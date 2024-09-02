- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Tungsten Discovery at Western Queen Confirmed
Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) (“Rumble” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the return of significant high-grade tungsten assays from selected pulp samples of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling completed by the Company in 2021. The assays confirm a potentially significant tungsten discovery that is spatially associated with the known gold resources at the Western Queen Gold Project.
Highlights
- Tungsten assays received from selected drill pulp samples from seven holes drilled in 2021 have confirmed a potentially significant high-grade tungsten discovery at Western Queen
- Significant assay intersections include:
- 12m @ 0.56% WO3 and 0.46g/t Au from 69m (WQRC032)
- including 2m @ 2.48% WO3 and 0.12g/t Au from 70m
- 3m @ 0.69% WO3 from 90m and 2m @ 1.55% WO3 from 159m (WQRC101)
- 12m @ 0.34% WO3 and 3.22g/t Au from 202m (WQRC178)
- including 7m @ 0.49% WO3 and 4.71g/t Au from 206m
- 2m @ 0.75% WO3 and 0.48g/t Au from 81m (WQRC019)
- 12m @ 0.56% WO3 and 0.46g/t Au from 69m (WQRC032)
- The pulp assays complement the exceptionally high-grade intersection in recently reported drill hole WQDD0131:
- 4.05m @ 4.58% WO3, 0.72 g/t Au from 174.85m; including
- 2.05m @ 8.71% WO3, 1.38 g/t Au from 176.85m; and
- 0.65m @ 18.35% WO3, 2.97 g/t Au from 176.85m
- These new assays are largely coincident with a continuous tungsten anomaly outlined over a 2km area defined from drillhole XRF data and parallel the Western Queen Shear and known high-grade gold mineralisation
- The width and grade tenor of significant tungsten assays received at Western Queen to date suggest that Western Queen could host a significant tungsten resource
- Review of the Company’s pXRF analytical data has shown some 87 reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drill (DD) holes completed by Rumble reported >500ppm W
- The Company now plans to further analyse historical drilling including RC drill pulps and a substantial diamond core library held in storage for tungsten, which will likely constitute the bulk of the data required to classify an initial resource estimate, if one can be determined
- Tungsten is a critical and strategic metal given its relative scarcity, supply risk, defence applications and limited substitution options
Peter Harold, Managing Director and CEO commented“the discovery of tungsten at Western Queen has demonstrated the huge optionality that we have in our extensive tenement portfolio. The assay results from the 2021 drill pulp samples have confirmed that we have made a significant tungsten discovery at Western Queen. This is brilliant work by our exploration team and we look forward to receiving further assays from the substantial amount of existing drill core and pulps. Best case scenario, positive results from this future analysis could allow us to calculate a resource without any additional drilling.
Whilst the tungsten is a great new discovery, we already have substantial gold resources at Western Queen on a granted Mining Leases within trucking distance of a number of mills. Our primary focus is therefore to monetise these resources in the near term.”
Western Queen Tungsten Discovery
Tungsten (W) laboratory assays have been received for selected pulp samples from an initial seven holes of previous RC drilling completed by the Company in 2021 as part of the Western Queen gold resource drill program. The initial seven holes were selected based on appropriate spatial coverage across the 900m strike length of high tenor
>1000ppm W in pXRF (refer Figure 1) and having at least one sample in the hole greater than 5000ppm W in the pXRF database.
Significant intersections from the pulp samples include 12m @ 0.56% WO3, 0.46g/t Au from 69m, with the higher grade section of 2m @ 2.48% WO3 and 0.12g/t Au from 70m in WQRC032, 12m @ 0.34% WO3 and 3.22g/t Au from 202m, with a higher grade section of 7m @ 0.49% WO3 and 4.71g/t Au from 206m in WQRC178, 9m @ 0.22% WO3 plus 0.35g/t Au from 76m with a higher grade section of 2m @ 0.75% WO3 and 0.48g/t Au from 81m in WQRC178 and 5m @ 0.31% WO3, 0.31g/t Au from 220m in WQRC176( refer to Figure 1 and Table 1).
