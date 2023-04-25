Centurion Minerals Ltd is engaged in the business of acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company has its operations in two geographic areas including Canada and Argentina. It is focused on the development of Ana Sofia Agri-Gypsum project. The project comprises over two mining concessions totaling approximately 50 hectares and is located in Santiago del Estero province, Argentina. In addition, it is also focused on identifying, developing and marketing calcium sulfate, for the markets of Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Brazil, and Chile.