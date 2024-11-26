Silver47 Drills 2.66 Metres of 1,801 g/t Silver Equivalent within 22.3 Metres of 601 g/t Silver Equivalent at its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

First Helium Initiates Process to License & Drill the Leduc Anomaly

Sirona Biochem Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on TFC-1326 Compound in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Rua Gold Completes the Acquisition of Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Becomes the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

BTCX.B:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Silver47 Drills 2.66 Metres of 1,801 g/t Silver Equivalent within 22.3 Metres of 601 g/t Silver Equivalent at its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Drills 2.66 Metres of 1,801 g/t Silver Equivalent within 22.3 Metres of 601 g/t Silver Equivalent at its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the final results from the 2024 exploration program at the Company's wholly-owned flagship Red Mountain Project in Alaska, USA. Two infill-confirmation holes drilled at the western extent of the Dry Creek resource intersected broad zones of polymetallic sulphide mineralization with multiple high-grade massive sulphide intervals. A total of 1,039 metres of drilling was completed in 6 holes at the Dry Creek, West Tundra Flats, and Kiwi prospects combined.

Highlights

  • DC24-104 returned 15.24 m grading 545.5 g/t AgEq from 14.3 m depth
    (106 g/t silver, 0.45 g/t gold, 6.4% zinc, 2.2% lead, and 0.19% copper)
  • Including 6.0 m of 1,248.4 g/t AgEq from 15.9 m depth
    (231.1 g/t silver, 1.04 g/t gold, 14.7% zinc, 5.3% lead, and 0.46% copper)
  • DC24-105 returned 22.32 m of mineralization grading 601.0 g/t AgEq from 18.9 m
    (150.6 g/t silver, 0.82 g/t gold, 5.9% zinc, 2.6% lead, and 0.13% copper)
  • Including 4.25 m of 1,255.5 g/t AgEq from 20.3 m depth
    (238 g/t silver, 1.57 g/t gold, 14.1% zinc, 5.9% lead, and 0.17% copper)
  • And 2.66 m of 1,801.2 g/t AgEq from 29.1 m depth
    (599.4 g/t silver, 2.37 g/t gold, 14.5% zinc, 6.9% lead, and 0.64% copper)

Mr. Alex Wallis, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, stated: "Holes 104 and 105 confirmed infilled broad intervals of silver-gold enriched VMS style mineralization in the western portion of the Dry Creek resource, supporting the 3D modelling of historic data. Mineralization shows both stratigraphic and structural control in this zone. This new data from the 2024 drilling exploration campaign will aid in future infill drilling of high-grade zones."

Dry Creek Infill-Confirmation Drilling

Two drill holes were completed to confirm the broad, high-grade mineralization encountered by historical holes DC98-40, DC98-60, and DC99-64, which intercepted up to 40 m of semi-massive to massive sulphide in the Fosters lens of the Dry Creek deposit. The Dry Creek mineralization consists of multiple horizons of semi-massive to massive sulphides within the metavolcanics and metasediments of the Totatlanika Schist which can be traced for 4,500 m and dips steeply to the north. The Fosters and Discovery lenses of VMS mineralization make up the central 1,400 m of the Dry Creek North Horizon occurring as massive to semi-massive silver-zinc-lead-gold-copper sulphides. The lenses pinch and swell along strike and down-dip, as is typical of VMS deposits.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/231396_cc6f509b648818ef_001.jpg

Figure 1. Plan map of drill holes at Dry Creek and West Tundra Flats resource areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/231396_cc6f509b648818ef_001full.jpg

Table 1. Significant intervals for holes DC24-104 and DC24-105 at the Red Mountain Project

Hole IDFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Interval
(m)		ZnEq
(%)		AgEq
(g/t)		Ag
(g/t)		Au
(g/t)		Zn
(%)		Pb
(%)		Cu
(%)
DC24-10414.3029.5015.2411.40545.50106.000.456.402.200.19
including15.9021.906.0026.101248.40231.101.0414.705.300.46
DC24-10518.9341.2522.3212.57601.00150.600.825.862.600.13
including20.3124.564.2526.251255.50238.001.5714.095.900.17
and29.1031.762.6637.701801.20599.402.3714.506.900.64

Assay intervals are weighted average and are drilled lengths, true widths cannot be determined at this time.

