Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation

Element79 Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

Lode Gold Signs $3.5 Million Strategic Alliance; Creating One of the Largest Prospective Land Packages in New Brunswick

Gold Grades Continue to Impress at Northern Zone - 25km East of Kalgoorlie

Offtake Prepayment MOU

Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Anax Metals Limited

ANX:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Galloper Gold

BOOM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Rumble Resources

Tungsten Discovery at Western Queen Confirmed

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) (“Rumble” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the return of significant high-grade tungsten assays from selected pulp samples of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling completed by the Company in 2021. The assays confirm a potentially significant tungsten discovery that is spatially associated with the known gold resources at the Western Queen Gold Project.

Highlights

  • Tungsten assays received from selected drill pulp samples from seven holes drilled in 2021 have confirmed a potentially significant high-grade tungsten discovery at Western Queen
  • Significant assay intersections include:
    • 12m @ 0.56% WO3 and 0.46g/t Au from 69m (WQRC032)
      • including 2m @ 2.48% WO3 and 0.12g/t Au from 70m
    • 3m @ 0.69% WO3 from 90m and 2m @ 1.55% WO3 from 159m (WQRC101)
    • 12m @ 0.34% WO3 and 3.22g/t Au from 202m (WQRC178)
      • including 7m @ 0.49% WO3 and 4.71g/t Au from 206m
    • 2m @ 0.75% WO3 and 0.48g/t Au from 81m (WQRC019)
  • The pulp assays complement the exceptionally high-grade intersection in recently reported drill hole WQDD0131:
    • 4.05m @ 4.58% WO3, 0.72 g/t Au from 174.85m; including
    • 2.05m @ 8.71% WO3, 1.38 g/t Au from 176.85m; and
    • 0.65m @ 18.35% WO3, 2.97 g/t Au from 176.85m
  • These new assays are largely coincident with a continuous tungsten anomaly outlined over a 2km area defined from drillhole XRF data and parallel the Western Queen Shear and known high-grade gold mineralisation
  • The width and grade tenor of significant tungsten assays received at Western Queen to date suggest that Western Queen could host a significant tungsten resource
  • Review of the Company’s pXRF analytical data has shown some 87 reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drill (DD) holes completed by Rumble reported >500ppm W
  • The Company now plans to further analyse historical drilling including RC drill pulps and a substantial diamond core library held in storage for tungsten, which will likely constitute the bulk of the data required to classify an initial resource estimate, if one can be determined
  • Tungsten is a critical and strategic metal given its relative scarcity, supply risk, defence applications and limited substitution options

Peter Harold, Managing Director and CEO commented“the discovery of tungsten at Western Queen has demonstrated the huge optionality that we have in our extensive tenement portfolio. The assay results from the 2021 drill pulp samples have confirmed that we have made a significant tungsten discovery at Western Queen. This is brilliant work by our exploration team and we look forward to receiving further assays from the substantial amount of existing drill core and pulps. Best case scenario, positive results from this future analysis could allow us to calculate a resource without any additional drilling.

Whilst the tungsten is a great new discovery, we already have substantial gold resources at Western Queen on a granted Mining Leases within trucking distance of a number of mills. Our primary focus is therefore to monetise these resources in the near term.”

Western Queen Tungsten Discovery

Tungsten (W) laboratory assays have been received for selected pulp samples from an initial seven holes of previous RC drilling completed by the Company in 2021 as part of the Western Queen gold resource drill program. The initial seven holes were selected based on appropriate spatial coverage across the 900m strike length of high tenor

>1000ppm W in pXRF (refer Figure 1) and having at least one sample in the hole greater than 5000ppm W in the pXRF database.

Significant intersections from the pulp samples include 12m @ 0.56% WO3, 0.46g/t Au from 69m, with the higher grade section of 2m @ 2.48% WO3 and 0.12g/t Au from 70m in WQRC032, 12m @ 0.34% WO3 and 3.22g/t Au from 202m, with a higher grade section of 7m @ 0.49% WO3 and 4.71g/t Au from 206m in WQRC178, 9m @ 0.22% WO3 plus 0.35g/t Au from 76m with a higher grade section of 2m @ 0.75% WO3 and 0.48g/t Au from 81m in WQRC178 and 5m @ 0.31% WO3, 0.31g/t Au from 220m in WQRC176( refer to Figure 1 and Table 1).