The significant intersections from the seven holes of pulp samples complement the previously reported tungsten mineralisation within drillhole WQDD013 (Refer to Rumble Resources Limited ASX announcement High-grade Tungsten Discovery at Western Queen 6 August 2024) which returned a spectacular intersection of 4.05m @ 4.58% WO3, 0.72 g/t Au from 174.85m; including 2.05m @ 8.71% WO3, 1.38 g/t Au from 176.85m; including 0.65m @ 18.35% WO3, 2.97 g/t Au from 176.85m(refer to Figure 2).
Figure 1 - Western Queen Project – Plan highlighting contoured maximum pXRF W in drill holes and location and intercepts of significant W intersections from pulp samples and WQDD013.
Encouragingly, all seven holes of pulps samples returned significant intercepts grading greater than 0.1% WO3. While geological investigations are preliminary, the tungsten mineralisation contains large aggregates of scheelite grains (up to 5mm) occurring parallel to the main foliation trend. The mineralisation is essentially multiple scheelite-pyroxene (tremolite)+/-gold endoskarn zones associated with the Western Queen orogenic shear zone (host to gold mineralisation) within dominant Archaean mafic amphibolite lithologies. Tungsten mineralisation occurs spatially proximal to gold mineralisation, however high-grade tungsten mineralisation does not always corelate with high-grade gold mineralisation The skarn development is thought to have been a later stage to the main gold event at Western Queen.
This article includes content from Rumble Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Resourcing Tomorrow 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know
Resourcing Tomorrow is set to return from December 3 to 5 at the Business Design Centre in London.
This year's conference will spotlight the mining industry’s role in accelerating the global energy transition.
With over 2,000 participants from more than 100 countries, the event promises to foster collaboration and innovation, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, investors and more.
Find out all the details below.
Break out of the echo chamber at Resourcing Tomorrow
The key theme for this year’s event is "Breaking Out of the Echo Chamber," as the mining sector has a unique opportunity to lead the global shift by forging new partnerships with governments, energy companies and original equipment manufacturers.
“Resourcing Tomorrow aims to unite the efforts of the mining industry and their broader partners in accelerating the path to net zero,” Resourcing Tomorrow Divisional Director Andrew Thake said during the conference’s program release.
“By initiating a discussion that reaches beyond the conventional mining industry, we create the foundation for a more coordinated, collaborative and successful response to the challenges presented by the energy transition."
This year’s comprehensive program will feature three simultaneous theaters covering the entire mining value chain over the course of three days.
The event will host over 250 speakers, including keynote presentations from figures such as:
- Mark Cutifani, chair of Vale Base Metals, a subsidiary of Vale (NYSE:VALE)
- Mark Bristow, president and CEO of Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD)
- Rohitesh Dawan, president and CEO of the International Council on Mining and Metals
- Lamé Verre, co-founder and chair of Lean In Equity & Sustainability, award-winning energy executive
- Julie-Ann Adams, secretary general of the European Battery Recycling Association
One of the core focuses will be on the energy transition, exploring the demand for critical minerals essential for renewable energy technologies. As the world shifts towards solar, wind and geothermal power, the mining industry is tasked with meeting the increasing demand for minerals in a sustainable and responsible manner.
Other key topics will include geopolitics and supply chains, where discussions will address the challenges posed by resource nationalism and trade wars, as well as the opportunities for building resilient, diversified supply chains.
Resourcing Tomorrow to promote global networking
The conference will also serve as a global platform for mining and energy professionals to connect, collaborate and form strategic partnerships.Attendees will include government representatives from countries such as Australia, Canada, Nigeria, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the US.
Over 175 mining companies, including industry giants Barrick Gold, BHP (LSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), will be present, along with more than 500 industry investors.
In addition, the NextGen Leaders program will provide students and recent graduates with a platform to engage with industry leaders and explore career opportunities. This initiative aims to address the skills gap and ensure a diverse and talented future workforce for the mining industry.
The event will also feature several additions, including government roundtables, breakfast briefings and the Resourcing Tomorrow Connect platform, which facilitates one-on-one meetings between attendees. These sessions will cover critical topics such as green steel, emissions reporting and the role of OEMs in supply chains.
Register for Resourcing Tomorrow now
With an agenda-packed program including significant industry and government figures and filled with networking opportunities, Resourcing Tomorrow is setting up to be an impactful event for attendees.