Notes:

  • g/t=grams per tonne; AgEq=silver equivalent; ZnEq=zinc equivalent; m=metres; Ag=silver; ‎Au=gold; Cu=copper; Zn=zinc; Pb=lead; 1ppm=1 g/t
  • Equivalencies are calculated using ratios with metal prices of US$2,750/tonne Zn, US$2,100/tonne Pb, US$8,880/tonne Cu, US$1,850/oz Au, and US$23/oz Ag and
  • Metal recoveries are based on metallurgical work returned of 90% Zn, 75% Pb, 70% Cu, 70% Ag, and 80% Au.
  • Zinc Equivalent (ZnEq %) = [Zn (%) x 1] + [Pb (%) x 0.6364] + [Cu (%) x 2.4889] + [Ag (ppm) x 0.0209] + [Au (ppm) x 1.923]
  • Silver Equivalent (AgEq g/t) = [Zn (%) x 47.81] + [Pb (%) x 30.43] + [Cu (%) x 119] + [Ag (g/t) x 1] + [Au (g/t) x 91.93]

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/231396_cc6f509b648818ef_003.jpg

Figure 2. Drill Hole DC24-104 and DC24-105 Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/231396_cc6f509b648818ef_003full.jpg

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, P.Geo., CEO of Silver47 Exploration Corp., commented, "We are pleased with the results from this summer's drill program at West Tundra Flats and Dry Creek, which further confirm the high-grade polymetallic mineralization and significant potential of the Red Mountain Project. These results strengthen our exploration strategy and enhance our confidence in the scale of the resource. Moving forward, our focus will be on integrating the new data into an updated geological model for planning further drilling to expand the resources along strike and down-dip. Secondary objectives for the next program will be drill testing for new discoveries like the Galleon and Horseshoe showings, as well as testing the infill potential of the 2.7 km gap between the two resource areas."

Technical Discussion on Hole DC24-104

Hole DC24-104 was planned to confirm the broad, near-surface sulphide mineralization encountered in historical hole DC98-40 in the western area of the Dry Creek deposit. The hole passes through regionally metamorphosed metasediments and metavolcanics. The top of the hole had no recovery to 14.33 m and fragmented recovery until 32.61 m with evidence of significant post-mineralization faulting through the entire hole. Mineralization was intercepted as semi-massive sulphides in metarhyolite from 15.9 m - 19.0 m and as massive sulphides from 19.0 m - 21.30 m. The 15.2 m interval from 14.3 m to 29.5 m returned a grade of 545.5 g/t AgEq, with a 6.0 m high-grade zone from 15.9 m grading 1,248.4 g/t AgEq. The semi-massive sulphides have increasing sulphide bands with depth into the massive sulphide mineralization with sparse 1 centimetre intervals of rhyolite. The sulphides are comprised of aphanitic to fine pyrite, sphalerite, galena and minor chalcopyrite. The hole is mainly composed of metarhyolite with some intervals of grey aphanitic phyllite with lesser graphitic intercalations and beds, ending in tuffaceous phyllite. The entire hole is heavily foliated with frequent intervals of fault gouge and rubbly fragments.

Technical Discussion on Hole DC24-105

Hole DC24-105 was drilled from the same pad as DC24-104, with a steeper dip to confirm continuity of high-grade mineralization between holes DC98-40 and DC98-60. Hole 105 passed through the same lithologic units as hole 104, as well as similar post-mineralization faulting. The hole is composed of mixed intervals metarhyolite and grey aphanitic phyllite with lesser graphitic intercalations and beds. The entire hole is heavily foliated. Mineralization was intercepted after a metarhyolite unit as three intervals of pyrite-sphalerite-galena and minor chalcopyrite massive sulphide interspaced with felsic phyllite: 20.3 m - 21.1 m, 22.3 m - 27.8 m, and 29.1 m - 32.6 m. These high-grade lenses are encapsulated by a 22.3 m interval returning a grade of 601 g/t AgEq, including 2.66 m of 599.4 g/t silver, 2.37 g/t gold, 14.5% zinc, 6.9% lead, and 0.64% copper.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/231396_cc6f509b648818ef_004.jpg

