Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing differentiated products to meet medical needs. Its later stage product pipeline focuses on the treatment of diseases of the Central Nervous System (CNS), and an earlier stage pipeline for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Its commercial product portfolio includes Sympazan Oral Film, Suboxone Sublingual Film, Exservan Oral Film, and Zuplenz. The product pipeline includes Libervant Buccal Film, AQST-108, and AQST-305. The majority of its revenue comes from the United States.