The significant intersections from the seven holes of pulp samples complement the previously reported tungsten mineralisation within drillhole WQDD013 (Refer to Rumble Resources Limited ASX announcement High-grade Tungsten Discovery at Western Queen 6 August 2024) which returned a spectacular intersection of 4.05m @ 4.58% WO3, 0.72 g/t Au from 174.85m; including 2.05m @ 8.71% WO3, 1.38 g/t Au from 176.85m; including 0.65m @ 18.35% WO3, 2.97 g/t Au from 176.85m(refer to Figure 2).

Figure 1 - Western Queen Project – Plan highlighting contoured maximum pXRF W in drill holes and location and intercepts of significant W intersections from pulp samples and WQDD013.

Encouragingly, all seven holes of pulps samples returned significant intercepts grading greater than 0.1% WO3. While geological investigations are preliminary, the tungsten mineralisation contains large aggregates of scheelite grains (up to 5mm) occurring parallel to the main foliation trend. The mineralisation is essentially multiple scheelite-pyroxene (tremolite)+/-gold endoskarn zones associated with the Western Queen orogenic shear zone (host to gold mineralisation) within dominant Archaean mafic amphibolite lithologies. Tungsten mineralisation occurs spatially proximal to gold mineralisation, however high-grade tungsten mineralisation does not always corelate with high-grade gold mineralisation The skarn development is thought to have been a later stage to the main gold event at Western Queen.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Rumble Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:rtrresource investing
RTR:AU
The Conversation (0)
Attendees mingle around booths and Networking Lounge at Resourcing Tomorrow conference.

Resourcing Tomorrow 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know

Resourcing Tomorrow is set to return from December 3 to 5 at the Business Design Centre in London.

This year's conference will spotlight the mining industry’s role in accelerating the global energy transition.

With over 2,000 participants from more than 100 countries, the event promises to foster collaboration and innovation, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, investors and more.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Stage Two Gold Proceeds Exceed $18 Million. Highest Price Achieved is $3,727 per Ounce.

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce the second gold milling campaign for 2024 from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) has produced further cash with gold selling at the Perth Mint for an average of A$3,667 per ounce. A total of 4,973 ounces have been sold.

Keep reading...Show less
People attending IMARC.

IMARC 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know

Australia’s largest mining event, the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), is back in 2024 for another series of technical talks, panel discussions and keynote presentations from industry leaders.

Now in its 11th year, the conference is happening from October 29 to 31, and will take place at ICC Sydney. This edition will focus on the mining sector’s net-zero goals and the efforts companies are making to achieve them.

Mining industry veterans and newcomers are welcome. As in previous years, participants will get the chance to meet and mingle, brainstorm and share knowledge with potential collaborators throughout the conference.

Keep reading...Show less
Online portal concept.

Western Australia’s DEMIRS Launches New Online System for Environmental Approvals

The Western Australia Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS) is launching a new platform for state environmental approvals, the department announced on August 22.

The Resources Online platform will be a single-user portal that will provide better customer experiences and improve business processes when lodging environment applications under the Mining Act 1978 and state petroleum legislation.

“It will ultimately replace the current Environmental Assessment and Regulatory System,” DEMIRS said, adding that the portal is a key deliverable under the department’s Fast-tracking Mining Approvals program, which “aims to significantly expand and improve the digital capability of mining and petroleum environmental lodgements.”

Keep reading...Show less
Allup Silica Limited

Allup Appoints IHC Mining Consultants for McLaren PFS

Allup Silica Limited (ASX: APS) (“Allup” or “Company”) is pleased to announce it has appointed IHC Mining (IHC) to undertake a Pre- Feasibility Study( PFS) for the McLaren Mineral Sands Project in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Windarra Tailings Project and Water Access Agreement Update

Tartana Makes Significant Strides at Copper Sulphate Plant with Recent Shipment Totalling 150 Tonnes

Company Secretary Appointment & Change of Registered Office

Pursuing Near Term Revenue Opportunity Producing Construction Materials from Whim Creek Waste Rock

Related News

gold investing

Windarra Tailings Project and Water Access Agreement Update

Gold Investing

Tartana Makes Significant Strides at Copper Sulphate Plant with Recent Shipment Totalling 150 Tonnes

gold investing

Company Secretary Appointment & Change of Registered Office

Copper Investing

Pursuing Near Term Revenue Opportunity Producing Construction Materials from Whim Creek Waste Rock

Lithium Investing

Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

Agriculture Investing

Preliminary Final Report for the Year Ended 30 June 2024 Appendix 4E

Oil and Gas Investing

3D Seismic Reprocessing Complete - Significantly Enhances Prospectivity

×