Early bird registrations are open until September 20. Details on sponsorship packages, passes and other information can be found on the event’s official website.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Stage Two Gold Proceeds Exceed $18 Million. Highest Price Achieved is $3,727 per Ounce.
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce the second gold milling campaign for 2024 from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) has produced further cash with gold selling at the Perth Mint for an average of A$3,667 per ounce. A total of 4,973 ounces have been sold.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Gold sales for 2024 exceed $18.23 Million.
- Current campaign gold sales reach $13.77 Million.
- Highest gold price achieved is A$3,727 per ounce.
- 154,000 tonnes delivered to the Mill, haulage continuing.
- Current campaign to conclude on 4 September 2024.
- First cash of $3.0 Million to be received by Auric shortly.
Managing Director, Mark English, said: “Gold has sold at up to $3,727 per ounce during August with more to come.
“BML have delivered in excess of 154,000 tonnes to the Coolgardie mill with haulage and milling continuing. Some of that ore will be processed in another campaign later in the year. The current campaign is continuing to produce thousands of ounces of gold.
“Already we have passed $13.77 Million in gold sales for this current campaign of the year and total gold sales for 2024 passing $18.23 Million. We are in the middle of a highly successful time for the Company.
“By the middle of September, Jeffreys Find Gold Mine is expected to generate in excess of $25 Million in gross gold sales for 2024. This current campaign is due to finish in early September. Unforeseen power outages and some inclement weather have slowed the whole process down, but we are hopeful more than 130,000 tonnes of the 150,000 tonne allocation at the Mill will get utilised in this campaign.
“A further campaign is planned at the Greenfields Mill towards the end of this year.
“The mill contract is to process 300,000 tonnes in 2024 so everyone is focussed on making that happen,” said Mr English.
Photo: Jeffreys Find doré bars at Greenfields Mill.
The Greenfields Mill (Greenfields or Mill) is contracted to process up to 150,000 tonnes of ore for the current campaign through Auric’s Joint Venture partner, BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML). As of 25 August 2024, just over 110,000 tonnes have been processed by the Mill.
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
IMARC 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know
Australia’s largest mining event, the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), is back in 2024 for another series of technical talks, panel discussions and keynote presentations from industry leaders.
Now in its 11th year, the conference is happening from October 29 to 31, and will take place at ICC Sydney. This edition will focus on the mining sector’s net-zero goals and the efforts companies are making to achieve them.
Mining industry veterans and newcomers are welcome. As in previous years, participants will get the chance to meet and mingle, brainstorm and share knowledge with potential collaborators throughout the conference.
IMARC programming to focus on net-zero theme
Nine concurrent conferences are happening at IMARC this year, with over 370 technical talks, panel discussions and strategic keynote presentations scheduled to take place at the three day event.
Over 9,000 attendees from more than 120 countries are expected to attend, with almost half being C-level and executives. More than 500 companies will be exhibiting on the conference’s 20,000 square metre show floor.
In excess of 600 mining leaders and resource experts will be presenting on stage during this year's edition of IMARC, with speakers including Rashpal Singh Bhatti of BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP), Dino Otranto of Fortescue (ASX:FMG,OTCQX:FSUMF) and Bradley Milne of Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF).
Government representatives involved in the global mining sector, such as Madeleine King, Australia’s minister for mining and resources, the Queensland Resources Council’s Janette Hewson and Suina Chahuán Kim, Brazil’s vice minister of mining, will also be participating in discussions at IMARC.
IMARC's theme this year, "Accelerating the Critical and Responsible Pathway to Net Zero," will cover various aspects of the mining value chain. Discussions will be narrowed down into seven more specific themes, namely:
- Fast-tracking the critical minerals value chain
- Operationalising the energy transition through innovation and collaboration
- Responsible mining initiatives that contribute to shared prosperity
- Leveraging technology and innovation to achieve productivity and operational excellence
- Accessing capital for project development, innovation and commercialisation
- Speeding up the project lifecycle to develop the mines of the future quicker
- Opportunities for global trade and investment
What’s new at IMARC this year?
