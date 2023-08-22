The Conversation (0)
Argonaut Gold
TSX:AR
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production.
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The company also holds the construction stage Magino project, the advanced exploration stage Cerro del Gallo project and several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.