Figure 3. Drill Core DC24-105 of deformed massive sulphide at 27.5 m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/231396_cc6f509b648818ef_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/231396_cc6f509b648818ef_005.jpg

Figure 4. Drill Core DC24-105 laminated massive sulphide as sphalerite-galena-pyrite at 29.3 m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/231396_cc6f509b648818ef_005full.jpg

Table 2. 2024 Drill Collar Information, Red Mountain Project

Red Mountain 2024 Diamond Drill Hole Collars
Hole IDEastingNorthingElevation (m)AzimuthDipDepth (m)ZoneStatus
DC24-10448036470882001218180-45112Dry CreekReported Here
DC24-10548036470882001218180-75120Dry CreekReported Here
KW24-0347022870854911561180-50283KiwiReported Here
WT24-3348395070908639820-90185West Tundra FlatsPreviously Reported
WT24-34484196709085196838-78146West Tundra FlatsPreviously Reported
DC24-10648105970883841233170-72192Dry CreekPreviously Reported

Note: Easting and northing in metres, NAD27 zone 6 UTM coordinates

Exploration Targets

Silver47 mobilized field teams to three high-priority exploration targets to determine their viability for immediate or near-term drill testing. Kiwi, Galleon, and Horseshoe were selected based on the good to excellent grades in surface sampling, and geophysical anomalies identified from modern survey methods.

Table 3. 2024 Geochemical Rock Sampling Highlights

Sample IDSample TypeProspectAgEq
(g/t)		Ag
(g/t)		Au
(g/t)		Zn
(%)		Pb
(%)		Cu
(%)		Sb
(ppm)
H648017Rock GrabGalleon329.66132.001.261.170.800.02453.00
H648018Rock GrabGalleon92.5342.200.180.390.460.01206.00
H648019Rock GrabGalleon87.4428.600.310.440.300.01337.00
H648022Rock GrabKiwi1959.17218.003.190.220.5011.95110.50
H648024Rock GrabKiwi1269.29177.001.318.420.854.5739.80
H648026Rock GrabKiwi1589.49165.000.960.980.5410.7061.20
H648027Rock GrabHorseshoe294.8136.600.782.491.920.07147.50
H648030Rock GrabHorseshoe101.6921.000.040.401.800.0224.80
H648031Rock GrabHorseshoe193.6218.250.152.151.840.0230.80

Galleon Silver Target

The Galleon Target is a high-priority silver target, with historical samples returning up to 1,265 g/t silver, 2.1 g/t gold, and 5% combined zinc and lead. The semi-massive sulphide is hosted in a metarhyolite of the Mystic Creek Member, on the north limb of the Bonnifield East Syncline, a similar depositional setting to the Dry Creek mineralization. Historic work includes, mapping, trenching, 3.9 km of IP survey, and several short drill holes completed in 1981 with a Winky drill. The 1981 drilling failed to intercept mineralization, but frequently had zero core recovery for many intervals.

In 2024, Silver47 collected 101 soil samples for analysis by XRF in the field, and 8 rock grab samples. The soil samples identified several areas of anomalous zinc and lead in the soil/talus fines around the Galleon Target and three of the rock samples returned significant polymetallic grades. The location of historical high-grade samples was inaccessible due to significant degradation of the trench workings. However, a sub-crop rock sample taken from a historical trench/drill pad returned 132 g/t silver, 1.26 g/t gold, and 1.9% combined zinc and lead. Three samples also returned anomalous values for critical minerals antimony and rubidium.

Horseshoe SEDEX Target

The Horseshoe Target was identified in 2020 with rock and soil sampling covering approximately 200 m of gossanous exposure. Located within the Keevy Peak Formation, the host rocks exhibit more clastic composition than the Totatlanika Schist, suggesting potential for sedimentary exhalative (SEDEX) mineralization. Historic samples have returned up to 37.9 g/t silver, 3.81 g/t gold, and 6.8% combined zinc and lead.

In 2024, Silver47 collected 94 soil samples for XRF analysis, and six rock grab samples. Elevated zinc and lead concentrations were detected throughout the soil grid, with higher values coinciding with the gossan zone. Three rock samples returned values maintaining Horseshoe as a high-priority exploration target, with the best sample grading 36.6 g/t silver, 0.78 g/t gold, 4.4 combined zinc and lead, and 147.5 ppm antimony. Detail outcrop structural mapping, with tighter-spaced soil-rock geochemistry is planned to further develop Horseshoe into a drill-ready target.

