the Jubilee Shear - drills 3.50 g/t gold over 25.15 m including 36.48 g/t gold over 2.01 metres. Outlines Open Pit Exploration Target

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Completes Rework of Final Payment Structure for Acquisition of Nevada Portfolio

Battery Metals Investing

Kiplin Metals Reviews F3 Uranium Conductors Contiguous to its Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

×