Teck Announces Sale of Quintette Assets

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that it has agreed to sell to a subsidiary of Conuma Resources Limited ("Conuma") all the assets and liabilities of the Quintette steelmaking coal mine in north-eastern British Columbia. Conuma will pay Teck $120 million in cash in staged payments over the next 36 months, and an ongoing 25% net profits interest royalty, first payable after Conuma recovers its investment in Quintette.

Closing of the transaction, expected to occur in the first quarter of 2023, is subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

Quintette has been on care and maintenance since 2000.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information as defined in the Securities Act (Ontario). Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" "might" or "will" be taken, occur or achieved. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Teck's expectations regarding closing of the proposed sale of the Quintette mine and payment of a net profits interest royalty.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Teck to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Factors that may cause actual results to vary include, but are not limited to, failure to receive necessary consents and approvals or otherwise to fulfill closing conditions, failure of Teck's counterparty to perform, natural disaster, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the markets for metallurgical coal, and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Teck's reports filed with Canadian securities administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Certain of these risks are described in more detail in the annual information form of Teck and in its public filings with Canadian securities administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Teck does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Ivanhoe Mines Responds to The Sentry Report and Globe and Mail Article Impugning Ivanhoe's Business Conduct in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) has issued this response today to a misleading and sensationalist "report" from an activist organization based in the United States, called The Sentry (Sentry), and an associated article in the Canadian Globe and Mail newspaper.

The Sentry report, and a subsequent story by Globe and Mail reporter Geoffrey York that was published on December 15, 2022, include incomplete, selective and speculative content pertaining to Ivanhoe Mines' business activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and mineral exploration investments on its Western Foreland Exploration Project. Both reports are irresponsibly framed to infer or theorize that some form of corporate malpractice involving Ivanhoe's Western Foreland Exploration Project took place. However, they lack any tangible evidence that misconduct occurred.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Increases Revolving Credit Facility to $150 Million and Extends Maturity to December 2026

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has amended its existing senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Amended Credit Facility") to increase the aggregate commitments from $75 million to $150 million and extend the maturity from March 2025 to December 2026. The Amended Credit Facility will bear interest on a sliding scale of SOFR plus an applicable margin of 2.00% to 4.00% depending on the Company's consolidated leverage ratio. Commitment fees for the undrawn portion of the Amended Credit Facility will also be based on a sliding scale ranging from 0.45% to 0.90%. The Amended Credit Facility is expected to close by December 23, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ivanhoe Mines to Release Detailed Response to Misleading Globe and Mail Article on December 19, 2022

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) is composing a detailed response to the Globe and Mail article written by Geoffrey York and published on December 15, 2022. The company currently is collecting facts and details to address the many omissions and misrepresentations within the article and referenced report from U.S.-based organization the Sentry, and expects to release this fact-based response on Monday, December 19, 2022.

About Ivanhoe Mines

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Quantum Minerals Responds to Latest Developments In Panamá

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) issued the following statement today in response to the latest developments regarding the Cobre Panamá mine operated by its subsidiary Minera Panamá, S.A. ("MPSA").

"MPSA made significant progress in negotiations with the Government of Panamá over the past several weeks and came very close to an agreement to secure the long-term future of the Cobre Panamá mine before the Government halted discussions and announced plans to order MPSA to suspend operations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Turquoise Hill Announces Completion of the Arrangement with Rio Tinto

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced the completion of the transactions contemplated by the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under section 195 of the Business Corporations Act (Yukon) (the "Arrangement") involving the Company and Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited ("Rio Tinto"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, Rio Tinto acquired the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto and its affiliates did not already own (the "Minority Shares") for C$43.00 per share in cash.

As a result of the transaction, Turquoise Hill intends to apply to have its common shares delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange and to cease to be a reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Comments on Fission 3.0 Activities Near Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

December 15 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") comments on recent results announced by Fission 3.0 Corp. (" Fission ") on their Patterson Lake North (" PLN ") Project, immediately adjacent to the Company's Cluff Lake Road (" CLR ") Uranium Project, located in northwestern Saskatchewan.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

