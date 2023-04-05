Tower Resources Encounters Higher Au Grades in Hole 041 on the Thunder Zone 200 m Along Strike from Hole 039 at Rabbit North, with Two Closely Spaced Intercepts of 3.28 g/t Au over 13.25 m and 2.16 g/t Au over 10.12 m, and Intersects a New, Near-Surface Zone of Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo Mineralization