Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Total Gold Sales in August Generates $6.3 Million. Toll Milling of 150,000 Tonnes Continues.

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce the second gold milling campaign for 2024 has produced further cash with gold selling from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, at the Perth Mint for an average of A$3,697 per ounce.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Second campaign of 2024 produces further cash for Joint Venture.
  • Three parcels of gold sold at average of $3,697 per ounce.
  • Total gross cash generated to date in this campaign is $10.8 Million.
  • Second campaign on target to process 150,000 tonnes.
  • On schedule to process 300,000 tonnes at Greenfields Mill in 2024.
  • First cash of $3.0 Million to be received by Auric within a month.

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

Managing Director, Mark English, said: “Total gross gold sales for 2024 have now been received by the Joint Venture at just shy of $3,700 an ounce. It’s a very satisfying result and reflects the surging gold price.

“Over the coming month, Jeffreys Find Gold Mine is expected to generate around

$25.0 Million in gross gold sales as 150,000 tonnes gets processed at the mill. Everything is right on target.

“Auric will bank cash within the month - $3.0 Million in total, being an initial $2.0 Million surplus cash distribution from the Joint Venture plus the repayment of $1.0 Million working capital contribution.

“We are now at the midpoint of mining Jeffreys Find. It will perform much better than originally anticipated.

“The mill contract is to process 300,000 tonnes in 2024. This 150,000 tonnes parcel is the largest campaign for the year from Jeffreys Find. This leaves a further additional 120,000 tonnes for milling at Greenfields towards the end of 2024.

“On current projections, we will extract in excess of 20,000 ounces of gold this year. This would be a phenomenal result for Auric,” said Mr English.

Photo: Auric Managing Director Mark English, Company Secretary & Finance Manager Catherine Yeo and Technical Director John Utley with a gold doré bar. Greenfields Mill on 6 August 2024.

The Greenfields Mill (Greenfields or Mill) is contracted to process 150,000 tonnes of ore for the current campaign through Auric’s Joint Venture partner, BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML). As of 14 August 2024 nearly 129,000 tonnes have been delivered to the Mill.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:awjgold stocksgold investingresource investingresource stocksResource Investing
AWJ:AU
Auric Mining
The Conversation (0)
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Mining


Keep reading...Show less
The scales of justice.

Ontario’s Mining Act Facing Constitutional Challenge from 6 First Nations

Six First Nations in Northern Ontario initiated a court challenge against the province's mining act last week, claiming that it infringes on their treaty and constitutional rights.

The challenge comes at a time when investors are keenly watching the province's mineral-rich areas, particularly in light of Ontario’s push for critical minerals essential to the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

The First Nations involved in the challenge are the Apitipi Anicinapek Nation, the Aroland First Nation, the Attawapiskat First Nation, the Fort Albany First Nation, the Ginoogaming First Nation and Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug.

Keep reading...Show less
Fertoz Limited

Fertoz Increases Focus on Large Rock Phosphate Deposits in Canada

Fertoz Ltd (ASX:FTZ) (Fertoz or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its development plans for rock phosphate projects in Canada as it assesses suitability for both the Canadian agricultural market applications (including a high value liquid fertilizer) and the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery market.

Keep reading...Show less
Aura Energy

Curzon Offtake Restructure and Placement Completed

Aura Energy Limited (ASX: AEE, AIM: AURA) (“Aura” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced restructure of the uranium offtake agreement with Curzon Uranium Ltd.1 (“Curzon”) which materially increased the price receivable for planned uranium production at the flagship Tiris Uranium Project (the “Project”), while releasing significant value for the Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Woomera Mining Limited

Woomera Secures Advanced Copper / Gold Project in World-Class Mongolian Copper Belt

Woomera Mining Limited (ASX: WML) (“Woomera”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a legally binding earn-in term sheet (“Agreement”) with Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC)(“Kincora”), granting the right to Woomera to earn a 100% interest in the Bronze Fox Project, located in the world-class Southern Gobi copper belt in Mongolia.

Keep reading...Show less
MTM Critical Metals

MTM Appoints Highly Credentialed Mineral Processing Executive Michael Walshe as CEO

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of highly credentialled mineral processing executive Mr Michael Walshe as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect.

Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Diamond Drilling Underway at Bald Hill Cobalt Copper Prospect, Broken Hill

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that a 1,000-metre diamond drill program has commenced at its 100% - owned Bald Hill Copper Cobalt Prospect (Broken Hill Project) which is located 30 kilometres west of Broken Hill, NSW (Figures 1 and 2).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Auric Mining