Kiwi Target Drilling and Geochemical Sampling

The Kiwi Target was identified by the previous operators from surface boulders of high-grade copper-silver rock samples, including a high of 16.2% copper and 316 g/t silver. Two historical drill holes KW21-01 and KW21-02 were drilled to test the potential source of this mineralization. Neither historical hole intercepted sulphide mineralization comparable to the surface samples. A 2021 fixed loop electromagnetic survey was completed over the target, with the results showing a strong conductive anomaly east of holes KW21-01 and KW21-02. Hole KW24-03 was drilled to a depth of 283 m to test this conductive feature. While narrow intervals of sulphide mineralization including chalcopyrite were encountered in the hole, no significant results were returned.

Prior to the 2024 drilling, Silver47's geologists prospected down the western slope of the Kiwi zone to confirm the historic rock samples. Of the seven rock samples collected, three returned high-grade copper, silver, and gold values, including 2 samples over 10% copper and silver values of 165 g/t and 218 g/t. Extensive follow-up sampling and structural mapping is needed to guide future drilling at the Kiwi Target. However, given the high number of targets on the Red Mountain Project and the lackluster drill results here, the Kiwi Target has been reduced to a lower priority ranking.

About the Red Mountain VMS-SEDEX Project - Alaska, USA

Silver47's flagship Red Mountain property covers 633 square kilometres of Alaska State-managed land 100 km south of Fairbanks, Alaska. The project is well situated for infrastructure, 30 km east of the community of Healy which has power, rail and state highway access to Alaska Route 3, providing a valuable connection to Anchorage and tide water. The Company has an approved permit to conduct advanced exploration, including drilling, across the property.

Red Mountain hosts a NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource estimate of 15.6 Mt at 7% ZnEq for 1 Mt of ZnEq or 335.7 g/t AgEq for 168.6 Moz AgEq at the Dry Creek (DC) and West Tundra Flats (WTF) resource areas as combined open pit and underground. DC and WTF are the two most advanced mineralized zones at Red Mountain, with at least 20 additional mineralized prospects discovered on the property to date over the 60 km of highly prospective geology.

For more information, see the Red Mountain NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report on the Red Mountain VMS Property, Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska, USA" dated January 12, 2024, prepared by Apex Geoscience Ltd., which can be found on the Company's website https://silver47.ca/ and SEDAR+.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) protocols for drill core sampling at the Red Mountain Project followed industry standard practices. Core samples were typically taken at 1.0m intervals in mineralized zones, and 3.0m intervals outside of mineralized zones. Sample lengths were adjusted as necessary so as not to cross lithologic and mineralogic boundaries. QAQC check samples were inserted into the sample stream with one blank, one duplicate (coarse), and one certified reference material (CRM) occurring within every 20 samples. Drill core was cut in half, bagged, sealed and delivered directly to ALS Minerals Fairbanks, Alaska for transport to the ALS Minerals Laboratories labs in North Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals Laboratories are registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Core samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory facilities in North Vancouver using four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Gold analysis was by fire assay with atomic absorption finish, or gravimetric finish for over-limit samples. Over-limits for silver, zinc, copper, and lead were analyzed using Ore Grade four-acid digestion. The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia and selected to represent expected mineralization.

Qualified Person

Mr. Alex S. Wallis, P.Geo., the Company's Vice President of Exploration is a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Wallis has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the technical information and has approved the technical information in this press release.

About Silver47 Exploration Corp.