IMARC is highlighting five additional features that are new this year for attendees.
Among these new features are two conferences — namely the inaugural Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy conference and the AROSE Mining & Space conference. They will respectively revolve around the circular economy’s role, impact and benefits for mining, and the capabilities and collaborations between mining and space.
NextGen programs will be also be available for skills training. These were created to engage young leaders and students, and provide them with a glimpse of the workforce. They are also geared at facilitating career pathways.
As for those who wish to have in-depth discussions, intimate two hour sessions are available at executive briefings. These encourage leaders and policymakers to review matters that are set to influence the industry.
Lastly, a Share and Win program was designed to keep the event exciting. Participants who promote their presence at IMARC using an automated LinkedIn post will automatically be entered to win an iPad Pro at the event.
Register for IMARC now
Don’t miss the chance to attend Australia’s biggest mining conference this year. Online pre-registration is required. Click here to register, and here for the full registration guide, along with pass and sponsorship packages.
Group discounts are also available. The next early bird offer ends on September 13. You can also follow IMARC on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to stay up to date on news surrounding the conference.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Western Australia’s DEMIRS Launches New Online System for Environmental Approvals
The Western Australia Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS) is launching a new platform for state environmental approvals, the department announced on August 22.
The Resources Online platform will be a single-user portal that will provide better customer experiences and improve business processes when lodging environment applications under the Mining Act 1978 and state petroleum legislation.
“It will ultimately replace the current Environmental Assessment and Regulatory System,” DEMIRS said, adding that the portal is a key deliverable under the department’s Fast-tracking Mining Approvals program, which “aims to significantly expand and improve the digital capability of mining and petroleum environmental lodgements.”
Targeting improved assessment timeframes and efficiency, the department said it has been working closely with stakeholders to ensure that the new product meets the mining sector's needs.
An industry-wide survey was opened on February 28 to gather insights that were then used to inform the design and department processes around the system. Responses were collected until March 15.
An industry working group consisting of participants from across the resource sector was also established to ensure that a variety of requirements and perspectives were addressed.
“Our goal was to ensure applications are submitted and assessed as efficiently as possible, so it was essential we worked closely with industry,” said Tyler Sujdovic, DEMIRS' executive director, resource and environmental compliance.
“The feedback we have been receiving from the working group has been encouraging,” he continued. “It tells us we are on the right track, and we are looking forward to welcoming the group back to test the system before going live.”
Resources Online is expected to launch at the end of September. DEMIRS said it is following a phased implementation approach, and the first release will be for Programme of Works applications.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Allup Appoints IHC Mining Consultants for McLaren PFS
Allup Silica Limited (ASX: APS) (“Allup” or “Company”) is pleased to announce it has appointed IHC Mining (IHC) to undertake a Pre- Feasibility Study( PFS) for the McLaren Mineral Sands Project in Western Australia.
Allup announced its acquisition of the advanced-stage McLaren Project earlier this month, which has an Indicated and Inferred JORC (2012) resource of 280Mt at 4.8% Heavy Mineral1 near surface. Allup is examining its potential to produce ilmenite, a key titanium mineral, which currently trades at more than US$300/t due to increasing titanium shortages. Strong ilmenite market demand expected to continue due to supply deficits and mine closures in Africa.
Whilst process optimisation of the McLaren plant will continue following the completion of test work, flow sheet development and basic engineering have already commenced. At this conceptual stage, the Company’s PFS is progressing with a focus on a medium sized, 10Mtpa spiral concentration plant, which could produce up to 400,000tpa of ilmenite in concentrate annually.
IHC has significant expertise in the design, engineering and construction of mineral sands processing plants, and has a significant laboratory, mineral processing and engineering group based in Queensland.
Its design optimisation work at McLaren will continue through the engineering and design stages.
Allup aims to deliver the PFS in Q2 2025, before moving into the Bankable Feasibility design phase.
About IHC MiningIHC Mining, a division of Royal IHC, has more than a century of experience, providing geo-metallurgical consultancy, equipment design, and construction, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability. Its expertise covers various commodities, including mineral sands, gold, and battery minerals, with a strong emphasis on decarbonisation, tailings management, and digitalisation.
This article includes content from Allup Silica Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
