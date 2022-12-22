Xander Resources Closes $1,304,575 of Non-Brokered Private Placements

Market NewsInvesting News

Trulieve Announces Settlement with OSHA

Additional health and safety protections to be provided to workers through voluntary agreement

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States announced today it has entered into a voluntary agreement with the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that will result in additional health and safety protections for Trulieve workers at its cannabis manufacturing facilities.  Workers throughout the industry will benefit from the steps taken by this settlement.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

"We're pleased to have entered into this agreement with OSHA," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "We are proud of the many protections we have already put in place for our workers. However, as an industry leader in what is still a relatively new manufacturing business, we want to continue to establish best practices, so our workers can have the health and safety assurances they need."

Under the agreement, Trulieve will undertake a study to determine whether ground cannabis dust is required to be classified as a "hazardous chemical" in the occupational setting, according to OSHA regulations.  Work on the study is to be complete by May 29, 2023 .

Pending the outcome of the study, Trulieve will design and implement a temporary information and training program that alerts employees to potential allergic reactions they might experience working with ground cannabis dust in an occupational setting.  The program will include information about steps employees should take if they experience symptoms of allergies related to ground cannabis dust.  Work on that program is already underway.

In addition, Trulieve will evaluate a series of actions that may include:

  • Engaging a health professional to develop a program that gives workers guidance on how to manage potential health impacts resulting from potential reactions to ground cannabis dust.
  • Making employees more aware of job transfer options, if available.
  • Making permanent the temporary information and training program.
  • Investigating options to better limit access and exposure to the areas where commercial grinding of cannabis occurs.
  • Establishing policies that increase the presence of workers available who are trained in first aid.

As part of the agreement, the original $35,219 fine against Trulieve has been reduced to $14,502 .  Two of the "serious" items in the citation were withdrawn. The withdrawn items involved having a "safety data sheet" and providing training under OSHA's hazard communication standard. The remaining citation, which identified the standard for listing "hazardous chemicals," was replaced with a citation about conducting a hazard analysis.

"Increased-scale manufacturing in our industry is a relatively new endeavor and we are determined to continually ask questions and seek answers to make our workplace the safest and healthiest it can possibly be," said Rivers.  "We already have many protections in place, and we intend to continue our work with state and federal regulators to make sure workers are treated well. I want Trulieve to be a great place to work, and I will do everything possible to keep it that way."

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-settlement-with-osha-301708662.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/22/c7536.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve CannabisTCNNFTRUL:CNXCannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX

TerrAscend Announces Amendment of Pennsylvania Credit Agreement

Amendment will reduce Company debt by $35 million and annual interest expense by $5 million

Combined with recently announced debt retirement of $125 million , Company debt will be
reduced by a cumulative $160 million and will result in total annual interest savings of $15
million

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Celebrates Opening of Tallahassee, FL Dispensary

Company's retail presence grows to 55 locations in Florida and 145 nationwide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of its second Tallahassee dispensary, located at 2121 W. Tennessee St. Unit 10, Tallahassee FL 32304. The new location is Curaleaf's 55 th in the Sunshine State and 145 th nationwide.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Adds Two New Members to the Board of Directors

Michelle Bodner and Shasheen Shah Bring Cannabis Experience, Leadership Talent and Global Business Expertise to Board

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors, effective December 31, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Inc. Announces Receipt of Notice of Relinquishment of Warrant by Altria

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") today announced that on December 16, 2022, Altria Group, Inc. ("Altria") notified the Company that its wholly owned subsidiary, Altria Summit LLC, relinquished a warrant to subscribe for and purchase up to 84,243,223 common shares of the Company at a per share exercise price of C$19.00 (the "Warrant") and all rights that it may have held in the Warrant or any common shares underlying the Warrant for no consideration. The voluntary relinquishment of the Warrant does not affect any rights of Altria under the Investor Rights Agreement between the Company and Altria, dated March 8, 2019. Altria continues to beneficially own 156,573,537 common shares of the Company and has four designees on the board of the Company, one of whom is independent.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
congress design in the back of a dollar bill

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Year-End Push for US Banking Reform

Cannabis investors are waiting for a last-ditch effort from US Congress to pass banking reform for the industry.

This past week also brought a shocking development in the court case for the Canadian cannabis sector's biggest scandal.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis plant

Cannabis Market Forecast: 5 Top Trends That Will Affect Cannabis in 2023

Click here to read the previous cannabis outlook.

Pull quote was provided by Investing News Network client 4Front Ventures. This article is not paid-for content.

Tensions are rising in the cannabis investment space as investors desperately wait for banking reform in the US to open the doors to a simpler financial path. Will they see it in 2023?

Outside of the US, uncertainty is expected to continue playing a significant role for cannabis, with several firms potentially headed to the chopping block; market openings abroad could also cause disruption in the sector.

With 2023 approaching quickly, the Investing News Network (INN) spoke to experts in the space about the year ahead, identifying five trends that are likely to impact the cannabis market moving forward.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Forum Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Snowline Gold Intersects 338.0 M Of 1.3 Grams Per Tonne Gold Including 207.0 M Of 1.8 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Bulk Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Stock Option Plan & Issue of Options

Related News

Energy Investing

Virginia Energy Announces Mailing and Filing of Special Meeting Materials in Connection with Proposed Arrangement with Consolidated Uranium

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt Market 2022 Year-End Review

Precious Metals Investing

IIROC Trade Resumption - ROO

Precious Metals Investing

RooGold Announces Execution of Binding LOI to Acquire Next Generation Resources, a Battery Metals Focused Company

×