Silver47 wholly-owns three silver and critical metals (polymetallic) exploration projects in Canada ‎and the US. The Flagship Red Mountain silver-gold-zinc-copper-lead VMS-SEDEX project in ‎southcentral Alaska hosts a NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource estimate of 15.6Mt at 7% ZnEq for 1Mt of ZnEq or 335.7 g/t AgEq for 168.6 Moz AgEq at the Dry Creek (DC) and West Tundra Flats (WTF) resource areas as combined open pit and underground. Silver47 shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol AGA. For ‎more information about Silver47, please visit our website at www.silver47.ca.‎

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Director and CEO
info@silver47.ca
403-870-1166

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable ‎‎securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this ‎‎context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, ‎and ‎often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", ‎statements that ‎an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, including ‎statements relating ‎to the trading of the Company's common shares on the TSXV, the prospective ‎geology and composition of its properties, anticipated results of further exploration on its properties, or other similar expressions and all statements, other than ‎statements of historical fact included ‎herein. By their nature, forward-‎looking statements involve known ‎and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our ‎actual results, performance or ‎achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any ‎future results, performance or ‎achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. ‎Such factors include, among ‎others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; ‎regulatory risks; ‎fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; litigation risks; and the additional risks identified in the ‎‎Company's long form prospectus dated October 25, 2024 filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ and ‎other reports and filings with the TSXV and ‎applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking ‎statements are made based on management's ‎beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that ‎statements are made and the Company undertakes no ‎obligation to update forward-looking statements if ‎these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other ‎circumstances should change, except as required by ‎applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned ‎against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking ‎statements.‎

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231396

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

silver47 explorationaga:cctsxv:agabase metals investingBase Metals Investing
AGA:CC
Silver47 Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver47 Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Silver47 Drills 2.9m of 1,078.8 g/t Silver Equivalent at the West Tundra Flats Zone at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Drills 2.9m of 1,078.8 g/t Silver Equivalent at the West Tundra Flats Zone at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company), is pleased to announce results from two diamond drill core holes at the West Tundra Flats resource area for a combined 331m at its wholly owned flagship Red Mountain Project in Alaska, USA. Both drill holes cut high-grade silver-zinc-lead-gold-copper zones within a wider sulfide mineralization horizon.

Highlights from 2024 West Tundra Flats Drill Holes:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Within 24.51m of 486.30 g/t AgEq

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company), is pleased to announce the first results from the 2024 drill program at the Company's wholly-owned flagship Red Mountain Project in Alaska, USA. The results for the first of 6 holes drilled on the property in 2024 indicate strong potential for increased high-grade infill drilling within the Dry Creek resource area. A total of 1,039 metres of drilling was completed in 6 holes at the Dry Creek, West Tundra Flats, and Kiwi prospects combined.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Announces Trading on the TSX-V and Provides Project Summaries

Silver47 Announces Trading on the TSX-V and Provides Project Summaries

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company), is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective at the open of trading today.

Silver47 wholly-owns three silver and critical metals (polymetallic) exploration projects in Canada and the US: the flagship Red Mountain silver-gold-zinc-copper-lead VMS-SEDEX Project in southcentral Alaska; the Adams Plateau ‎silver-zinc-copper-gold-lead SEDEX-VMS Project in southern British Columbia, and the Michelle ‎silver-lead-zinc-gallium-antimony MVT-SEDEX Project in Yukon Territory.‎

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Arranges $1.5 Million Financing

World Copper Arranges $1.5 Million Financing

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of up to 18,750,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of three years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.16 per share.

Insiders may participate and finders' fees may be payable to qualified arm's length parties that have introduced the Company to certain subscribers participating in the Offering. All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period, during which time the securities may not be traded. Closing of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Funding Update and New Project Earn-in

Funding Update and New Project Earn-in

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Funding Update and New Project Earn-in

Download the PDF here.

Anax Metals Limited

Assay results confirm high-grade intersections at Evelyn

Anax Metals Limited (ANX:AU) has announced Assay results confirm high-grade intersections at Evelyn

Download the PDF here.

Rabbit Trap Scandium Project

Rabbit Trap Scandium Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining (RIM:AU) has announced Rabbit Trap Scandium Project

Download the PDF here.

Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine and Company Update

Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine and Company Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce a further update on the Reward Gold mine start up.

HIGHLIGHTS

- All major components are now installed and fitted at the Reward Gold Mine Gravity Plant.

- Electrical fit out is well underway.

- Piping and water reticulation is ongoing.

- Tails lines are being laid to the dry sand stack location.

- Plant power up is planned for mid-December.

- General Manager and other key personnel have commenced employment.

- Ore Sorter structure is under construction and will be installed in January

- The plant will be commissioned on stockpiles located at the plant prior to the Ore Sorter installation.

- Road infrastructure upgraded.

- Portal entry and ore handling area refurbished and expanded.

- Vertex on track for January commissioning of the plant.

Mobilisation of the Gravity Plant from Ballart to site commenced earlier this month (as announced 13 November 2024), with all major components now onsite, installed and fitted at the Gravity Plant. Fitout of ancillary services (including electrical and water) is well underway, with completion and initial powering-up scheduled for mid-December 2024.

All Civil Works for this stage, including the upgrading and refurbishment of Road Infrastructure, portal entry and the ore handling area are also complete.

Ore Sorter and Forward Plan

Compelling results from Ore Sorting testwork (including a 337% increase in grade and 79% mass reduction) as announced on 25th July 2024, resulted in a decision to incorporate pre-concentration into the flow sheet and design for the Hill End project (as announced 11 September 2024). Construction of the Ore Sorter structure has commenced, with installation expected in January 2025. Installation of the Ore Sorter is not expected to delay plant commissioning, with initial processing of existing stockpiles located at the plant location to commence prior to installation and commissioning of the Ore Sorter.

Corporate and Financial

On 7 November 2024, Shareholders voted to approve the second tranche of the Company's 2-tranche share placement announced in mid-August 2024. All funds for the second tranche have been received and allotment is expected shortly.

The Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for 29 November 2024 and resolutions include approval for the conversion of loan funds received under the capital-raising announced in October 2024. Various option issue approvals were granted in the 7 November Meeting and are being sought at the AGM and a prospectus for the issue of those options is being prepared.

On 27 May 2024 the Company announced that it had signed a terms sheet with Ocean Partners for a US$10M Prepayment Facility, subject to conditions precedent. Following on from the revised mine design and Gravity plant flow sheet, because of the decision to utilise an ore sorter, the capital expenditure required to develop the mine was significantly lowered. A facility of this size is no longer expected to be required by the Company and the parties have agreed that the proposed arrangement will not be completed, with no penalty to the Company. The Company is in negotiations with several parties in relation to a significantly smaller debt or prepayment facility.

Commenting on the progress, Vertex Executive Chairman Roger Jackson said: "We are very excited by the progress that has been made with the Gravity Gold plant installation at our mine ready Gold project.

The installation is well ahead of the time we had scheduled, which has helped recover the time lost due to weather with the civil construction. We are hopeful we can now power the plant up for testing in just a few weeks. We then can commission the plant with the gold ore stockpiles we have sitting at the plant.

I would commend Gekko and our Hill End team for their efforts with this installation."

*To view photgraphs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/BSH85XZW



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Signs Amendment to the Burchell Gold and Copper Property Option Agreement

Bold Ventures Signs Amendment to the Burchell Gold and Copper Property Option Agreement

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has signed a fourth amendment to the Burchell Gold and Copper Project Option Agreement dated April 28, 2022 (the "Burchell Option Agreement") between three arms-length individuals as Vendors and Bold as the Optionee of the property.

On July 3, 2023, the Company and the Vendors entered into a First Amending Agreement (the "Burchell First Amendment") to amend the Option Agreement. Subsequently, on September 13, 2023, the Company and the Vendors entered into a Second Amending Agreement (the "Burchell Second Amendment") to further amend the Burchell Option Agreement and Burchell First Amendment (see Bold press release dated September 13, 2023). Subsequently, on April 19, 2024, the Vendors and Bold entered into a Third Amending Agreement (the "Burchell Third Amendment") and together with the Burchell First Amendment and Burchell Second Amendment, (the "Amended Burchell Option Agreement") to further amend the Burchell Option Agreement and Burchell First Amendment and Burchell Second Amendment (see Bold press release dated April 29, 2024).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Silver47 Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver47 Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Dec 5th

World Copper Arranges $1.5 Million Financing

NorthStar Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

Related News

Gold Investing

Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Dec 5th

Critical Metals Investing

First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

resource investing

Nifty PFS Confirms $1,12Cm Pre-Tax NPV and 7C7kt Ore Reserve

Tech Investing

Market Update

Precious Metals Investing

MHK 2024 Annual General Meeting Presentation

resource investing

Restructure of Nebari Senior Debt and Royalty De-risks Balance Sheet, Lowers Costs and Provides Flexibility

×